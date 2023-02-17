TikTok, we’ve all heard about it by now. It is the latest six-second sensation that captivates younger generations providing endless hours of entertainment. TikTok takes the very best elements of successful predecessors, and when combined with their near-perfect algorithm, delivers custom tailored and addictive content to the individual users, a recipe for “digital fentanyl,” according to FCC Commissioner Brendan Carr.

ByteDance, the Chinese company, whose mission is to “inspire creativity, enrich life,” is the developer and owner of TikTok and several other Chinese social medias. TikTok “empowers everyone to capture and present the world’s creativity, knowledge, and moments that matter in everyday life, presenting a wide and diverse range of content on the platform,” or so they say.

Trevor Taylor represents Adams County to the Pennsylvania Republican State Committee, and is the chair and founder of Adams County Young Republicans. Professionally, Taylor works in the field of national security. He may be reached at trevortaylorstatecommittee@gmail.com. Follow him on Facebook.com/TeamTaylorForPA.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.