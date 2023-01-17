InsideGov, a government research organization, ranked Tom Wolf as the most liberal governor in America based on a review of his public statements, press releases, campaign platforms, and voting records. How liberal was Wolf compared to past Pennsylvania governors? The web site PoliticsPA looked back at all the governors since the New Deal to answer that question. It limited its analysis to Democrats on the premise that most if not all liberal governors have been Democrats.
There have been seven Democratic governors elected since 1934. Here they are with their respective election dates: George Earle (1934), George Leader (1954), David Lawrence (1958), Milton Shapp (1970) (1974), Robert Casey (1986) (1990), Ed Rendell (2002) (2006), and Tom Wolf (2014). All seven were economic liberals who used the tools of government to promote the economy and increase spending on health care, education, and economic development. They all were fiscal activists, not hesitating to use new and old taxes to fund programs. They also were enthusiastic about infrastructure development as they faced enormous challenges dealing with the decline of Pennsylvania’s aging industries. Not all were social liberals. Earl, Shapp. and Rendell were, but Casey had a mixed record as a social liberal, while Leader focused on modernizing state government.
According to the Huffington Post, Pennsylvania’s most liberal governor was George Earl, followed by Milton Shapp second, and Ed Rendell, considered by some the epitome of a tax and spend liberal, third. Tom Wolf was judged to be fifth. David Lawrence was last on the list, but he was highly influential in getting the civil rights plank into the 1948 national Democratic Convention, a role in national politics some believe the most important since the Civil War. He did it, however, 10 years before being elected governor.
In an interview by The American Prospect magazine shortly after his first election, Wolf said he does not see himself as very ideological. He insists that his progressive values are just outgrowths of his pragmatic character, shaped by his years at MIT and in the private sector. Being a progressive, he said, is just about doing what needs to be done. He cited his nondiscrimination executive order as an example. “That’s not a dogmatic thing; that’s just something that makes common sense. When I’m in business and I want good talent in my company, why would I want to limit the talent pool by saying I’m only going to look at people who, say, look like me? You don’t do that. You want the best possible people you can. If they work hard, they’re willing to take risks, you want that person.”
Wolf spent his eight years in office contending with a Republican Legislature, vetoing more bills than any governor in recent history. He still believes he was able to get things done. “I care more about making lives better, making my home state a lot better, and taking advantage of all the great things we have here, than I do about whether this moves bills forward at this pace. I care more about making sure we do it right, and the math adds up.”
In his second budget address after becoming governor, Wolf said, ““My fellow Pennsylvanians: Our Commonwealth is in crisis. A crisis that threatens our future.” When Wolf was inaugurated in 2015, Pennsylvania was anticipating a $1.9 billion budget deficit, and ranked 45th in the
nation in job creation. His last budget included a $5 billion surplus, and Pennsylvania now ranks 19th in job creation. His administration increased access to health care for thousands of Pennsylvanians by expanding Medicare and Medicaid under the Affordable Care Act. Wolf increased the state’s annual school funding by almost $3 billion a year – 41 percent – to try to fix a school-funding system that has been among the nation’s most inequitable, particularly for districts with heavy populations of Black and Latino students.
Wolf vetoed more than 60 bills passed by the legislature. He blocked a proposed ban on abortions after 20 weeks, allowing carrying a concealed weapon without a permit, and a sports ban that targeted transgender women and girls. “I stuck to my guns on things like women’s rights and LGBTQ rights, civil rights, gun legislation…and did what I thought was right,” Wolf told Spotlight PA in December. Perhaps most important, he rejected a U.S. congressional redistricting map drawn by Republicans. “The people of Pennsylvania deserve a fair election map that promotes accountability and responsiveness to voters and is drawn in an open and honest way,” he said. “The public deserves a fair map completed in a bipartisan manner; the General Assembly failed to adopt one.”
“I think people don’t give Tom Wolf enough credit for being involved in things. He didn’t do it in public…he didn’t do it as visibly as I did,” said Ed Rendell, “But I wouldn’t dismiss his role in the nuts and bolts of government.”
Mark Berg is a community activist in Adams County and a proud liberal. His email address is MABerg175@Comcast.net.
