On Jan. 6, 2021, our nation’s Capital was “invaded” – by its own citizens! Some as yet unnumbered of these “invaders” simply walked through open doors into the building, and some found themselves invited and even accompanied and guided by uniformed D.C. and National Capital Police. None of the “invaders” bore arms or fired any weapons – but one “invader” (a military veteran named Ashley Babbitt) was shot without warning and killed by U.S. Capital policeman Michael Byrd. The following day, a member of the U.S. Capitol Police, Brian Sicknick, died of a stroke, according to D.C. Medical Examiner Dr. Francisco Diaz – although the media claimed he was bludgeoned to death by the “invaders” with a fire extinguisher. Dr. Diaz also confirmed/indicated that the three (3) other deaths that occurred that day at the Capital, i.e., Roseanne Boyland, age 34, Kevin Greeson, age 55, and Benjamin Phillips, age 50, were due, respectively, to “acute amphetamine intoxication,” “hypertensive atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease,” (heart attack) and “hypertensive atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease” (heart attack, stroke).

Records show that not only was no one else shot or killed that day, no one else even fired any weapons. Yet the media (along with their always- opportunistic political patrons) labeled the event as an “armed insurrection.” Patent nonsense! From that grew the infamous January 6th Committee. “Infamous” because of the many deliberate and intentional violation of our Constitution which the Committee (members of Congress all) has committed and continues to commit. The Committee’s objective is crystal clear – and “justice, doing the right thing, saving our democracy, etc.,” have nothing to do with it. It’s a scheme, to be rid of Donald Trump once and for all, They’ve let their hatred of Trump blind themselves from doing their sworn duty — thus constituting a fraud on the public. i.e., We, the People. Every single member of that Committee, and every single consultant or contributor to it should be banned from ever holding public office, for life. Because, having violated the Constitution (Article VI, “the supreme Law of the Land”) once, thus far with total impunity, they’ll do it again, and again, and again.

I welcome comments and suggestions; if you have a specific question or area of the Constitution, you’d like addressed, please let me know. Bud Nason lives in Littlestown, is a conservative thinker and an Adams County Voter. E-mail him at budnason@aol.com.

