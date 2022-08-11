Republicans seemingly want to divert our attention from their complicity in the Jan. 6 insurrection by raising again their claim that they are good for the economy. When we look more closely at this claim, however, we see that Republicans are actually bad for the economy. Let’s look briefly at two sectors of the economy that are very important to Adams County and Pennsylvania.

Agriculture. Agriculture is one of two drivers of the Adams County economy. (The other is tourism.) According to the 2017 Census of Agriculture, a little more than half of the 1,146 farms in the county grow crops, and the other half provide livestock and poultry products. The major crop is fruit. Indeed, the county has more than 20,000 acres of fruit orchards and accounts for about 70% of the total apple production in the entire state of Pennsylvania. I estimate from published U.S. government data that approximately 15% of the 51,000 people employed in Adams County work in some aspect of the agricultural economy, either as farm workers or in the production plants, transportation, management, or administration.

Jeff Colvin is a research physicist and resident of Gettysburg. He is co-chair of Gettysburg DFA and chair of its Government Accountability Task Force. The views expressed are his own.

