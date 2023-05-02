“Only the little people pay taxes.” ~ Leona Helmsley

Republicans are like the boy who murdered his parents, then asked for leniency because he was an orphan. Republicans reduce taxes for the wealthy and large corporations, gut IRS enforcement, then cry about the national debt. Their solution: cut spending on social programs the wealthy don’t need anyway. It’s classic Republican economics.

Mark Berg is a community activist in Adams County and a proud Liberal. His email address is MABerg175@Comcast.net.

