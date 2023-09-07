The Gettysburg school board voted to renew the coaching contract for their embattled tennis coach this week. David Yates is the coach in question, and the questions surrounding him were the focal point of a series of contentious and bitter public school board meetings.

At issue is Yates’ sex. He is a man. A few years ago he began dressing as a woman and insisting on female pronouns. This, on its own accord, did not bring the community to a boiling point. At recent board meetings there were plenty of accusations about the people of Gettysburg being fearful and hateful towards those they do not understand. This accusation was always false, and the history of Yates at Gettysburg is proof. When he dressed as a woman, and called himself “her,” there was very little backlash. It is remarkable how much of this nonsense was tolerated by the community. Whether that amount of tolerance is a virtue or not is another question, but it happened.

Tyler Weidler is the pastor of York Springs Foursquare Church. He has active ministry relationships with households in his church who have transgender family members. He and his wife have spent time in missionary work in Africa and South America.

