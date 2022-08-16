For many people, the U.S. Constitution is as sacred as the Ten Commandments; the Framers of the Constitution, in their infinite wisdom, created a document for the ages. They seem to believe the Constitution was written by perfect wise men in a spirit of kumbaya, an expression of spiritual unity. Not quite. Seventy-four delegates were appointed to the Constitutional Convention, of whom 55 actually attended sessions. It was dominated by men wedded to paper currency, low taxes, and popular government. Rhode Island’s leaders refused to participate in what they saw as a conspiracy to overthrow the established government. Other Americans also had their suspicions. Patrick Henry refused to attend, declaring he “smelt a rat.” He suspected, correctly, that James Madison had in mind the creation of a powerful central government and the erosion of the authority of the state legislatures. Henry, along with many other political leaders, believed that state governments offered the primary protection for personal liberties. He was determined not to lend a hand to any proceeding that seemed to pose a threat to that protection.
For several years, James Madison had been thinking about an alternative to the political and financial problems of the fledgling American government caused by the Articles of Confederation. Adopted in 1777 and in force since 1781, the Articles created a “league of friendship” and served as a constitution for the 13 independent states after the American Revolution. Madison believed the Articles were inadequate, for under them, states retained considerable power and the central government lacked the necessary power to regulate commerce.
In 1786, a group of farmers, angry at their economic circumstance, led by Daniel Shays, a former captain in the Continental army, threatened to seize muskets stored in the arsenal at Springfield. Although the insurrection was put down by state troops, it confirmed the fears of many wealthy men that anarchy was just around the corner. They imagined hordes of vicious outlaws descending upon innocent citizens. George Washington wrote to Madison, “Wisdom and good examples are necessary at this time to rescue the political machine from the impending storm.”
Madison thought he had the answer. He envisioned a strong central government to provide order and stability. He wrote, “Let it be tried then, whether any middle ground can be taken which will at once support a due supremacy of the national authority,” while maintaining state power only when “subordinately useful.” That was his expectation of a Constitutional Convention.
From May 1787 through September 1787, delegates from twelve of the thirteen states met in Philadelphia, where they wrote a new constitution. Two alternative plans were developed. The nationalist majority, soon to be called Federalists, put forth the Virginia Plan which proposed a consolidated government based on proportional representation among the states based on population. The so-called Anti-Federalists advocated for the New Jersey Plan which gave each state equal representation. The Connecticut Compromise allowed the plans to work together. Other controversies included the issue of slavery and the inclusion of a Bill of Rights in the original document.
A draft Constitution was submitted to the Congress of the Confederation in September 1787; that same month, it approved sending the draft to the states, each of which would hold a ratification convention. The Federalist Papers, written by Madison, Alexander Hamilton, and John Jay,
provided background and justification for the Constitution and were published in newspapers while the states were debating ratification. Some states agreed to ratify the Constitution only if the amendments that were to become the Bill of Rights would be taken up immediately by the new government. By September 1788, the Congress of the Confederation certified that eleven states, had already ratified the new Constitution, and directed that elections be held.
By 1791, the now fourteen states ratified the Bill of Rights, which established protections for various civil liberties. When the Bill of Rights was ratified, the courts held that its protections extended only to the actions of the federal government, and that the Bill of Rights did not place limitations on the authority of the state and local governments. However, beginning in the 1920s, a series of Supreme Court decisions interpreted the Fourteenth Amendment to “incorporate” most portions of the Bill of Rights, making them enforceable against state governments.
The authors of the Constitution knew it was imperfect. In 1810, Thomas Jefferson wrote, “I am certainly not an advocate for frequent and untried changes in laws and constitutions. I think moderate imperfections had better be borne with; because, when once known, we accommodate ourselves to them, and find practical means of correcting their ill effects. But I know also, that laws and institutions must go hand in hand with the progress of the human mind. As that becomes more developed, more enlightened, as new discoveries are made, new truths disclosed, and manners and opinions change with the change of circumstances, institutions must advance also, and keep pace with the times. We might as well require a man to wear still the same coat which fitted him when a boy, as civilized society to remain ever under the regimen of their barbarous ancestors.”
The Constitution was not handed down; it is the result of controversy, disagreement, negotiation, and ultimately, compromise.
Mark Berg is a community activist in Adams County and a proud liberal. His email address is MABerg175@Comcast.net.
