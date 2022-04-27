Once again in recent days, millions around the world have observed the great mysteries of Passover, Holy Week and Easter. Seldom heard in sermons about these momentous events is that they all involved migrants on the move.
Passover was prelude as Moses and the Hebrew people set out on an arduous and danger-filled journey, migrating to a land where they would no longer live in bondage. As a baby, Jesus was rushed across the border when his parents fled Herod’s genocide aimed at every young lad in Israel. Early in his wandering ministry, he said of himself, “Foxes have holes and the birds of the air have nests, but the Son of Man has nowhere to lay his head.” (Matthew 8:20)
Shortly before his execution, Jesus said his followers would be judged by whether they welcomed strangers (Matthew 25:35).
In the past few weeks, we have seen Poles and other Europeans doing just that. Our European allies have thrown open their borders to some 5 million or more Ukrainian refugees. Soon it will be our turn, as President Biden has committed the U.S. to receive at least 100,000 refugees fleeing Putin’s brutal war.
Ask almost anyone who has been involved in refugee resettlement and they’ll tell you it’s a rewarding experience. In welcoming strangers, most will say, they receive more than they give. Strangers often become lifelong friends.
That’s been my personal experience. In the aftermath of the brutal 1973 military coup in Chile, my Los Angeles congregation sponsored a young couple with two little boys. Within a few weeks, the kids were calling me “Tio” (Uncle) Mike. After decades out of touch, I was reunited with the family during a California visit a couple of years ago. Both parents served for decades as L.A. public school educators. On the side, “Leonardo” has become a prolific poet and artist known increasingly throughout Latin America.
Historically, the degree to which our country embraces refugees tends to vary depending on their places of origin. We’ve thrown open our borders to Europeans, Cubans, Vietnamese, and others fleeing communist regimes. Far less hospitality has been extended to economic refugees or those escaping genocide in Africa or gang warfare in Central America.
Amidst the pressing need for an all-hands-on-deck bipartisan effort to find more compassionate immigration solutions, stem human, drug, and weapons trafficking, sadly some politicians are exploiting immigrants and refugees for their own campaign purposes.
One of the most cynical political stunts is the Texas governor’s busing to Washington Latin Americans whose legal status has not been adjudicated. Not to be outdone, Florida’s governor promises to follow suit. Bizarrely, Ron DeSantis threatens to flood tiny Martha’s Vineyard with people currently detained in southern states, simply because former Presidents Clinton and Obama spend time on that Massachusetts island.
Right here in Pennsylvania, state senator and gubernatorial hopeful, Douglas Mastriano advocates busing undocumented persons who land in the Commonwealth to President Biden’s home state.
A January 13 press release from his office stated, “Senator Mastriano is a co-sponsor of legislation by Senator Mario Scavello that will initiate a program to send newly arriving illegal immigrants to the state of Delaware.”
Mastriano has also introduced legislation aimed at skimming off money from migrants whose meager wages sustain their families in home countries.
Pull back the curtain and see what I have seen firsthand on several occasions—children in Central America on the verge of starvation for whom the “remittances” from hard-working parents or other relatives working in the U.S. are a matter of life and death.
Mastriano’s press release of April 8 states: “SB 1158 will place a remittance fee on illegal immigrants residing in Pennsylvania. An international remittance is a sum of money that is electronically sent out of the Pennsylvania economy and into the economies of international destinations.”
If you read the text of Mastriano’s bill, you’ll discover it would actually tax ALL international electronic transfers. The Money Transmission Business Licensing Law of 1965 would be amended to “collect a fee for each transaction sent to a recipient outside the United States equal to two percent of the amount of the transaction but not to exceed five thousand dollars ($5,000).”
In the face of this cynical and cruel treatment of migrants by desperate politicians, signs are the vast majority of Americans are as compassionate as the good people of Europe. Polls show that 75% of us favor granting permanent legal status to the young “Dreamers” brought to the U.S. as children. Given the chance, we’ll be as generous and hospitable as our allies who have opened their hearts and homes to Ukrainian women, children, and the frail and elderly.
The coming primary election gives us an opportunity to vote for those who will call us to our best selves. It’s time to reject those like Mastriano who would scare us by portraying immigrants as bad people out to do us harm. It’s time to be honest and acknowledge that amidst a growing labor shortage, our economy relies more and more on workers from around the world.
Above all, it’s time to embrace the invitation issued by the writer of Hebrews in the Bible: “Do not forget to show hospitality to strangers, for by so doing some people have entertained angels without knowing it!”
An Adams County resident who also lives part-time in New York City, Michael Cooper-White is president emeritus of United Lutheran Seminary and director of Lutheran Formation at Union Theological Seminary. The opinions expressed in these columns are his own.
