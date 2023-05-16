The Collaborating For Youth (CFY) Youth Coalition has been around in Adams County since 2009 and has been a focal point of being a substance-free youth leadership group within each school district. Youth who join this program get opportunities to become involved in prevention activities, participate in field trips, grow in their leadership skills, and get the opportunity to come to a week-long Youth Leadership Camp.
I joined the CFY Youth Coalition as a freshman at Fairfield High School in 2019. I attended school-based meetings to work on projects centered around leadership growth, the dangers of underage drinking, and educating others about the dangers of drugs. When I started attending a cyber school, my work being a youth leader within the Youth Coalition didn’t stop.
Over the next few years, I participated in various ways. I went to countywide meetings and participated in prevention events like Project Sticker Shock, a community prevention activity centered around reducing underage drinking. I also participated in Medicine Take Back, an event where community members can dispose of their expired or unused medication, and attended the CFY Youth Leadership Camp. I also had the opportunity to work on other projects.
As part of being in National Honor Society, every senior must complete a leadership project before they graduate. As part of my project, I chose to revitalize the Peace Garden around the Collaborating For Youth office in Gettysburg. This is where the Youth Coalition meetings take place. I chose this area because I wanted there to be a space where youth, parents, and families can enjoy the company of each other while bonding over flowers. Through donations and assistance by Nolt’s Mulch Products, Taylor’s Greenhouse, Musselman’s, and Hollabaugh Bros. Inc., I was able to accomplish many goals for this project.
Through some assistance by CFY Adult Mentors and Youth Coalition members (seven adults, 12 youth) the entire project was completed in three hours. A planter was put together with peppermint, mojito mint, apple mint, strawberry mint, broccoli, and marigolds.
In the back Peace Garden, more marigolds were planted along with great blue lobelias, daisies, pansies, tiger lilies, and hastas. In the front of the office, the lavender was revitalized, cacti were placed on a gardening bench, two butterfly bushes were planted along with hydrangeas and more hastas. After all the items were planted, I joined my youth coalition peers and helped to mulch every flower bed around the CFY office, along with putting down more mulch in a family seating area.
After the project was finished, I worked on a plan with Collaborating For Youth and members of the youth coalition to keep the area clean and the flowers watered. This leadership project really helped me grow my own leadership skills by working with others, encouraging them, and overcoming some stressful situations. I’m so grateful for the people who helped me achieve this project and I’m happy to provide an opportunity for future youth coalition members to work in the Peace Garden.
For more information on the CFY Youth Coalition, leadership, and prevention, check out CFY’s website, www.cfygettysburg.com.
Ava Lindsay is a senior in the Fairfield Area School District and attends 21st Century Cyber Charter School. She will be attending Lycoming College in the fall.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.