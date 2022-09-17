Michael Cooper-White

Soon after I retired five years ago, an ad said this newspaper was in search of a “correspondent” or part-time news reporter. I told the then-managing editor, Alex Hayes, I had no journalism experience but liked to write and would have some time to do so. Alex took a risk in taking me on as perhaps the oldest-ever cub reporter.

