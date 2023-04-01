Jeff Cook
Gettysburg is a bit like the bar in “Cheers,” a place where everybody knows your name.
Our small-town charm is endearing and the proximity to Mother Nature’s beauty make this an ideal community to raise a family or retire (as massive new housing projects sprouting up around us attest).
Familiarity is affirming and soothing, but it can also lead to inattentiveness and put a person in peril. I know because it happened to me.
I was heading toward the square the other day and as I began to cross High Street in front of the Gettysburg Presbyterian Church, I heard a voice I soon recognized.
“Do you want me to take that, honey?” is what my ears told my brain.
I turned and observed our friendly neighborhood mail lady behind the wheel of her vehicle, waiting for the light to turn green. She was referring to the letter I was carrying and had intended to place in the drop box near the library. I immediately veered to the right and into the roadway just as a car was turning right onto High from Baltimore Street.
“Don’t you hit him,” she commanded to the unsuspecting motorist, who applied the brakes. It wasn’t really a stern rebuke, more of a directive. I was unharmed, handed her my missive and went on my way without further incident.
Thanks to all the USPS workers. They don’t just deliver the mail, they save lives!
Vanessa Pellechio Sanders
WWE’s WrestleMania 39 is this weekend. My family had a longstanding tradition of having parties during the annual pay-per-view that is similar to the Superbowl. We plan to stream it and stay connected through FaceTime this year during the matches.
To keep the tradition going, I wanted to share my predictions for some of the matches I’m most excited to see. WrestleMania used to be held on one night, but now it is both Saturday and Sunday to showcase more talented wrestlers.
On the first night (tonight), I am looking forward to seeing legends like Lita and Trish Status and John Cena get back into the ring.
Lita, Trish Stratus and Becky Lynch are going up against Damage CTRL, made up of Bayley, Dakota Kai, and Iyo Sky. Lita is one of my favorite wrestlers of all time, and I met her a couple of years ago. I never thought she’d be back and wrestling at WrestleMania. I’m rooting for her team to win. Lita and Becky Lynch recently won the tag titles from Dakota Kai and Iyo Sky, so it will hopefully continue to go in their favorite in this tag match.
The other match I’m excited to see involves the Usos against Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn for the undisputed tag team championships. There has been a lot of build-ups to this storyline, as Sami Zayn was an honorary Uso with the Bloodline, which is what they call themselves along with Roman Reigns, the undisputed universal champion.
Sami turned on the group and reunited with his good friend Kevin Owens to go up for the tag team championships. I’m rooting for Sami and Kevin because the titles need to change hands, especially at a stage like WrestleMania. These two have great chemistry in the ring, so I’m excited to see how they do in the tag team match.
I didn’t realize how much space these predictions would take, and I only wrote about two matches. You can check it out for yourself. WrestleMania is available for subscribers on Peacock.
Jim Hale
I passed a milestone recently.
March 25 marked 10 years since I began as a reporter for the Gettysburg Times.
This is my second stint at the Times. I was briefly a proofreader and then night editor starting in 1998 and ending in 1999, when I went to the Hanover Evening Sun and covered school boards and police news for a few months.
From there, I moved on to Gettysburg College, where I spent 13 years in the communications office. I returned to the Times after the college let me go as they began to prioritize online content over print. That transition is occurring in the newspaper industry now. This time, I get it.
Before I came to Adams County in 1998, I was a reporter for 15 years at the Chesterton Tribune in Northwest Indiana, a small daily focused on local news, as the Times is. That was after a mercifully short stay at an awful weekly.
It amazes me that I’ve made a living by writing, taking pictures, and laying out pages ever since I graduated from Valparaiso University in 1981. My alma matter too is in Northwest Indiana, on the southern shore of Lake Michigan and the eastern edge of Chicagoland, where I grew up.
Most of the places where I’ve worked no longer exist. Two regional department store chains, where I was a “stockboy” right after high school and during college, are long gone.
Bethlehem Steel, where I spent a grueling summer in the coke ovens at Burns Harbor (where my clothes routinely caught fire, where I passed out from heat, survived an accidental avalanche of burning coke, nearly got blown off a high catwalk by a storm coming in off the lake, and swung a pick through knee-deep boiling water while wearing insulated waders) is dead.
The awful weekly is dead too, and the Tribune changed hands.
Only McDonald’s (where I spent a far worse summer than at the coke ovens, including being formally written up for not smiling while I flipped burgers) and the college remain in the forms I knew.
Harry Hartman
I was honored this week to be invited as a guest to attend the Vietnam Memorial Day ceremony. The event was organized by the Adams County Allied Veterans Honor Guard and held at the Gettysburg American Legion Post.
It was truly uplifting to shake the hands of the men who went to war to defend my right to freedom. The guest speaker, Command Pilot Col. Peter Lindquist, United States Air Force, Retired, gave a moving talk during the event.
A portion of his speech was dedicated to remembering several of his comrades who were lost during the war. Col. Lindquist has flown over 4,000 hours including more than 500 combat hours over Southeast Asia. Following his retirement from active duty, Lindquist took on an important role of assisting with building and establishing the national Air Force Memorial in Washington, D.C.
For those of you who have not visited the memorial, it is a special place. It was a pleasure to see Col. Lindquist and his wife and to learn more about his heroic service for our country. Col. Lindquist is a true American hero and the fact that he and his wife call Gettysburg home and are active in our community, makes Adams County an even better place for the rest of us to call home.
Congratulations to the county Allied Veterans group for honoring some of our local American heroes and also for having a one of our own Adams County residents as the commemorative speaker for the ceremony.
Col. Lindquist is as a member of American Legion Post 202, Gettysburg, and a member of the Fairfield AMVETS Post 172. It was great to attend such a solemn and patriotic event to honor our heroes who served in Vietnam.
John Spangler
With the rule of law on our collective minds lately, I am still thinking about the violence caused by nearly unfettered access to guns continues. So was the Rev. Barry Black, chaplain of the U.S. Senate. This week, he opened a session with a prayer: “Lord, when babies die at a church school, it is time for us to move beyond thoughts and prayers. Remind our lawmakers of the words of the British statesman Edmund Burke: All that is necessary for evil to triumph is for good people to do nothing.”
The purpose of the rule of law, and law in general, is to protect society from the chaos of unruly behavior of individuals, generally dangerous conditions, and gangs of thugs. The legal code is highly valued because it makes our lives safer and preserves good order in public and private, too. And it makes our public spaces and behavior predictable, holding everyone accountable to acceptable standards.
Embedded in American constitutive documents is the now famous second amendment text, “a well regulated militia, being necessary to the security of a free State, the right of the people to keep and bear arms, shall not be infringed.” In my lifetime, the interpretation of this text has lost its grip on context, skewing in favor of individual rights, and completely neglecting the “well regulated” part. Current discourse mostly skips over the historical situation in which this was passed.
This loss of context has seen the sunsetting of an important, bipartisan ban on assault weapons, and sold a lot of AR-15s and others like it. I doubt that any of my neighbors believes that I should possess weapons designed for military use. It is time to attend to the well regulated part of our collective legislative responsibility.
Avid hunters know that AR-15s have no possible role in their sport. Local and state law enforcement officers don’t want to encounter such weapons in the line of their duty. It is time for these voices to be added to Everytown for Gun Safety and a host of other similar organizations calling for sane “regulated” possession of arms, as the amendment calls us to do. Silence is no longer acceptable on this issue. Ignorant references to freedom need to be challenged.
Red flag laws, universal background checks and other measures enjoy super majority support. But some distorted sense of individual liberty seems to be eroding the rule of law in our midst. There is yet another voice we need to hear from as well. I would like to hear from our congressional representative on this issue of gun safety, for he has the credentials and ethical responsibility to help us address what is a clear threat to public health. And it is not good enough to do nothing.
Amanda Hollabaugh
A few weeks ago, I got back into the cattle business after taking a few years off.
The shocking thing is that one thing never really seems to fail me, no matter how much time I spent out of the business. Whenever we get new livestock or some animal is being born, it is constantly in the late evening and freezing cold outside. Literally. After 7 p.m. and ice cold. Every single time.
And this time was no different. The first few days weren’t too bad. But after about a week or so with my new calves, the temperatures started fluctuating, and everyone got sick. Again, quite literally. Both the calves and me.
Now it’s been quite a while since I’ve had this problem and circumstances have changed dramatically since the last time a calf has been sick under my watch. But my family and I immediately decided to call another family member for advice. Within minutes, we had several treatment options, another close friend on the phone, and medication lined up for the next morning.
Within a few days, my calves were up, healthy, and jumping around.
When I look back and think about it, a few things about this scenario are really amazing to me. First, the fact that one night a calf can be on its last legs and within 24 hours, completely fine will never cease to amaze me. Secondly, the fact that these farmers will do anything to support me and my herd is humbling. I mean I really could’ve lost the cattle overnight, but it was the quick thinking and support of our people that saved the day. Finally, the fact of having a family that is always there with you for every step of the way is priceless.
So I’d like to say a huge thank you to our friends and family for your advice and expertise. You are the real heroes.
