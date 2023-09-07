The Gettysburg school board voted to renew the coaching contract for their embattled tennis coach this week. David Yates is the coach in question, and the questions surrounding him were the focal point of a series of contentious and bitter public school board meetings.
At issue is Yates’ sex. He is a man. A few years ago he began dressing as a woman and insisting on female pronouns. This, on its own accord, did not bring the community to a boiling point. At recent board meetings there were plenty of accusations about the people of Gettysburg being fearful and hateful towards those they do not understand. This accusation was always false, and the history of Yates at Gettysburg is proof. When he dressed as a woman, and called himself “her,” there was very little backlash. It is remarkable how much of this nonsense was tolerated by the community. Whether that amount of tolerance is a virtue or not is another question, but it happened.
Then last year he went into the girls’ locker room, and some of the Christian people in the community finally spoke up. At the board meetings most public comments were in favor of hiring Yates back into the tennis job, but there was plenty of resistance. The biggest sticking point was the locker rooms. The administration communicated with Yates, and he agreed to stay out of girls’ rooms from now on. The decision makers believed him, and his contract is back in good standing by an easy 6-2 vote of the school board.
Every good person in the district sincerely hopes he will be a man of his word and stay away from the ladies dressing rooms from now on.
But the bathrooms are not the only problem.
Lying and the meaning of words
The first big problem came long before he went into the girls’ locker room. The first problem is a simple matter of telling the truth. This is a systemic problem that cannot be solved by promising to use the right bathrooms. It is built into Yates’ newfound “identity.” It is one thing if he thinks he is a woman. It is another thing if he tells others to ignore reality and feed him his preferred falsehoods. It is another thing still if he teaches his students to do it.
Schools are supposed to train students for the real world. But Yates lives in denial of the real world. Every day that he insists on female pronouns he is not only living in denial, he is actively asking others to live in denial with him. This is an unavoidable problem. He cannot both prepare students for the real world while also asking them to deny the real world. For that reason alone he is unfit for a youth coaching position.
But it is worse than that.
Anyone who calls Yates “he/him” is immediately accused of the brand-new form of “hatred” called “misgendering.” In this brave new world, words have different meanings. Misgendering means the opposite of what it says. Now, the word “misgendering” means
to call someone by his correct gender. Yates is male, but those who say so are accused of misgendering him, when in truth, they are correctly gendering him. Those who call him “her” are the ones guilty of misgendering.
Likewise the word “affirming” means exactly the opposite. The phrase “gender affirming care” means “gender denying care.” The vocabulary on this issue has turned completely upside down. In former times, changing the meaning of words to mean their opposite was known as “lying.” Today it is called “living your truth,” which just means lying and calling it truth.
It is one thing for Yates to believe incorrectly that he is a woman. It is another to tell teenagers that they should call him “her,” and have their male tennis coach going around dressed as a woman. These teens are not stupid, but they are asked to play along with this delusion every single day. Most of them know how to respect adults and authority figures, so when their coach tells them to call him “her,” they do so. But this is not good for them. It is not good for anybody.
The follow-up problem with lying is the people who will not accept the lies. Unfortunately, the answers are all too quick. Step one is to insult the person who will not go along with the lies. The standard insults are “transphobe,” “hater,” “bigot,” and “Christian.” These words are thrown out as insults by those who prefer to live by lies and feel guilty when they are in proximity to those who do not.
But the bullies do not stop at name-calling. They also threaten. At the board meeting there was a constant threat of legal action and lawsuits against the board if they rejected Yates’s contract. The consensus among these neighbors was that they are virtuous and nice people who will sue their own neighborhood into oblivion if they don’t get what they want. It is bullying, and it worked. Nearly all the school board members indicated the threat of a lawsuit was part of their decision making.
Illusions, Delusions, Psychopaths, and Stormtroopers
An illusion is when a person sees something that is not there. A delusion is when a person believes, and acts based on an illusion. A psychopath is someone who forces other people to live in accordance with his delusions. A stormtrooper is someone who blindly follows the marching orders of a psychopath.
What happened in Gettysburg school district is best understood as a step-by-step progression from illusion to stormtroopers. There is something fundamentally wrong with hiring a coach who will do this with his own students and it is inappropriate to pay him for it.
The good and loving thing to do is to remind him of the truth gently, patiently, and kindly. The truth is that he is a man, and there is great joy and purpose in manhood. Many men today do not see or understand the high purpose and value of manhood. Yates is not alone. The result is a desperate and impossible attempt to change and create new identities. The attempt fails because it is not possible for it to succeed.
Nobody gets to choose their sex. It is not within the realm of human responsibility. Yates is a man because God made him a man, and there is nothing anyone can or should do to change that. Those who truly love him ought to remind him of these things, joyfully.
There is no bitterness nor hatred in affirming his masculinity. His only chance at true joy and peace in this life and the next comes from accepting the reality that God has made and rejoicing in each day that He has made. All attempts to bend and blur the lines which God has made clear and straight will only result in heartbreak, depression, and anger. Those who love Yates should pray this for him, and should surround him with joyful, God-fearing men who know and love the truth enough to help him find his identity in Christ, and not of himself.
Tyler Weidler is the pastor of York Springs Foursquare Church. He has active ministry relationships with households in his church who have transgender family members. He and his wife have spent time in missionary work in Africa and South America.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.