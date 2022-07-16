Vanessa Pellechio Sanders
I was trying to think of a way to describe my coverage this week. It was the week full of acronyms.
Throughout the week, I wrote about the Adams County Adult Correctional Complex (ACACC), the Adams County Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ACSPCA), the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board (PLCB), the East Berlin Area Community Center (EBACC), and the Adams County Children’s Advocacy Center (ACCAC).
For most people, these acronyms are synonymous with the organizations they represent.
During my first stint at the newspaper, I had these types of acronyms down from memory. My memory is coming back on certain topics I once covered.
Going to meetings again, it has been tough to remember every single acronym, so I’ve started picking up on context clues, whether they discuss a certain topic like transportation or agriculture, etc. I always double check after the meeting.
While I still feel like capital letters are yelling at me, acronyms are a blessing for what we do as writers because it saves us space with our articles and allows for a more concise reading experience.
One of the highlights this week was getting to meet the new facility dog in training at the ACCAC named Crusader.
I will admit that the sweet puppy did a couple of things I don’t typically see during an interview. He gave kisses and fell asleep in the middle of the interview.
At one point, he was making quiet bark noises while apparently dreaming. I guess my questions weren’t very exciting, but he was very proud to give a tour of the ACCAC’s new center along with Elida Murray, the agency’s executive director.
It was an amazing opportunity to meet Crusader and see the great work being done by the ACCAC.
Liz Caples
2022 has not been my year, and that’s an understatement.
First, our dryer and microwave went up at the same time. Next, we adopted a cockatiel so our parrot would have a friend. To put it lightly, we found out he didn’t want friends. Then, I got very sick twice, despite having a relatively robust immune system. Oh, and getting a crown on my tooth wasn’t the most pleasant experience, either.
After everything settled down, I thought I was in the clear- until the day after the Fourth of July.
I was driving home from work when I noticed a hazy cloud behind my car. My first thought was that it was a dust cloud coming from the truck transporting rocks behind me. But when the truck turned, it was apparent that the “dust cloud” was coming from my 2002 Ford Focus.
I quickly turned onto a back road and tried to pull over to a safe place when my car started making noise- the kind of noise that tells you it’s time to say goodbye- and stopped working on it’s own. The smell reaffirmed my suspicion.
A man living nearby and my fiance helped me push the car off to a safe spot until it could be towed to my mechanic. Two days and a bill later, we thought everything was fixed. I drove for days without issue.
That was until last weekend. As I turned into my driveway, my car died a painful death. The resuscitation was not successful. It was time to call the towing company again.
A few days ago, I received the news from my mechanic that my Focus was not worth fixing. The pipes, serpentine belt, and head gasket were beyond repair. There was no guarantee the car would be reliable even if they were fixed.
So now I’m without wheels, having my mother drive me around again like when I was a teenager. Unfortunately, this is the worst time to be looking for a used car; there’s a shortage of them, too. At least ones that aren’t fixer-uppers.
Hopefully, my luck will turn around and I’ll be soon writing my Reporter’s Notebook segment about my new-to-me car!
John Spangler
In an earlier life, when the Seminary Ridge Museum was coming online, it was my privilege to navigate the seminary’s relationship with the emerging “Journey Through Hallowed Ground,” the historical corridor that runs between Gettysburg and Monticello. I had not been down to the other terminus of this corridor since the 1980’s, so I jumped at the chance to see it when museum director Pete Miele gathered a few interested persons to make a visit to Monticello.
Pete had signed us up for a special, new tour called “From Slavery to Freedom.” We imagined that the tour would give us a glimpse of the life of Thomas Jefferson’s enslaved persons. One can visit this extraordinary hilltop plantation, looking out at the Virginia hills around it, and not see a slave habitation, not one crop, not even the work areas where they would have spent long hours if they didn’t work in the main house. The two hour tour provided a house tour and its immediate grounds, and a fair amount of air time to the Hemmings family.
If we wanted to explore the actual quarters of enslaved persons, the field worker’s setting, or the workshops, we would have needed to add much more time to personal exploration after the official tour ended. But the tour did end at the newly refurbished enslaved persons burial place that had been discovered and saved from being paved over with parking some years back. The burial grounds, holding the remains of about 40 enslaved persons, were a powerful, but only partial testimony to the engine underneath the grandeur of Monticello.
As our tour wound down, we learned that Jefferson freed only a few of his enslaved persons during his life and upon his death. And some of those were driven by the hard bargaining of Sally Hemmings for her children. It became striking to me that the author of the nation’s most important declaration of human’s right to freedom could not provide it in the arena where he had full control, his own property.
One of our group asked the tough question of our guide as we sat on a long bench in front of the slave cemetery: “and so in the slavery to freedom [theme of the tour] where is the freedom part? — is it in there?” she said, nodding her head toward the graves.
Our tour guide never answered the question. To her credit, she also never denied Jefferson’s hypocrisy, and responded to a question about his manner of slave treatment with a documented source admitting that Jefferson had a slave whipped in front of other enslaved persons. I’m quite sure that this would not have been shared in the tour script unless we asked a focused question. She did say that Monticello is now taking into account oral history to a much greater degree, opening the possibility that African American sources will get more air time.
The irony of it all is that I learned of a Fox news clip featuring an “anti woke” crusader Jeffrey Tucker of the brand new anti-masking Brownstone Institute delivering a fact free complaint about “wokism” at Monticello. He lamented that his July 4th Monticello tour left him sad, that the place has lost its grandeur, that tour guides were “putting Jefferson down” and debunking his reputation. Tucker wanted pure worship of Jefferson.
My tour took place four days after Mr Tucker’s. The Monticello I experienced revealed its struggle to live up to its role as hallowed ground, and was putting its first toe into the waters of honest reappraisal of its history. It didn’t come close to reconning with the violence of slavery, or explore the deep
contradiction of the author of liberty’s favorite document owning enslaved persons. Unlike his contemporary Virginian Robert Carter III, who freed more than 500 enslaved persons, or George Washington, who freed all those human beings he “owned” upon his death, Jefferson freed two in his lifetime, and another five after his death.
Those like Jeffrey Tucker and all his friends at Fox, who complain about “wokism” and Thomas Jefferson, are really setting up false flags, authoring their own declarations of misinformation.
Michael Cooper-White
Thursday was the first of four brief times I’ll spend this month at one of my happy places. My spouse and some friends make faces and groan when I say Chicago’s O’Hare Airport is a favorite spot. They just don’t understand.
If you like big aerodromes, as the Brits call them, ORD is a mecca. Eight long strips of pavement, each of which has two directions means the field in the northwest corner of the Windy City has 16 (that’s one-six) runways. On Thursday’s approach we did a fly-by, made a big 360, circling to land on Runway 10 Center toward the east, a rare occasion since the winds are usually westerly.
My strongest impressions from the days I was in and out of O’Hare almost weekly, traveling the country in my national church position, were winter mornings after a big snowstorm. The snowplow armada assembled each late fall is as impressive as any battle group ever marshalled. O’Hare is never shut down for long.
The year I started grade school in the mid-1950’s, O’Hare field had about 3 dozen “operations” (that’s takeoffs and landings in airportese) daily. With close to a million annually in recent pre-Covid years, Chicago Tower’s air traffic controllers handle about 2500 every day, an average of 100 flights per hour. All those big jets’ comings and goings, plus the restaurants, shops and Hilton Hotel ORD generate around a billion dollars per year.
Sure, things can get a bit hectic at peak times or when weather or other factors cause delays or missed connections. But if you can’t travel the entire globe, just go spend a few hours at one of the world’s busiest airports, and the whole world comes to you.
Oh, by the way, the reason for the flight of under 2 hours from BWI to ORD was to drive another 7 to northwest Iowa for a delightful few days with my three granddaughters, also accompanied by their parents. We’re holed up at Lake Okoboji where the littlest last night called me “the best grandpops ever.” That beats even a “greaser” smooth touchdown at ORD.
Tom Sixeas
This past Saturday I was fortunate enough to attend the annual Gettysburg Warrior football alumni reunion. There were about 15 former coaches and players in attendance.
I never played organized football when I was growing up, but I guess all of my years of covering their games has earned me an invitation?
It was a day of food, drinks, stories, laughs and trash talking. The chicken leg quarters were amazing, as always and one of the former players brought chicken wings that his wife had made for the party and they were delicious.
Every year, I bring along an updated list of statistics and when it gets brought out, debates always ensue over who was the best team and who the best player at each position was.
It’s always kind of an odd feeling for me when those debates start, seeing as I didn’t play. However, I always get asked for my opinion on them, because I’ve seen so many of the players play and it isn’t just numbers on a sheet for me. I guess you could say that I’ve got a little more context than some of the other attendees?
This was the fourth incarnation and Sunday morning, the fifth was already in the beginning stages of being planned. Can’t wait to go back again next year. Just wish that more former players and coaches would be able to make it.
Jeff Cook
The southeast corner of the square isn’t going anywhere. The final installment of my self-proclaimed “series” must wait. There are simply too many etchings to decipher. And so, I take time to reflect.
I have been writing sports stories for the Gettysburg Times for a quarter of a century. In 1997, then Sports Editor Ken Picking hired me on the strength of two “guest columns.” We were already acquainted with each other from playing noon ball at the college. He knew I had a day job and gave me a chance.
My first football preseason preview contained a single coach’s quote. I had much to learn.
I think of some of the interesting people I have met through this most enjoyable gig. The one who comes to mind is Joe Paterno.
Ken sent me up to cover Media Day one August Saturday before the turn of the millennium. The son of a rugby teammate of mine, Matt Kranchick, was a tight end on the team so I had a local connection. I don’t remember much about the run-through, the meet-and-greet the players or any of that. I recall seeing Matt and getting to have a word with him on the playing surface at Beaver Stadium. Pretty cool.
The highlight came afterwards when the press met with Coach Paterno. He had the reporters hanging on his every word as he discussed the upcoming season. I remember the Harrisburg Patriot’s David Jones being there too. He seemed to have a special rapport with Joe. I sat there taking notes, in awe.
Jones, or possibly another scribe, tried to change the subject from X’s and O’s.
“How do you have time to mow the lawn?” the Hall of Fame coach was asked.
Without skipping a beat, he confided, “Oh, Sue does that.”
The room burst out in laughter. I laughed too. It wasn’t necessarily what he said, it was his delivery.
He was referring to Mrs. Paterno, his wife. I’m sure it was true.
Too bad the legendary coach’s most lasting quote is, “I wish I had done more.”
All in all, it was a most memorable day. And the mileage was great!
