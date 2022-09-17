Michael Cooper-White
Soon after I retired five years ago, an ad said this newspaper was in search of a “correspondent” or part-time news reporter. I told the then-managing editor, Alex Hayes, I had no journalism experience but liked to write and would have some time to do so. Alex took a risk in taking me on as perhaps the oldest-ever cub reporter.
At first, I covered a township and school board meetings. Soon, Alex let me roam farther afield and write features on all manner of interesting subjects. I got to help amazing people’s stories be brought to the attention of our readers. A while later, I said I’d like to try my hand at some op-eds on topics about which I hoped to shed some light and not offend too many readers. During the pandemic, I pitched in wherever I could to help the valiant full-timers who were fewer as the paper, like many employers, made staff cuts to stay afloat. Our “new” lead editor, Deb Thomas, and Publisher Harry Hartman let me stay on the team when Alex and Adam Michael both moved on a year ago.
It’s been an incredible privilege to be in this “conversation” with all you readers these past several years. Now, alas, I must bid farewell and put a final period on my last sentence to appear in these pages, at least for a while.
A seminary and graduate school of theology I have long admired, Brite Divinity School in Fort Worth, Texas, has asked me to serve as their interim president for the coming 12 to 18 months or so. A set of circumstances resulted in this invitation coming last-minute, with a request I assume the office ASAP. As I was privileged to do here at Gettysburg Seminary for 17 years, I’ll get to work alongside some of the most dedicated, committed, and competent scholars, preachers and prophetic voices in today’s challenging religious and societal context.
Having had addresses over the years in Minnesota, Maryland, California, Illinois, Georgia, New York and Pennsylvania, as well as Santiago, Chile, Texas is in the one part of the country I’ve never experienced.
Of course, I’ll begin my days in Texas as I’ve done here all along, reading several online papers, starting with the Gettysburg Times. I may offer an occasional op-ed or reflection piece for the editor’s consideration. But since I’ll no longer be among the great group of folks you know as the Times’ reporters, this will be my farewell entry in the Reporter’s Notebook.
It’s been an amazing privilege to appear on the pages of this newspaper, described by Bill Moyers as “one of the great small-town dailies.” Thanks to all you readers who have spoken a word of appreciation on occasion, and to those who have agreed or disagreed with an op-ed by taking time to write a letter to the editor.
As the one widely regarded as perhaps America’s finest journalist ever, Walter Cronkite, said at the end of his nightly network CBS news program for two decades, “And that’s the way it is.”
Jim Hale
On the advice of my son, who hits the gym almost daily and is very judicious about what he eats, I’ve been avoiding sugar for about a month now.
Not adding sugar to my coffee and not drinking pop are only a small part of it. (Sorry, but for those of us from the Chicago area, it’s not “soda.”)
I’ve been avoiding virtually all processed foods, which means no canned soup or frozen dinners. I’m cooking for myself more than I have in decades, since before microwave ovens became affordable. (Yeah, I’m that old.)
I’ve been eating meat and eggs and vegetables, plus apples and a little bread and cheese. I love peanut butter and jelly sandwiches (the real breakfast of champions), but have been abstaining.
I changed my snack food at work from crackers to lightly-salted peanuts, but I confess I do still sometimes wolf down a cup of instant mac-and-cheese or ramen if I have to rush to an evening meeting. They both store well in a desk drawer.
I’ve also been studying ingredient lists. For example, I’m buying the bread with the fewest grams of sugar and most grams of fiber. I’m no doctor, but my understanding is that some types of fiber aid in healthy digestion of sugar.
And, needless to say, I’ve been avoiding desserts and candy, in which I formerly indulged pretty freely.
The upshot is, all my pants are now too big, my digestion is improved, and I feel better and more energetic in general.
Despite everything, I couldn’t resist an iced cinnamon bun a colleague offered me, though I only ate part of it. After weeks essentially without sugar, the sweetness was mind-blowingly delicious.
But I intend to keep limiting sugar, though I guess a small treat once in a great while might be OK.
We’ll see how it goes.
Also, I wish Michael Cooper-White the best in his latest endeavor. We’ve been exceedingly lucky to have such an articulate and thoughtful colleague.
Jeff Cook
September Swoon — cruel destiny or distant memory?
The Philadelphia Phillies have been around since the 1800s. They have won exactly two World Series championships. I haven’t been a fan that whole time, but I know exactly where I was when they won the first one in 1980. They won again in 2008, defeating Tampa Bay in six games.
The Phils have not qualified for the playoffs since 2011. Roy Halliday was on the mound and Ryan Howard made the last out against the Cardinals to prevent a return to the fall classic. Since they acquired Bryce Harper four years ago, the team has been competitive. The last several seasons have ended with a thud. Promising records dissolved and post-season aspirations vaporized as my team imploded during the season’s final month.
Now, in 2022, they are poised to break the skein of underachievement. Three teams qualify for the playoffs from each league for the first time this year. As I write this piece, the Phils sit second in the wild card race, four games up on Milwaukee and 2.5 on the San Diego Padres. They have weathered a 52-game absence by Harper after surgery on a broken thumb. They are enduring a too-lengthy stretch without ace starter Zach Wheeler. The club has rallied around interim manager Rob Thompson. Can they hold on?
The schedule is favorable, but 20 contests remain to be played. The 1964 team incredibly blew a 6.5 game lead with 12 games to play, so we fans know not to take anything for granted. Still, we can hope — and we can dream.
John Spangler
When the little New England town where I have a little cottage announced a special meeting to update residents, even us very part timers, on a major transportation plan, I found that I could tune in thanks to zoom. The plan inserts two round a bouts in the middle of the little town, about the size of Gettysburg and a new bridge over the Contoocook River.
In New Hampshire, with no income or sales tax, it must be federal transportation money. New Hampshire has none. It has been about 15 years in the making.
The update comes in the middle of a Federal Highway Administration calendared “National Roudabouts Week,” suggested for the third week in September. Yes, that’s right. There is a week devoted to roundabout awareness. And I got my traffic plan update on two of them this week.
Gettysburg has a roundabout at its center, although it seems to be called “a square.” I use New Oxford’s version when coming and going to Oxford Township meetings, and it seems so much larger and calmer than Gettysburg’s. And I see new versions popping up in the region, most recently in Westminster, Md. My guess is that we will see more of them here as well.
Back in 1983, when I moved to central Massachusetts, roundabouts were “on the outs.” They were being removed for straight forward four way stops and traffic lights. As it turns out, it moves traffic more smoothly, with less energy (less stopping and starting), and probably more safety once people understand what it means to enter into a four-way yield pattern. So roundabouts are back “in.”
I think that the engineers got it right this time and should install more of them. But I also expect that we will need to change our driving habits to make them work optimally. Drivers are not nearly as good at yielding as they need to be to make them work. But my hat is off to the FHA for holding a roundabout week. I think we will all get there, faster and more safely with roundabouts.
One headline I spotted about this week read: “you can turn your week around” during roundabout week. Sounds great to me. Perhaps a roundabout month will be even better in 2023? Or perhaps the year of the roundabout, coming to a New Hampshire town in 2024 and 2025.
Harry Hartman
I am one of the local people who watches the replay of the Gettysburg Borough Council meetings on Community Media (kudos to Community Media for recording these meetings for the community). As an interested viewer, I continue to watch as the borough manager, Charles Gable, and his elected minions, such as Wes “the Weasel, Defund the Police” Heyser, (what else would you call an elected official who is trying to take authority away from another elected official and voted unnecessarily to lay off a police officer) take the borough down the tubes with bad decisions which seemingly get made behind closed doors out of the view of the public’s eyes.
I have also noticed the complete disdain and contempt with which the borough staff and the council treat Mayor Rita Frealing and Police Chief Rob Glenny. As I watched and listen to the sighs, body language and short rude replies both Frealing and Glenny receive when they participate in council meetings, I first thought it was condescension but after talking to a source within the borough, what these people are attempting to do is gaslight the mayor, make her doubt herself and the courage of her convictions, and get her to give up her oversite of the police department to Gable so he and the council can terminate Chief Glenny. I do not know Mayor Rita Frealing very well but from what I have seen and heard, she is a smart spitfire of a woman, and this council and Gable are outmatched going up against her.
Gable has turned the majority of borough staff against the chief; if they do not see it Gable’s way, they would be out of a job. As for the majority of the borough council, they follow Gable’s orders to the letter, or they have their own objectives such as the one council member who does not want the police to do their job regarding the problem of public drunkenness of college students.
Looking at the facts, no one is perfect and Chief Glenny is far from perfect, but he has greatly improved the professionalism of the borough police department and has made the borough safer even with his hands being tied by a bunch of part-time politicians and an inept and incompetent borough manager. Now, if only the chief could keep Gable out of and prevent him from taking pictures in unauthorized areas within borough hall.
By the way, negotiations are ongoing between the borough and the police department’s Teamsters Union representing Officer Michael Carricato. We all need to remember when the borough writes this huge settlement check to Carricato and finishes paying all those legal fees, every penny spent is the fault of Charles Gable as this case could have been settled long ago for a negligible amount, or possibly nothing. By the way, after this settlement is completed, due to Gable’s ego and lack of oversite by several borough councils, there will likely be a civil suit coming at the borough.
Vanessa Pellechio Sanders
This was a good week with plenty of local news. I’ve covered many school board meetings, but I haven’t attended one where new staff were invited to introduce themselves to the school board members.
While I am sure it’s a bit nerve-wracking for some to speak at a microphone, it was neat to see Bermudian Springs come together on Tuesday.
The school board welcomed new staff at their meeting Tuesday and held a reception for them after to meet one another. I think it’s a nice way to bring the new staff members together.
Since I was reporting on the meeting, it also was great to hear what the staff members are excited for in the upcoming school year. I did not classify them as teachers because some of the new employees there have other roles in the district. There also was a new nurse, director positions, and an assistant principal.
Some were past graduates returning to their home district. There was one who mentioned it was her first year ever of teaching.
One of the directors said he is excited to become part of the “Bermudian family.”
For those who attend school board meetings, you are probably familiar with only seeing a list of names for approval under personnel on the meeting agenda. We don’t get to see the faces behind the names.
It was amazing to see that and hear a small piece of their stories. The article was in Friday’s paper, if you might be interested in learning more.
