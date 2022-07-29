On Jan. 6, 2021, our nation’s Capital was “invaded” – by its own citizens! Some as yet unnumbered of these “invaders” simply walked through open doors into the building, and some found themselves invited and even accompanied and guided by uniformed D.C. and National Capital Police. None of the “invaders” bore arms or fired any weapons – but one “invader” (a military veteran named Ashley Babbitt) was shot without warning and killed by U.S. Capital policeman Michael Byrd. The following day, a member of the U.S. Capitol Police, Brian Sicknick, died of a stroke, according to D.C. Medical Examiner Dr. Francisco Diaz – although the media claimed he was bludgeoned to death by the “invaders” with a fire extinguisher. Dr. Diaz also confirmed/indicated that the three (3) other deaths that occurred that day at the Capital, i.e., Roseanne Boyland, age 34, Kevin Greeson, age 55, and Benjamin Phillips, age 50, were due, respectively, to “acute amphetamine intoxication,” “hypertensive atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease,” (heart attack) and “hypertensive atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease” (heart attack, stroke).
Records show that not only was no one else shot or killed that day, no one else even fired any weapons. Yet the media (along with their always- opportunistic political patrons) labeled the event as an “armed insurrection.” Patent nonsense! From that grew the infamous January 6th Committee. “Infamous” because of the many deliberate and intentional violation of our Constitution which the Committee (members of Congress all) has committed and continues to commit. The Committee’s objective is crystal clear – and “justice, doing the right thing, saving our democracy, etc.,” have nothing to do with it. It’s a scheme, to be rid of Donald Trump once and for all, They’ve let their hatred of Trump blind themselves from doing their sworn duty — thus constituting a fraud on the public. i.e., We, the People. Every single member of that Committee, and every single consultant or contributor to it should be banned from ever holding public office, for life. Because, having violated the Constitution (Article VI, “the supreme Law of the Land”) once, thus far with total impunity, they’ll do it again, and again, and again.
Would you, as an America citizen, put up for one second, with a purported system of justice that deliberately and intentionally denies you “the assistance of counsel,” as specifically provided for in the 6th Amendment? Of course not! Yet, that’s precisely what the January 6 Committee did to former President Trump. Would you, as an American citizen, put up for one second, with a system that denies you your Constitutional right, again under the 6th Amendment, to confront witnesses against you? And to cross-examine them? Of course not! Yet, that’s precisely what the January 6th Committee did to Trump. Would you, as an American citizen, put up for one second with a system which denies you your Constitutional right, again under the 6th Amendment, to have and present witnesses in your favor? Again, of course not! Yet that’s (again) precisely what the January 6th Committee did to Trump.
This short list does not include the many (all intentional) violations of Articles I, II, IV, V, and Amendments I, IV, V, IX, X, among others. It’s but a small sample of how the fraudsters comprising the January 6th Committee have deprived former President Trump of his rights under our Constitution – the very same Constitution they all swore to “preserve, protect, and defend, against all enemies, foreign and domestic.” But the January 6th Committee isn’t alone. Every – EVERY – other member of Congress who has stood by, let this happen, and not condemned the Committee for its behavior is complicit. Because they, too, know (or claim to know) and swore the same oath — but have cravenly stood by, and done nothing, while this fraud of a committee has been wreaking its havoc. Shame on them all!
This is against everything we stand for (or once did). Jefferson once said that “The tree of liberty must be refreshed from time to time with the blood of patriots and tyrants. He may have over-dramatized, but maybe it’s time we told our would-be “masters” they’ve overstepped their legitimate authority.
He also said, “I tremble for my country when I reflect that God is just; that his justice cannot sleep forever.” [Jefferson here was talking about real justice, not the charade we currently see from our once-respected DOJ.]
Once more: We are not a democracy; therefore, we don’t need to “save” it. The Framers were both smart and wise; they looked at democracies as a possibility – and rejected that option, because democracies always transform into either authoritarian regimes or mobocracies, then into chaos and anarchy, then collapse. They wanted better, for their posterity and for ours. We were founded as, and remain, a representative republic – there’s a huge difference; learn it. (Thank you, Ben Franklin.)
Come election time, We, the People, will not forget; we will reclaim our republic. And recommit to ridding ourselves of the charlatans, at least some of the liars and thieves who scum up the halls of our Congress and steal our children’s and our fellow citizens’ wealth and futures, and replacing the avowed and closet Marxists and Communists with true patriots, so that, as Abraham Lincoln put it, “this nation, under God, shall have a new birth of freedom—and that government of the people, by the people, for the people, shall not perish from the earth.”
I welcome comments and suggestions; if you have a specific question or area of the Constitution, you’d like addressed, please let me know. Bud Nason lives in Littlestown, is a conservative thinker and an Adams County Voter. E-mail him at budnason@aol.com.
