Harry Hartman
As the old saying goes, “you do not realize what you have until it is gone.”
Those of us at the Gettysburg Times would agree with me this week as we lost a very loyal and dedicated friend in Marlin Shorb.
I hope all readers of the paper had the opportunity to read Deb Thomas’ outstanding story on Marlin in this week’s Wednesday edition. It’s funny, I worked with Marlin for over nine years, sometimes side-by-side with him in his “office,” our mailroom, and I learned more about him from the story on page one than I did talking to him over the past nine years.
Marlin worked for the paper for more than 57 years and no matter what the circumstances, you could count on him to be at the paper and making his deliveries. Marlin was truly one of a kind and he was beloved by all of us at the paper. He passed away from a heart attack that first hit him in our building after midnight on Tuesday morning while he was working on his machine.
You never know what to expect from yourself or other individuals when a life-threatening emergency takes place, but I am happy to say our team did the right thing when Marlin collapsed. I have gained a whole new level of respect for my co-workers after I was told about their actions. My team realized the seriousness of what was happening to our friend and took immediate action by calling 911 and one of my pressmen, Woody, went to work with chest compressions and clearing Marlin’s throat to try to get his heart re-started.
There were other people, local hometown heroes, who went above and beyond the call of duty on Tuesday who also need to be recognized for the actions.
Cumberland Township Police Officer Rich Keefer was the initial first responder to my building. Very professionally, through what had to be a lot of training and dedication to his job, he was able to keep Marlin’s heart going through chest compressions, CPR, and the use of a heart defibrillator. My team told me Officer Keefer kept a cool head during the entire situation and did everything he could while under pressure to save Marlin’s life.
I hope the Cumberland Township supervisors, as well as other, and in particular police consultant Ron Camacho are reading this article. Camacho will be hired on Tuesday of this week by the township to review and assess the Cumberland Township Police Department.
Mr. Camacho, no matter what people in Cumberland are whispering in your ear, Officer Rich Keefer is an excellent and qualified police officer and he needs to remain a member of our police department and our police department needs to be brought back to a full regiment of officers so the next time any type of emergency occurs in Cumberland Township, residents can count on professional and quick response by our police department on a 24/7 basis.
Officer Keefer, I commend and thank you for everything you have done for this community as an officer and for everything you did to keep my friend Marlin alive. You and your fellow officers are one of the things that make Cumberland Township a great place to live and do business.
After this week, I am also incredibly happy to know that Adams County has a first-class ambulance and emergency medical technician program in place. Adams Regional Emergency Medical Services (AREMS) also responded in record time to the medical emergency in my building and did everything they could to get Marlin to Gettysburg Hospital. AREMS is another community service I am sure many of us take for granted and never think about until an emergency hits close to us. AREMS currently provides advanced life support and basic life support to 24 municipalities in Adams County. AREMS is a nonprofit entity that is operated through cooperation from several local fire departments along with contributions and donations from the private sector. We should all realize the importance of having a professionally run emergency medical services provider with up-to-date medical equipment and proper training in our county.
A total of five first responders were involved with getting Marlin to the hospital for treatment: Lt. Hunter Kime, Heath McClaren, Megan Rummel, Brad Woerner and Robert Kuntz. A note of thanks goes out to these five men and women from all of us at the Gettysburg Times for taking such good care of our friend Marlin and I can guarantee after witnessing you folks do your job this week, no one from the paper will take your service to our community for granted.
There were many tears shed this week at the Gettysburg Times due to the passing of our friend Marlin but Will in our mailroom put it best when he said Marlin got to be with the love of his life, Sue, once again on Tuesday at 3 a.m., so he is happy again.
Rest in peace, my friend, and make sure St. Peter and his neighbor St. Paul get their newspapers on time and on their porches going forward.
Jeff Cook
Nearly every day I pass the historical marker on Chambersburg near the house where Thaddeus Stevens lived 180 years ago. The famous congressman and abolitionist lived among us for more than a decade. He was a strong advocate of public education and thus worthy of our adulation.
I am a product of the public schools. So are my wife and children as were my parents. We believe in quality education and were lucky to receive one through the public schools. My high school calculus class was much more difficult than the course I had on the same subject matter while attending Gettysburg College. My education prepared me for college and for life.
Hundreds of years ago, only the wealthy were able to receive an education. Public schools have changed that equation and all societies now benefit from the accomplishments of its graduates.
I have no problem with private schools, charter schools or computer schools. These are the prerogatives of those with means or who qualify for financial aid. But defunding public schools is as ludicrous an idea as defunding the police. I don’t want to live as a cave man or as a pioneer or as a medieval serf. Public education deserves our financial and philosophical support. Without it, the future is bleak. Thanks for continuing to inspire us, Thaddeus!
Michael Cooper-White
Midway in Black History Month last Sunday, for two hours I sat within 15 feet of three historic figures of our time. Their very presence, and their words, will keep me going for a long time, especially should I be tempted to be discouraged in these times. Each has endured challenges far beyond those most of us experience.
The occasion was a memorial service at St. John the Divine Cathedral in New York City for South African Anglican Archbishop Desmond Tutu, who left us the day after Christmas. Gathered in our nation’s largest church building was an amazing interfaith array of religious leaders and civic dignitaries, plus a fully-masked crowd of others who came to pay tribute.
As happens on such occasions, there’s a somewhat arbitrary seating arrangement for those of us in the clergy procession. This one found both Pamela, who is on staff at the cathedral, and me in ringside seats as we listened in sequence to the South African ambassador, retired Congressman Charles Rangel, and Episcopal Presiding Bishop Michael Curry.
Each of these inspiring individuals were “firsts” in their respective arenas. The Hon. Nomaindiya Mfeketo was the first Black mayor of Cape Town, and now serves as South Africa’s ambassador to the United States. Curry is the Episcopalian’s first Black presiding bishop. And Rangel, who served 46 years in Congress where he founded the Black Caucus, was a “first” in many ways. He was honored Sunday for the famous “Rangel Amendment” that denied tax benefits to U.S. corporations doing business in South Africa, thereby contributing to the downfall of apartheid.
Like the one we were gathered to honor, the three living heroes who spoke are short in stature and had to lower the microphone after taller speakers were at the lectern. It was lost on no one that we were in the presence of giants.
D.K. Thomas
Five years ago this week, daughter Sarah and Harrier Lily stepped onto the green carpet at Madison Square Garden. It was the thrill of a lifetime, sort of.
We had two dogs compete at the annual Westminster dog show that year, Lily and her daddy, Rummy; they took first and second places, respectively, in breed competition, which was held at the Piers. Lily moved on to Hound Group, held at Madison Square Garden, and televised. Rummy went back to the dank hotel room.
Harriers showed the first day, which was a Monday. Sarah and I drove to New York City on Sunday to stay at the Hotel Pennsylvania, a serious disappointment, dirty, rundown. I was concerned the dogs would catch something from such a nasty place.
But, we all survived.
A shuttle took us over to the Piers where the dogs were expected to hang out in their wire crates, on display all day with hundreds and hundreds of people coming by trying to pet and poke them. Vigilance was key, making sure no one slipped them something toxic.
Sarah and I did our best to shield Lily and Rummy from the gawking public, but the point of that bench show is to allow the ogling public the opportunity to meet the show dogs, see breeds they might never encounter otherwise.
Frankly, it was unpleasant and stressful, for us and the hounds.
Hours after breed competition, Sarah and Lily had to catch a shuttle bus over to the Garden, while I was left with Rummy, two large crates, and all the accoutrements of dog showing to get back to the hotel on another shuttle bus by myself. Thankfully, a couple nice folks lent a hand. By the time I secured Rummy in the room and got over to the Garden, there were only minutes to spare before it was time for Sarah and Lily to step onto the green carpet.
I’m pretty sure Sarah had butterflies in her belly realizing the number of people who would be watching. For Lily, it was just another day, another show, no big deal.
Despite the excitement, the nervousness, something else was actually bothering Sarah that day – she was missing school. I think that was the only day Sarah missed throughout her college career. She never skipped, never took a day off from classes because of illness, never let snow and ice keep her from crossing the mountain to school, not even when classes were cancelled a couple times and living at home rather than on campus she didn’t get the message. She was incredibly dedicated to getting the most possible from her college experience.
Anyway, back to the dog show, although the group competition didn’t even start until after 8 p.m., Sarah insisted we pack up that night and drive home so she could get to class the next morning. She wasn’t about to miss two days of school, especially two days in a row.
I tried hard to convince her the professors would understand if she explained she was in NYC at the premier dog show of the year, and they could verify by watching her on television. Although she told them, she refused to miss more than one day of her school.
Like I said, that was five years ago. After that experience, despite having dogs invited to Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show since, I’ve declined. Too much hustle and bustle, too stressful for me and the dogs.
Also, Sarah and younger daughter Rebekah have grown up, moved on and aren’t standing by to run around a ring with a dog any longer, although Sarah would like to, if she had any extra time.
Sarah has grown from being a dedicated student to being an equally devoted teacher. She’s fiercely protective of her ‘special’ students, always considering their needs and what is best for them, spending hours in the evenings working on lessons and prepping for the school days ahead.
While Westminster was a wonderful experience, time has moved on, Lily has retired from the show ring, living a life of leisure, and Sarah is shaping and molding the next generation. As for me, a small show now and then is quite sufficient.
Darryl Wheeler
I had a very busy Sunday. It began by waking up to about two inches of snow on the grassy areas. The roads were fine for driving, so I ventured to the new Bermudian Springs Middle School for their ribbon cutting ceremony and open house. I saw Holly Fletcher and Kami Noel, two former employees of the Gettysburg Times at the open house.
After putting those photos in the system, I headed home to watch the big football game. When I turned on the TV, CBS had the final round of the PGA in Arizona. I figured I would watch that until the big game came on NBC. When 6 p.m. rolled around, the golf had a two-way tie after 72 holes, so it was going to a playoff. I began flipping back and forth for the next 30 minutes until golf finally ended on the third sudden death playoff hole.
Now I could relax and just watch the game. I enjoyed watching and listening to the Rock introduce both teams playing in the big game. It was a very competitive game and the L.A. Rams deserved to win after overcoming an injury to a player and a bad no-call on the offensive pass interference on the first play of the second half. I am so glad the final outcome of the game had nothing to do with that no-call penalty that turned into a Bengals touchdown.
As for the commercials, some of them were memorable and others were just a waste of time and money. Nothing that I saw made me run out and buy their product and I did not click on the QR code that was an entire commercial. That company got more than 20 million views and it crashed their system. Not sure if that was a good or bad thing.
As for the halftime performance, not my cup of tea. I guess I am just a little old-fashioned.
On another subject, Marlin Shorb passed away on Tuesday morning. He was a very dedicated employee of the Gettysburg Times for many decades. He was a quiet, yet very hard working man who did whatever job he was asked to do. Every time I would walk through the mailroom in the evening when I was returning from a sports assignment, he would always say “How’s it going?” and every time I would leave for the night, it would be “Have a great evening” or “Have a great night,” depending on how late it was. When I arrived from my basketball game on Tuesday night, the mailroom was empty and when I left, he wasn’t there to tell me to have a great night. I will miss that. I hope this will encourage everyone to tell your friends, co-workers or spouse just how much they mean to you every day because no one knows when it will be too late to say “Thank You,” “You did a great job” or “I love you.”
Jim Hale
When it comes to meetings, every political body has its own style. As the veteran of many hundreds of public meetings, I’ve probably seen them all.
One factor is the size of the board. A school board with nine members is an entirely different animal than a three-member board of township supervisors. The bigger the board, the more formal things are likely to be, because chaos is the alternative. Smaller boards are more likely to prioritize conversation over procedure.
Conversation is pleasant. You get a better idea of who each person is, and one of the best things about being a reporter is getting to know a lot of people.
But some attention to procedural detail is necessary. Too often, I’ve witnessed long chats that end in “so we’re decided then,” or “so moved” followed by a unanimous vote. The trouble is, when I approach the officials after the meeting and ask them what they decided, I get a different answer from each one. Moving and seconding and other rules of order aren’t a magic wand to be waved to make things “official” at the end of a meandering conversation. They’re tools for reaching a definite and precise conclusion. And, by the way, officials shouldn’t hold off voting until it seems like the result would be unanimous. Repeated motions and votes are the tools with which you sculpt a solution out of a mass of opinions. Failed motions are the road to well-thought-out ones that pass.
On the other hand, I’ve seen rules-obsessed chairs, whose worst fault is gaveling citizens down during the public comment period, and often doing so in angry way. But, in reality, hearing your constituents is infinitely more important than your made-up rule limiting input to a certain number of minutes per person. Such chairs also tend to refuse to allow their fellow board members to respond to questions from the public. Yes, as the board’s solicitor may remind, the purpose of public comment is to hear the public, while deliberation is reserved for the board. But there’s no law that says you can’t just answer your constituent’s question. The spirit of democracy would rather hear a citizen’s voice than the rap of a gavel, unless things truly get out of hand.
Speaking selfishly, my pet peeve is boards that take forever to get through a routine agenda. You don’t need to read every letter out loud or ask your public works director to explain why one size of gravel is preferable to another. You’re going to accept his recommendation either way because he’s the expert. There’s a balance between openness and wasting everyone’s time. In fact, endless meetings actually keep the public from engaging in the process.
Another way to keep the public at a distance, usually unintentionally, is to forget that not everyone knows what you know. How on earth is an audience member supposed to understand something along these lines: “Has Joe heard anything yet about NPDES for the bank-armoring for MS4? And what did Sally find out about DCED and ARPA?” Obviously, you can’t stop the meeting to explain every technical point, but a good chair offers a translation now and then: “For those in the audience, we’re trying to get environmental permits and grant funding squared away so we can put rocks along the stream to reduce erosion. The feds say it’s mandatory to keep storm runoff water clean, but they haven’t given us any money.”
The public is also excluded when subgroups of the board are allowed to drift off into separate, simultaneous conversations. When that happens, progress toward a decision has stopped, and the audience has been prevented from hearing deliberations. The whole point of having meetings in public is to allow the public to witness and understand what’s happening.
Well, I’m in danger of this Notebook turning into a four-hour meeting. Just let me say I believe the overwhelming majority of officials at the local level are doing their best for the communities they live in, but some of them need to think a little more about how their meetings work.
And please let me echo Darryl Wheeler and Harry Hartman’s well expressed thoughts about Marlin Shorb. May he rest in peace.
