The town she lived in had three main roads. There was a lot of traffic, and the roads had more than their share of bolts, screws, nails, and other pieces of metal that could easily flatten a tire. In addition to being a potentially serious safety concern, a flat tire generally puts a real kink in someone’s day.

The sidewalks along those roads were lined with stores, shops, restaurants, and other businesses. There was parking on both sides of the streets. Twice a year there were street fares, during which vendors had individual spaces. It wasn’t at all uncommon to find coins and even paper money along those streets.

 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.