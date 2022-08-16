For many people, the U.S. Constitution is as sacred as the Ten Commandments; the Framers of the Constitution, in their infinite wisdom, created a document for the ages. They seem to believe the Constitution was written by perfect wise men in a spirit of kumbaya, an expression of spiritual unity. Not quite. Seventy-four delegates were appointed to the Constitutional Convention, of whom 55 actually attended sessions. It was dominated by men wedded to paper currency, low taxes, and popular government. Rhode Island’s leaders refused to participate in what they saw as a conspiracy to overthrow the established government. Other Americans also had their suspicions. Patrick Henry refused to attend, declaring he “smelt a rat.” He suspected, correctly, that James Madison had in mind the creation of a powerful central government and the erosion of the authority of the state legislatures. Henry, along with many other political leaders, believed that state governments offered the primary protection for personal liberties. He was determined not to lend a hand to any proceeding that seemed to pose a threat to that protection.

For several years, James Madison had been thinking about an alternative to the political and financial problems of the fledgling American government caused by the Articles of Confederation. Adopted in 1777 and in force since 1781, the Articles created a “league of friendship” and served as a constitution for the 13 independent states after the American Revolution. Madison believed the Articles were inadequate, for under them, states retained considerable power and the central government lacked the necessary power to regulate commerce.

Mark Berg is a community activist in Adams County and a proud liberal. His email address is MABerg175@Comcast.net.

