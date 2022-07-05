In 1971, the Southern Baptist Convention, at its meeting in St. Louis, adopted a resolution acknowledging differing viewpoints regarding abortion. It called on Southern Baptists “to work for legislation that will allow the possibility of abortion under such conditions as rape, incest, clear evidence of severe fetal deformity, and carefully ascertained evidence of the likelihood of damage to the emotional, mental, and physical health of the mother.” The Southern Baptist Convention, based in the United States, is the world’s largest Baptist denomination, and the largest Protestant and second-largest Christian denomination in the United States. That resolution came just two years before Roe v. Wade, in which the Supreme Court of the United State ruled that the Constitution generally protects a pregnant woman’s right to choose to have an abortion.
It was also before right-wing think tanks and Republican politicians seized on abortion as the unifying issue to gain political power. And now, the antiabortion movement finally got its wish. Last month, the Supreme Court handed down its decision in the case of Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, overturning Roe v. Wade, thereby allowing individual states to restrict or ban abortions.
The Supreme Court is an institution in which too few people hold too much power for too long. Nine individuals, appointed for life and responsible to no one, regularly make crucial and unreviewable decisions about matters such as the structure of health care in the United States, the nature of marriage, the right of women to reproductive freedom, the role of money in politics, and the powers of the federal government and the states.
It makes little sense for any one person to hold power for life in a democracy; even presidential terms are limited. The Supreme Court is the only branch of our government that the votes of just five people can give or take away rights of millions of citizens. Reasonable people would look at this situation and see it for what it is: deeply undemocratic and therefore worrisome.
The justices on the Court insist they are neutral, apolitical public servants who do no more than follow “the law” as it is written. Yet they are nominated and confirmed through a process grounded in partisanship, and their votes regularly align with the partisan views of the people who appoint them. Americans’ opinion of the Court have worsened, with just 40 percent saying they approve of the job the high court is doing – and that was before the Dobbs decision last month.
As Maureen Dowd wrote for The New York Times, “Americans are beginning to regard the Court as a dangerous cabal of partisan hacks…The justices are thought to be brilliant jurists who work extraordinarily hard. They are wise women and men who take the long view and are above the petty squabbling that engulfs the rest of the government. They are apolitical public servants who lead monastic existences devoted solely to the rule of law. Their independence guarantees that they are answerable to no political party or faction, but solely to their conscience and to the Constitution.
“All of this is arrant nonsense. Historically, the Supreme Court of the United States has been populated mostly by people of decidedly ordinary intellect and ability who have gotten pretty
cushy jobs through their political connections. The notion that independence – insulation from political accountability – guarantees that justices will be motivated by devotion to the law rests on a logical fallacy and has little empirical support. In fact, unaccountability produces just what one would expect: a freedom to indulge personal quirks and obsessions.”
Two recent major decisions by the Supreme Court show how far (right) the five so-called conservative Justices are from mainstream public opinion. A poll by the independent Public Religion Research Institute found that only 36 percent of Americans support overturning Roe v. Wade, while 61percent believe that it should remain the law of the land. Even Republicans were of mixed opinion, with 48 percent saying the nearly 50-year-old decision should stand. The Justices also overruled a New York law that made it difficult to obtain a permit to carry a gun, even though a Pew Research poll shows that 60 percent of Americans want stricter gun controls, while only 11 percent want them less restricted.
What’s worrisome about the Court’s hard turn to the right is that it may agree to reopen and undermine other precedents, compromises, or laws that have long since been settled and which safeguard the rights of everyday people. Although there are no quick solutions, there are changes that may help protect our democracy. Congress must consider significant Court reforms such as term limits, binding ethical restrictions, increased transparency, and confirmation procedures to ensure that nominations are not blocked solely for political or ideological reasons, as happened when then-President Obama nominated Merrick Garland. In addition, Congress and executive branch agencies must write laws and regulations in a way that accounts for the Court’s activism so as to avoid improper intrusion by the Court in implementing them.
