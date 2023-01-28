Jim Hale
I’m still driving a stick-shift car. I’ve owned six cars over the decades, and all but the second have had manual transmissions.
I hope I never have to go back to an automatic.
This isn’t a knock against electric vehicles, or even really against automatics. My understanding is that today’s automatics, computer-assisted and with as many as 10 gears, out-perform old-fashioned human drivers like me.
But I enjoy the greater involvement in driving that a manual transmission requires, the constant challenge of choosing the right gear and shifting smoothly. Few things are as satisfying as a perfect downshift that makes a simple 90-degree turn into a ballet involving both hands and both feet.
I admit there’s one disadvantage to a stick-shift vehicle. In stop-and-go city driving, your left leg is soon exhausted by repeatedly engaging and disengaging the clutch.
In Chicago, I was once stuck in traffic hell for more than an hour, creeping forward a few feet every minute or two. Before I got free of the nightmarish jam, my leg was trembling. It was becoming pretty difficult both to push the clutch pedal in and to release it gradually. I was starting to think I might have to pull over and rest for a while.
As for electric vehicles, I see the environmental advantages, and, from a performance perspective, I like that all the torque is available instantly. There’s no need to wind up the rpms as is necessary with an internal combustion engine.
But charging stations are going to have to be a lot more plentiful and a lot less time-consuming before I’d even consider buying an EV. I also worry about the huge cost of replacing batteries when they inevitably wear out.
Vanessa Pellechio Sanders
Adams County Council of Governments (ACCOG) is such a nice meeting to attend because it’s a way to connect with many elected officials and school districts in one place.
ACCOG was created “to provide a forum by which governmental entities of Adams County may meet to discuss issues of mutual interest, and to coordinate joint activities between members on an as-needed, voluntary basis,” according to the organization’s website.
I have enjoyed learning right along those who attend the meetings. The meetings include a presentation, which allow for collaboration and discussions to occur on topics people may not be the most familiar with.
There are so many facets to local government from trash pickup to zoning. It’s also great to witness how issues can bring municipalities together.
It was amazing to see Bob Gordon, Hamiltonban Township supervisor, return to the meeting this past week. He joked that he was interrupting and enjoyed talking too much, but I think we all appreciated hearing the dialogue his questions and comments prompted. Welcome back, Bob!
John Spangler
With Christmas decorations and lights lingering after the season, proper, and winter slowly settling in with a snow event, my attention has turned to the garden. Plus, the midwinter moment for the Commonwealth’s best known rodent, initiates the speculation on the length and depth of the winter that remains.
We picked up a British garden program during covid shut downs and have been thinking ever since about enjoyment of the visual delights of a garden in winter. Prior to this new perspective, I would have described the garden as mostly, if not totally dead this time of year. Usually, I look for the late February blooming of the little yellow aconite, pushing up through leaves and snow to signal that there is life in the midst of brown.
But Monty Don, the national gardening treasure of Great Britain, has challenged us to notice contrasts in colors, grass seeds waving in the wind, the evergreens maintaining their sentinel stature, and the lively leaf interest of the euphorbia we planted last summer.
Plus, a friend from Connecticut let slip the fact that in her garden, the hellebores are already blooming. I usually begin to look for these brave early spring perennials in March, but if Connecticut is seeing them, then so should we.
Scuffing away the dead leaves, sure enough we can see some blooms among the hellebores in our back yard. We added some this last fall, transplants from friends in Carlisle. So, come February 2nd I will pay closer attention to what I am seeing in the garden rather than set my expectations by a groundhog.
Jeff Cook
It was a beautiful white Christmas, just a month late.
This past Wednesday it snowed. It accumulated a mere inch or so, but enough to cover the grime, if only for an hour or two. And since our community has responded to the request of filmmakers to keep our decorations in place until the end of the month, the effect was surreal.
The flakes were flying as I slogged my way through the square. I could hear the freshly fallen adornment squish beneath my feet. It was exhilarating.
I normally have two speeds, slow and slower. Somehow, the journey seemed effortless. I finished my two-mile course feeling refreshed. I had waited to run until the snow had been falling for almost an hour. It was the right choice and made me wonder why the signs of the season have to be taken down at all. Why not let the spirit reign through all the pages of the calendar? I felt it as I wended my way. Merry Christmas to all and to all a good year!
Harry Hartman
In today’s world, you can spin information in any manner you choose and no matter what reality is, based upon your targeted audience, you can “prove” your point. For instance, for all the patting on the back from democrats around the state and from our local liberals like Marc Berg (Gettysburg Times, Jan. 17) regarding our former governor, Tom Wolf, all is not fiscally positive in Pennsylvania and unless spending is reined in and we stop the population losses that hit unheard of levels under Wolf, the commonwealth is headed for tough economic times in the very near future.
Yes, currently the state is operating with a budget “surplus” but that “surplus” is due to federal increases in welfare funding related to the Covid-19 pandemic so anyone giving credit to Wolf for the surplus is delusional. The funding for this money is expiring in the next several months and it will not be renewed. With current state spending levels, it is estimated we will see a budget deficit of more than $1.5 billion in the next fiscal year. I wonder what Gov. Shapiro will be thinking at that point about the condition of the state that was left to him by Wolf.
There are other troubling signs on the horizon in Pennsylvania. The state is currently bleeding residents at an alarming rate. From 2021-2022, we lost more than 40,000 residents. This is due to people moving out of the state and also due to our aging population. In the United States, only California, Illinois and the state of New York saw bigger population declines in the same time frame. By the way all three of those states are also run by democrat governors. There are many estimates that show the state losing another 250,000 residents under the age of 65 by 2025. Not only does the loss of these residents hurt the state from a taxing standpoint, we are also losing these smart and working people to other states.
As the state begins its annual budget dance, lawmakers on both sides need to look at ways to cut spending, cut taxes, and stop the growing exodus of residents leaving the commonwealth for friendlier states. Let’s face it, people are moving to states with lower taxes, the weather is not that great in Florida or Texas, yet those two states, without a state income tax are growing in population. With the alarming rate of inflation and common sense prevailing, the majority of people in this country want to keep more of their own money and with more work from home opportunities, moving to a state with a friendlier local and state tax structure for both working age people and retirees is what our country is becoming. This point can even be made on a smaller level with some of the growth Adams County is seeing with retirees moving here to get out of the higher taxing states of Maryland, Virginia and the District of Columbia. (Pennsylvania does not tax federal government pensions so those government retirees coming here get up to a 7 percent raise on those pension payments and our property taxes are also much lower than those states.) A drive through any of those new developments and you will see more Maryland and Virginia license plates than Pennsylvania plates.
I will give Gov. Shapiro credit if he can fulfill a campaign promise he made and increase the cuts to the state’s Corporate Net Income Tax. That tax rate currently stands at 8.99 percent and Shapiro is promising to get it to 4.99 percent by 2031. The new governor has also been active this week with programs and executive orders that will supposedly help make it easier to create a new business or expand an existing business in the state, and another initiative Shapiro claims will recruit new businesses and employers to PA along with adding new jobs to existing employers. Even though I did not vote for him I really want the new initiatives to be successful as they will help all state residents. By the way, executive orders are great, if they accomplish something and are not just used to put friends of the governor on the state’s payroll.
Even those democrats out there who think life is great with high interest rates, $3.89/gallon for gas and believe Biden is the smartest man in the world need to admit the country is headed for an economic slowdown or even worse a recession in the next year.
Our state leaders on both sides of the aisle in our current budget increased spending by more than 10 percent. While many in the state, especially the teachers’ unions were happy about that, the only way to keep those types of spending levels in future budgets and to balance those budgets is to raise taxes and that is certainly not needed.
I am all for giving former Gov. Wolf credit: He gets credit for runaway spending and chasing away hundred of thousands of state residents during his two terms as our leader and losing at least a $1 billion in income in a year due to the population losses, so maybe we could stop the building of Tom Wolf statues in the state.
