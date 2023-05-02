“Only the little people pay taxes.” ~ Leona Helmsley
Republicans are like the boy who murdered his parents, then asked for leniency because he was an orphan. Republicans reduce taxes for the wealthy and large corporations, gut IRS enforcement, then cry about the national debt. Their solution: cut spending on social programs the wealthy don’t need anyway. It’s classic Republican economics.
Do we have a spending problem or a revenue problem?
There are approximately 150,000 ultra-rich households in the United States, each with more than $30 million in assets, totaling $15 trillion. Ultra-rich individuals who have more than $900 million in assets are classified as billionaires; there are roughly 750 billionaires in the U.S. The ultra-rich are not small business owners and retirees who have accumulated their wealth slowly or through small inheritances. The ultra-rich typically built their wealth through investments like commercial real estate, or by working in industries such as technology, finance, and banking.
There are many ways the ultra-rich are legally able to avoid paying taxes. While many of the ultra-rich are notable for their charitable giving, much of their philanthropy is directed at institutions in which they have personal or corporate interests, such as college or university alma maters. Ultra-rich individuals also move much of their excessive wealth into donor-advised funds (DAFs), to avoid paying inheritance and other taxes.
According to a report from the U.S. Department of the Treasury, the wealthiest Americans may be avoiding $163 billion in income taxes every year. “A well-functioning tax system requires that everyone pays the taxes they owe. Today, the ‘tax gap,’ the difference between taxes that are owed and collected, totals around $600 billion annually, resulting in approximately $7 trillion of lost tax revenue over the next decade. The sheer magnitude of lost revenue is striking: it is equal to 3 percent of GDP, or all the income taxes paid by the lowest earning 90 percent of taxpayers (emphasis added). The tax gap can be a major source of inequity. Today’s tax code contains two sets of rules: one for regular wage and salary workers who report virtually all the income they earn; and another for wealthy taxpayers, who are often able to avoid a large share of the taxes they owe.
“The United States collects less tax revenue as a percentage of GDP than at most points in recent history, in part because owed but uncollected taxes are so significant. The tax gap also has meaningful implications for fiscal policy. These unpaid taxes mean policymakers must choose between rising deficits, lower spending on important priorities, or further tax increase to compensate for lost revenue, which will only be borne by compliant taxpayers.”
Because the IRS is understaffed, many taxpayers may have become emboldened to take more risks to reduce their taxes by overclaiming deductions, underreporting income, and not paying what they should. Increased funding will allow the IRS to hire additional specialized examination personnel to raise audit coverage in these areas. A 2020 study by Syracuse University found the IRS audited fewer than two of every 100 filers earning more than $1 million.
Two-thirds of the 755 largest corporations in the country, those with over $20 billion in assets, were not audited last year. As recently as 2012, more than 90 percent of their tax filings were being examined by the IRS. Audits of these corporate giants turned up $10.0 billion dollars in unreported taxes. The amount dropped by more than half to just $4.1 billion by 2020. The tax gap is even greater when considering corporations reporting over $250 million in assets; audits of these corporations in 2012 turned up $24.4 billion in unreported taxes; it fell to just $5.4 billion in 2020.
An analysis by the Institute for Policy Studies showed the average Pennsylvania taxpayer paid $12,223 in federal income taxes last year, $1,144 less than the national average. Where did their money go?
If the taxpayer were to receive a receipt, it would show they paid: $3,313 for health related expenses, including $2,544 for Medicaid and Medicare; $2,172 for the military, including $994 for contractors; $1,576 for interest on the national debt; $1,547 for education, including K-12 education; $1,027 for labor and unemployment, including $17 for refugee assistance; $656 for veterans benefits, including $334 for income support; $544 for food and agriculture, including food stamps and school lunch and nutrition programs; $429 for transportation, including $297 for highways; $361 for government, including $64.03 for Immigration and border control; $305 for housing and community, including $28 for public housing and homeless assistance grants; $122 for international affairs, including $35 for foreign aid; $90 for science, including $53 for NASA; and $81 for energy and the environment, including $20 for the EPA.
“Nothing is certain except death and taxes,” wrote Benjamin Franklin. For the wealthiest Americans, however, only the first part of Franklin’s statement applies; the ultra-rich have not yet found a way to cheat death, but they excel at cheating the IRS.
