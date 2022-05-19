At an advertising agency, creativity is highly sought after and always welcomed. Cutting-edge thinking and clever ideas are critical to success. In this particular agency, there was a healthy mix of individual input and team cooperation. It was part of what made them creative, which made them strong, which in turn made them successful. Over the years, the firm expanded as their success grew. With more than seventy people on staff, they were a large firm, poised to continue growing.
When a new member was added to the design and development division, she was assigned a mentor. He was a seasoned veteran of the advertising industry and a well-respected professional within the division. He had a kind and gentle manner, but when called on to do so, he could be direct and firm. For the first month, his kind manner was his stance with his new mentee. However, in the midst of the second month, she needed a dose of his direct firmness.
He had observed that she seemed to need a constant diet of compliments and approval. At first, he reasoned that her craving for praises was powered by her desire to make a good first impression. But as time went on, he saw that it was more than that. She needed the accolades of her peers so desperatly that she purposeful sought it out. She frequently, openly, and purposefully called out her role in a project then waited to see if it would be praised. Other times she was so direct as to ask questions like, “How do you think I did on this design? I’m doing my best, don’t you agree?”
She did this so often that she knew who to ask, to get the responses she craved.
Although her contributions were good, her constant efforts to make them known to everyone were, to say the least, a bit off-putting to many members of her team. Her quest for professional accolades was putting interpersonal distance between her and her peers. Other members of the division had not yet openly commented, but it was clear that they noticed her approval-seeking efforts. Her mentor knew it was only a matter of time until they would begin to comment, and the problem would quickly become an issue. He could see it happening, and regardless of why she was so engaged in all of her approval-seeking, it was becoming clear to him that she was playing a dangerous game of self-promotion. Her mentor also feared that the fullest potential of the team was about to be compromised by her self-aggrandizing manner.
At her 45-day review, he decided it was time to address his concerns. He opened by asking her how she felt the past six weeks had gone. She was quick to respond that she felt she was doing very well. When he asked why she felt that way she said, “People are complimenting me and my work all the time. I really feel validated by my team, and if I can be honest, the division is stronger since I have come onboard. Don’t you think so too?”
The last five words said it all. If was time for him to be direct and firm, but he wasn’t going to totally ignore his kind and gentle instincts. She needed to know how she was being perceived by the team, and as her mentor, it was his job to tell her.
“Yes, we’re better because you’re here, but we are what we are because of contributions made by all of us. Everyone contributes to our success.”
She didn’t respond, so he continued.
“I’d be less than honest with you if I didn’t point out, that you seem to go to great lengths to let everyone know what you do on every project to which you are assigned. And yes, you are creative and an asset to the division, but your constant approval seeking is putting distance between you and your peers in the division.”
His comment seemed to shock her. Before he could continue, she said, “I want to be recognized for my work. I thought that would earn me my spot on the team.”
He smiled and said, “I’m happy to hear you say that, but I’d suggest that you relax a bit, and see yourself as part of the team. We’re a pretty open group. If someone has a question or a suggestion, they’ll let you know. If they have a compliment to offer, they’ll do that too. Your best bet is to let feedback from your peers flow naturally then respond kindly. This is particularly true of praise and compliments.”
He paused, chuckled a little, and said, “Don’t fish for compliments, but when one swims by, appreciate it and say, ‘Thanks!’”
