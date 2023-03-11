Jeff Cook
I wasn’t going to write this blurb until I learned that he would be depicted wearing a St. Louis Cardinals’ cap on his Hall of Fame bust.
Scott Rolen was a major league baseball player for 17 seasons. He debuted in 1997 for the Phillies and won Rookie of the Year. He played seven seasons in Philly and six in St. Louis before finishing his career with Toronto and Cincinnati. He is the only inductee in the class of 2023 to be elected by the baseball writers’ association (Fred “Crime Dog” McGriff was elected by the veterans’ committee and will join Rolen on the dais). Rolen got voted in on his seventh and final chance with 76.3 percent of the vote. Had he been omitted from five ballots, he would have been a near-miss.
He won eight gold gloves at third base and was known for a strong and accurate throwing arm. He was a solid, dependable hitter who could hit for average and power, as evidenced by his .281 career batting average with 2,077 hits, 316 home runs and 1,287 RBI. He also drew 899 walks.
These numbers are not paltry by any means, but are they HOF worthy, an accolade reserved for the best players of all time? He was a seven-time All-Star and played on one World Championship team in St. Louis, but is that enough?
Maybe I’m bitter because of an incident that occurred during Rolen’s run in the City of Brotherly Love. Our family made the two-hour trip on a Sunday afternoon. It was “Scott Rolen T-Shirt Day,” with all fans receiving a souvenir commemorating Rolen’s outstanding contributions. As the lineup was announced, the crowd was astonished when another player was named as the starting third baseman. Rolen was sitting out on his own T-shirt day?
That decision was made by the manager, Terry “Tito” Francona,” now at the helm of the Cleveland Guardians and himself a possible candidate for enshrinement some time in the future. Certainly not based on this gaffe.
It was certainly a disappointment, at least for me. I can’t remember who the Phillies played, who won or if I even got a shirt. I don’t recall what it looked like. It would have been disingenuous to have worn it.
I think I need to move on.
Scott Rolen in the Hall of Fame? What do you think?
Jim Hale
Sometimes, pronunciation can be a tricky matter.
Before I moved to Adams County in 1998, I never heard “Gett-us-burg.”
For a while, I thought that was simply how people who grew up here pronounce it, while non-locals say “Gett-eez-burg.” Now I think many local people use the latter, but as a newcomer who arrived only 25 years ago, I’m willing to be schooled on the issue.
Nor, before I came east from Chicagoland, would I have guessed that Bonneauville is “Bonny-ville.” I don’t speak French, but I would’ve guessed something more like “Bonn-OH-ville.”
I still can’t believe it’s “LANK-uh-stir” instead of “LAN-caster,” but it is.
I guess I shouldn’t raise a fuss. My alma mater is Valparaiso University in Northwest Indiana, in a city named after the site of a War of 1812 naval battle off the coast of Chile. I’m pretty sure nobody in Chile pronounces it “Val-puh-RAY-zo,” especially with a nice nasal Midwestern short A n the first syllable.
Unfortunately, I don’t speak Spanish, but an online translator gave it as “Bahl-pa-rah-ee-so.”
But, apparently both cities use the nickname “Valpo.”
Amanda Hollabaugh
This week I’ve had so much time for baking and cooking. It’s been so fun!
So far, I’ve made homemade Rice Krispie treats, chicken alfredo, pancakes, pizza, barbecue, omelets, cookie brownies, and baked beef pot pie.
But my favorite thing that I made was my family’s famous homemade egg casserole and monkey bread. Not only is breakfast my favorite meal of the day, but also this meal reminds me of my favorite vacations.
Every summer when I was growing up, my mom’s side of the family would all pile into our cars, pack up everything possible, and make the four-hour drive to Avalon, N.J., where we would rent a beach house for an entire week.
This was one of my favorite weeks of the year because we’d do so many things, spend time with the most fun cousins, and make new traditions and memories. We’d walk down to the beach together, go out to dinner, go shopping, eat lots of ice cream, and play our favorite card games.
We also had the tradition of making breakfast together. One night towards the end of the week after getting back from dinner, we’d make egg casserole and monkey bread. My aunt would get everything together, give us all a different job, and we’d all pitch in to make enough for the whole family. It was such a fun process, and after it was over, we’d all play dominoes. The next morning, we’d all wake up to the smell of the breakfast and it was the best experience.
I loved knowing that we all pitched in, made it together, and got to eat it together. I think that’s why I love cooking so much.
John Spangler
Briefly living in New York City in the early ‘80s had some lasting effects on my wife and me. One is an addiction to the New York Times, the other “Times” newspaper. Another is opera, which brought us back last Sunday. The opera was a first for us, one of the Wagnerian marathons, Lohengrin, which times at four-and-a-half hours. But I discovered a new one last week.
Since we arrived in the Lincoln Center neighborhood a little early, it permitted us to take a walk in Central Park which we had not done in quite some time.
In our younger days, we could walk across the park as fast or faster than catching a cross town bus. So we walked the park a lot during our time there. This stroll told me that walking in a designed space of Frederick Law Olmsted is yet another need for my spirit. The lines and curves of the pathways, the mix of plantings, and the heavy dose of green in the middle of vast asphalt and glass canyons, really struck me this trip. Foot traffic was heavy, since it was a Sunday. Not even the cloudiness and cold wind could dampen my sense of appreciation of excellent design. Design makes quite a difference. He knows how much arc to put in the arch, and how much curve in the trail to achieve the nearly perfect experience, taking the stroll to the next level.
Olmsted also designed a lovely park in the city of Worcester, Mass., where we spent the rest of the decade. A little search told me that he also designed the grounds around the US Capitol, probably the closest to me now. One of our daughters lives close to that spot, and we have walked that space a good number of times too. Sunday’s stroll told me that I really need to increase my dosage, more steps and more Olmsted for me.
