TikTok, we’ve all heard about it by now. It is the latest six-second sensation that captivates younger generations providing endless hours of entertainment. TikTok takes the very best elements of successful predecessors, and when combined with their near-perfect algorithm, delivers custom tailored and addictive content to the individual users, a recipe for “digital fentanyl,” according to FCC Commissioner Brendan Carr.
ByteDance, the Chinese company, whose mission is to “inspire creativity, enrich life,” is the developer and owner of TikTok and several other Chinese social medias. TikTok “empowers everyone to capture and present the world’s creativity, knowledge, and moments that matter in everyday life, presenting a wide and diverse range of content on the platform,” or so they say.
Instead, TikTok is more interested in “capturing and presenting” you the user. TikTok has unlimited access to your phone and gathers information including: messages (sent and unsent), browser history, keystrokes and rhythms, GPS coordinates, contact information, etc. All this information is shared with a third-party (the communist variety). Detractors insist that ByteDance and TikTok do no such thing.
There are two different versions of the app. There is Tiktok proper, the version that is made available for the Western world, and then there is Douyin, which is the version that is made exclusively available in China. Douyin remains faithful to the tenants of ByteDance as the algorithm exposes the Chinese users to the arts, science, culture, and patriotism while Tiktok brainwashes American users with scantily clad dancers, pranks, and all sorts of nonsense.
TikTok is just one of many avenues China is taking on their path to wage “Unrestricted Warfare” to “destroy America” which the China’s People’s Liberation Army so eloquently detailed way back in 1999. Law, economic, political, and network warfare – these are the alternatives by which China is waging this new kind of war on America. TikTok is part of the Chinese Communist Party’s (CCP) plan to “build the weapons to fit the fight,” while freely and without consequences targeting our youth.
Those on the left constantly deny that there are any associations or collaborations between ByteDance and the CCP. However, the CCP has made their dominance over Chinese “private” businesses quite well known. On September 15th, 2020, The General Office of the Central Committee of the CCP issued an “Opinion on Strengthening the United Front Work of the Private Economy in the New Era,” in an effort to “strengthen the Party’s leadership over the private economy, bring the majority of private economy practitioners closer to the Party” in order to “build the Chinese dream.” The United Front Work Department is a division within the CCP whose mission is to influence, coordinate, and further the agenda of the CCP both domestically and abroad.
Another instance of the CCP’s dominance comes from a CCP study in 2016, which states that about 68% of China’s “private” businesses have a “Party Body” (a CCP political committee) as a scheme to “improve their corporate governance structure.” CCP Secretary General Xi Jinping, as part of his initiative for “party building,” participates at the executive-level in major corporate business meetings. Party Bodies, or Party Cells, are “encouraged” by the CCP when any organization has three or more CCP members. These Party Bodies are designed to study and enact policies of the CCP and align them with that of the organization, ensuring a singular vision. In addition, these Party Bodies also serve as CCP recruitment centers and as secret police, reporting on illegal activities and violations of CCP policies within the organization to CCP officials. It is important to note the CCP’s definition of organization, which includes the government, private business, non-profits, and even social clubs. Interestingly, as of 2018, if a Chinese company is to be listed on the stock exchange, they must have a Party Body enacted. Oh, by the way, ByteDance is working on developing an Initial Public Offering (IPO) to be listed on the stock exchanges.
One final instance of China’s control of private business comes from the passage of the National Intelligence Law of the People’s Republic of China, signed into law on June 27, 2017, by the National People’s Congress. This legislation requires that “all organizations and citizens shall support, assist and cooperate with national intelligence efforts in accordance with the Law,” domestically and abroad. This legislation effectively increased the size of China’s intelligence community exponentially. Every Chinese business is now spying on behalf of the CCP, and ByteDance is no exception as violations, or “obstructing national intelligence work,” is punishable by law.
On Dec. 14, 2022, The United States Senate, in what seems to be a rarity in today’s political climate, voted unanimously to ban the use of TikTok on any federal government furnished device. Eighteen states, including Maryland, Oklahoma, South Dakota and Texas, have already banned the use of TikTok on state government furnished devices. Praise is to be shared on both sides of the aisle in what is our first steps in providing greater security against China. The next step is to have TikTok banned from the United States entirely. Unfortunately, we are two years behind schedule as President Trump announced his intentions to ban TikTok back in 2020.
TikTok is a modern-day Trojan Horse with the intent of infiltration and subversion. China will continue to employ Unrestricted Warfare tactics because Beijing knows they cannot win by conventional means. Instead, China will fray the edges of American culture in hopes of societal derogation and collapse. We must not subject the citizens of this great country to the machinations of an adversarial threat. TikTok and ilk must be labeled for what they are, spyware (a weapon of war), and must be banned immediately.
Trevor Taylor represents Adams County to the Pennsylvania Republican State Committee, and is the chair and founder of Adams County Young Republicans. Professionally, Taylor works in the field of national security. He may be reached at trevortaylorstatecommittee@gmail.com. Follow him on Facebook.com/TeamTaylorForPA.
