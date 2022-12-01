COVID was still a matter of worry and fear. Gas prices were high and looking to go even higher, serving as a constant reminder that a recession was an ever-present concern. The political climate in the country was brimming with animas, mass shootings were a major factor driving crime-related distress, and international tensions constantly loomed like foreboding dark clouds. There was plenty about which to be apprehensive.

He had two people on his email list for the day. They were both routine contacts to check the progress of projects on which he was working with each of them. He had worked with both of them for several years, and he had confidence in them. They were both highly skilled at what they did, and they were essential players in his LLC. Nonetheless, he also knew that one of the email exchanges would be more pleasant than the other.

Dr. Mike McGough is a retired York College professor who currently works as a leadership consultant.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.