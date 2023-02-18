Harry Hartman
I have not contributed to the Reporter’s Notebook column in a while and Editor Deb made me feel somewhat guilty about my lack of contributions. The fact of the matter, I consider myself to be a poor writer unless I feel passionate about the topic. A wise local man said to me recently I am a better writer when I leave politics out of my writing; that is a tough thing for me to do, but here goes, no politics.
My friends and family know I am something of a picky eater. I have never eaten a hamburger in my life, do not like chocolate (but enjoy buying it as a gift for my daughters) avoid avocados at all cost, allergic to salmon and have never taken a sip of coffee.
On the other side of the clipboard, I do enjoy the taste of some unusual foods. I love sweetbreads, can eat hundreds of frog legs, always have a taste for escargot, and will eat as much foie gras as is put in front of me. I also love beef liver, when cooked properly.
Growing up, liver and onions was a twice a month meal in our home because that was a staple my mother grew up on so we ate it religiously as well, and it may have been the only type of meat my mother cooked without burning. As I have gotten older I do not eat liver as often but I do still cook it at least four times a year and will order liver and onions if I see it on the menu at a restaurant.
This week I picked up a small order of butchered beef from a local butcher shop and when he offered me some liver as an add-on to my order, I could not wait to agree to take some. Unfortunately as I was putting away the meat in the freezer, I realized I may have overdone it with the liver and I was not going to be able to eat all that I was given by the butcher. I started to call around to friends to ask if they wanted some freshly processed cow liver. I was surprised that most people, at least most of my friends, do not want anything to do with liver, I literally could not give it away. I called 14 friends (hard to believe I have 14 friends who will take my calls) and only ended up with two takers for the liver.
I have done the research and beef liver is very good for you. It carries a huge amount of iron and protein and also a ton of Vitamin A. By the way, while I love liver and onions when eating out at a restaurant, when I cook it I prepare it a little differently. On Tuesday night I had liver for dinner, I fried thin strips of it and then let it simmer with olive oil, onions, peppers, broccoli, carrots, and mushrooms and served it over rice. Harry’s liver stir-fry, good eating on a Tuesday night and even better as leftovers on Thursday.
Jeff Cook
Mea culpa.
In my recent story about “The Central Park Five,” I referred to the governor of New York in 1989 as George Cuomo. My astute friend brought to my attention that it was Mario who served as the state’s chief executive. My apologies to all, including George.
And, other random tidbits for the week.
Two interesting factoids about Mexico:
- It’s highest mountain is more than 18,000 feet in elevation.
- It has the third highest number of mammal species in the world behind only Indonesia and Brazil.
Thanks to all who watched and supported Community Media Sports’ winter season. We close the curtain on our campaign with this afternoon’s live telecast of the Gettysburg College men’s basketball team when they host nationally-ranked Swarthmore. Tip-off is at 3 p.m. Watch on cable (Channel 12) or on our website (communitymedia.net). HD viewing is available on ROKU, YouTube, Facebook and Amazon Fire TV.
Jim Hale
I’m among those who turned down Harry’s kind offer of free beef liver.
I have eaten liver and onions in the past and enjoyed it, but not every time. There appears to be some kind of magic involved, which some restaurant cooks know and others don’t.
I cooked it myself a few times decades ago. You can guess from that timespan whether I know the liver magic.
But cattle aren’t the only animals with livers.
My dad loved fried chicken livers and would eat a mountain of them at one sitting. I think they’re OK, but I can’t eat very many before the flavor starts to hit me the wrong way.
There’s also liverwurst, a sausage made of beef or pork liver, which I ate all the time as a young man because it was cheap and delicious. I would still eat it now except that it’s fatty and can contain worrisome amounts of heavy metals.
I hope such caution doesn’t make me “lily-livered.” That’s an insult, meaning “cowardly,” invented by Shakespeare. It reflects the belief during his lifetime that the liver was the seat of the emotions.
Vanessa Pellechio Sanders
Since this week has a theme about liver, I figured I should follow the trend.
When I was interning at World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) in Stamford, Connecticut, I stayed in a place with three roommates from Craigslist, who commuted to their jobs in New York City.
The house was perfect because it was within walking distance of my internship, and my roommates were so kind to take me under their wing with showing the area.
One of my roommates was cooking in the kitchen, and it smelled really good.
I stopped in to see how their day was going. They told me they were making chicken and asked if I wanted to try a piece. I took a bite from a fork, and it was definitely not chicken. It had a very chewy texture and was darker in color.
My roommate laughed so hard as I was struggling to swallow it down. They told me it was liver, and we laughed in unison. They knew if they offered me liver, I would have easily turned down the concoction.
It was not the worst thing I’ve ever consumed, but I think it was more of a shock since I was expecting chicken. My roommates did teach me to be more open-minded when it came to trying new foods.
John Spangler
Christmas lights usually go up too soon, and come down too quickly when compared to the actual Christian calendar of holy days. Christmas decorations would stay in place at least through Epiphany, Jan. 6, and perhaps a little longer. That calendar was ignored in a more symmetrical way this year, however, with the extending of the season to support the January filming that took place in our little town.
With the last of the Christmas lights and decorations finally coming down, and back into boxes, I have more information on recycling the light strings, and some other items, too, thanks to a reader.
Sally Michael dropped me a line to let me know she has been on this path for longer than I have. And she found that Mom’s Organic Market, has, in the past received them. I should have thought of Mom’s Markets, because several years back, when I was commuting to D.C., I was able to recycle corks there.
They recycle Christmas lights, but only seasonally. Yet that is worth knowing and would have saved me the cost and trouble of shipping. The downside is distance from Gettysburg. The closest is Frederick if you are headed to DC, and Timonium if going to Baltimore. Their Bryn Mawr, Pa., location is way too far to be helpful.
But Mom’s markets will actually receive, year-round, eyeglasses and batteries, cell phones, shoes and natural corks. They also mention compost and oyster shells, but those don’t leave my garden, thank you very much. The recycling of batteries, alone, is worth the setting aside of a box to make an errand efficient and worth the trip. Since one of my daughters lives in D.C., this isn’t so far off the beaten path for us. Keeping those items out of the landfills is truly a public service and the market deserves our gratitude, and our action. And thank you, Sally, for reminding me about Mom’s.
Amanda Hollabaugh
As a proud Adams County 4-H-er of 12 years, state council alumni, program alumni, volunteer, and new club leader, I was so excited when Extension Educators Alexis Lansford and Darlene Resh asked me to present a workshop on the president and vice president positions at the countywide officer training night!
The Adams County 4-H Officer Training night is an annual meeting where youth club officers from across the county come together to learn about their roles in their respective clubs. All officers, no matter the position, rotate through a series of 20-minute workshops focusing on each officer position: president; vice president; secretary; treasurer; and communications officer.
Just a few short years ago, I was sitting in the seats of these trainings as a newly-elected president, and I remember thinking to myself, “Is 4-H really useful in the real world?”
Short answer: YES!
Long answer: YES! But not in the ways that you may expect. My extensive livestock knowledge, expertise in parliamentary procedure, practice of public speaking, networking connections, and record keeping skills are all extremely useful in my current life. But it goes a little bit further past the books, the presentations, and the lessons.
No, these skills didn’t come from a book or a presentation, it can’t be shown in a video, and they can’t be replaced. It’s the friendships formed at camp, the blood in the barn, the sweat of the summer sun, tears at every single livestock auction ever, the card games, the nervousness before speaking to a room of over 600 people, the late night bonfires, the thousands of camp songs, the fear of traveling across the country, the joy of returning home after every conference with the perfect memories etched in your memory, and the pride in the work of agriculture industry that make this program transferable to life. It’s these things that made the Adams County 4-H Program.
But I would be extremely remiss if I stopped here.
These things are not just from a small club, but instead, a family, not of blood, in Adams County, of the PA 4-H program, overseen by the National 4-H Office, of the United States of America. As our pledge truly says, “for our club, our community, our country, and our world.”
So with that, I would like to congratulate all of the newly-trained Adams County 4-H Club officers, the excited club members, and irreplaceable club leaders and volunteers.
This is just the beginning.
D.K. Thomas
Carrying on the liver theme, no way.
I’ll stick to chicken breasts, some beef and pork, and ham now and then, so long as it’s not organ meat.
Thanks for the offer anyway, Harry.
