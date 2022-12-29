The town she lived in had three main roads. There was a lot of traffic, and the roads had more than their share of bolts, screws, nails, and other pieces of metal that could easily flatten a tire. In addition to being a potentially serious safety concern, a flat tire generally puts a real kink in someone’s day.
The sidewalks along those roads were lined with stores, shops, restaurants, and other businesses. There was parking on both sides of the streets. Twice a year there were street fares, during which vendors had individual spaces. It wasn’t at all uncommon to find coins and even paper money along those streets.
Raised on a small dairy farm, she was used to hard work. Early on in life she learned the value of a good day of work. She learned to appreciate the satisfaction that comes from getting something done. As a wife and mother, she was always busy. She knew what had to be done and she did it. After her children were raised, she had some extra time, so she volunteered as a crossing guard. In addition to the public service she provided the children and their families, she found that she enjoyed interacting with the kids. She passed out candy, always had a kind word, and did what she could to make the walk to and from school a little more pleasant for the children she encountered.
Early on she discovered that she really enjoyed walking. It was a relaxing form of exercise that suited her well. The town wasn’t that big, so whenever possible she walked instead of driving. She once told a neighbor that doing so made her “. . . a little more environmentally friendly!” Walking became a part of her daily routine. When the school moved from volunteer crossing guards to paid guards, she stepped aside. When asked why, she said that younger mothers could use the money to help out with their families. Nonetheless, she often did her walking during the time when the children were going to or coming home from school. And as she had done for years, she continued to interact with them.
As she walked, she began picking up debris along the streets, particularly things that could puncture a tire. She also picked up money she found along those same streets. There were days when she would find nothing, and then there were days when she returned home with a few coins and a handful of potentially-tire-flattening objects. She started putting the money in a Mason jar, she threw the trash out, and she put the metal pieces that she found in an old garbage can in a back corner of her garage.
For years, nay decades, she continued gathering coins and trash. It was something she could do to make like in her town just a little better. Day-to-day there was never that much trash or that much money, but day-after-day it began to mount. When she was on her fifth Mason jar of money, she tried to move the old garbage can, and found that it was too heavy for her to budge.
She continued her daily walks until she was well into her nineties. Even though she moved slower, she was still out most days, picking up trash and money. She called them her walking treasures. She saw them both as valuable finds. Looking for them made her walks more fun. At 97, her family suggested that she downsize, and move into a house that was all on one floor. She opted to stay in her house. At 103 she passed as happy and peacefully as she had lived.
When her family was cleaning out her house, they found the old garbage can all but full of nails, screws, and other pieces of sharp metal. In a closet her grandchildren found more than a dozen mason jars full of coins and paper money. There was a note in one of the jars; it read, “Sell the scrap in the garbage can in the garage, and use that money and the money in these jars to do something good for the school kids.”
No, she didn’t cure cancer, find the ultimate source of renewable, non-polluting energy, or secure world peace. Yes, day-by-day she had made her corner of the world a little better because she was in it. And even after she passed, she was still able to do so.
As you approach the new year and think about resolutions, ask yourself two questions. Is the world better because I’m in it? What can I do to step up my contribution?
And remember, you needn’t change the world to make your corner of it just a little brighter!
Dr. Mike McGough is a retired York College professor who currently works as a leadership consultant.
