The Collaborating For Youth (CFY) Youth Coalition has been around in Adams County since 2009 and has been a focal point of being a substance-free youth leadership group within each school district. Youth who join this program get opportunities to become involved in prevention activities, participate in field trips, grow in their leadership skills, and get the opportunity to come to a week-long Youth Leadership Camp.

I joined the CFY Youth Coalition as a freshman at Fairfield High School in 2019. I attended school-based meetings to work on projects centered around leadership growth, the dangers of underage drinking, and educating others about the dangers of drugs. When I started attending a cyber school, my work being a youth leader within the Youth Coalition didn’t stop.

Ava Lindsay is a senior in the Fairfield Area School District and attends 21st Century Cyber Charter School. She will be attending Lycoming College in the fall.

