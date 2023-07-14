Some people say my writing is in bad taste. I remind these people that it is unwise to eat newspapers.
For those readers (you know who you are) who defy me to write something beneficial to civilization, I hereby proclaim that this feuilleton shall be absolutely chock-full of culture.
It’ll be knee-deep in it. If it had any more culture, it’d wear a monocle.
Let’s begin with yogurt.
The history of yogurt is long and complicated, and it goes something like this: some milk spoiled, and people still ate it. It ended up being good for them.
I could say something similar about this column, but as previously mentioned, it is inedible. Don’t sue me, now.
We are told that yogurt is good for us because of these invisible thingummies called probiotics. I haven’t personally seen a probiotic, but I am assured that they exist.
Probiotics are little living organisms that are thought to improve digestive health. Yogurt swims with them. Or maybe they swim in yogurt. I’m not sure.
Yet there is more to yogurt than meets the eye. It is also high in certain minerals. What we conclude is that yogurt contains two things essential to the human diet: germs and rocks.
No wonder yogurt is lauded as being healthy, especially for older people.
I’m not going to take any cheap shots at our venerable seniors, but the National Library of Medicine does have a few articles on yogurt and aging gracefully.
One of them includes the word polyps, so you can tell it’s serious.
When you start to think about all the things you can do to not die, diet comes to the fore. A healthy serving of culture, in the form of yogurt, is generally agreed to do good.
However, fewer studies have explored the effect of newspaper consumption on human health. All you promising graduate students out there, take a hint.
Depending on how you use the word consumption, it could even make for two studies. In scientific lingo, that’s what’s known as a win-win.
But one swallow does not a runner make. That is, yogurt does not transform you into an athlete.
Neither does spinach. Neither does any dietary item. Like cheese is paired with wine, food must be paired with exercise.
But there’s something else to consider, too.
We know the typical advice: eat your vegetables. Drink more water. Run more. Cut down on meat and fried foods.
The way we go at it, maybe it’d do us more good to cut down on nutritionists. I don’t know about you, but that’d certainly lower my stress levels.
I mean, look at the French. They chug wine and load up on cheese, but they’ve got three times less deaths from heart disease than we do.
Italians practically inhale pasta, but they’ve still got a longer life expectancy than Americans.
To find an example closer to home, look at Roseto, Pennsylvania. In the 1960s, scientists noticed that folks there put down lard and sausages like there was no tomorrow.
Yet they had a lot more tomorrows than expected for people with that kind of diet.
Were these places full of exercise fanatics? No. There’s another explanation.
People there had lower stress levels. And over the years, as stress has risen, their rates have started to approach ours.
That’s not to say food and diet aren’t important, but how do we cut down on stress? How do we unite the brain and body?
By emphasizing community. And dare I say, culture. We want culture in our food, and we want our minds to be cultured. There are ways to put them together.
Here’s an idea. You can read brilliant and masterly newspaper columns over breakfast. Or you can read mine, but then you’d risk spitting coffee over your spouse.
Then you can go outside and talk about them. We don’t just need to eat well, exercise, and take some sunshine.
We need to communicate with one another. We need to keep our friends and families close. We need to joke and laugh. Let’s chew on that.
Or on this paper. I won’t judge.
