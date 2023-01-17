InsideGov, a government research organization, ranked Tom Wolf as the most liberal governor in America based on a review of his public statements, press releases, campaign platforms, and voting records. How liberal was Wolf compared to past Pennsylvania governors? The web site PoliticsPA looked back at all the governors since the New Deal to answer that question. It limited its analysis to Democrats on the premise that most if not all liberal governors have been Democrats.

There have been seven Democratic governors elected since 1934. Here they are with their respective election dates: George Earle (1934), George Leader (1954), David Lawrence (1958), Milton Shapp (1970) (1974), Robert Casey (1986) (1990), Ed Rendell (2002) (2006), and Tom Wolf (2014). All seven were economic liberals who used the tools of government to promote the economy and increase spending on health care, education, and economic development. They all were fiscal activists, not hesitating to use new and old taxes to fund programs. They also were enthusiastic about infrastructure development as they faced enormous challenges dealing with the decline of Pennsylvania’s aging industries. Not all were social liberals. Earl, Shapp. and Rendell were, but Casey had a mixed record as a social liberal, while Leader focused on modernizing state government.

Mark Berg is a community activist in Adams County and a proud liberal. His email address is MABerg175@Comcast.net.

