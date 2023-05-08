The latest chapter in the ongoing open border crisis involves four former first families associated with groups whose mission is to transport migrants from their home countries to the United States. Immigration lawyers call this “aiding and abetting,” a federal crime.

One claim that journalists on the immigration beat should never make: “I’ve seen it all.” Some might label the open borders crisis that has allowed more than 5 million illegal aliens to cross into the U.S. interior and the refusal by Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas to enforce immigration law the apex of criminality. Under Biden, annual illegal immigration entries far exceed the legal entry total. Many aliens have been granted parole, an immigration status that includes work permission. And after a year, parolees have access to federal welfare programs as if they were lawfully present. Parole was never intended to be granted en masse, munificence that Biden is not allowed to authorize. Despite the strictly defined guidelines, Biden has paroled 1 million aliens, including 800,000 who are inadmissible.

Joe Guzzardi is a Project for Immigration Reform analyst who has written about immigration for more than 30 years. Contact him at guzzjoe@yahoo.com.

