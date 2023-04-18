If you ask Americans about federal government spending, most say they want to reduce the budget and make the government smaller. But when questioned about individual programs, they oppose cutting back on almost everything; in fact, they favor increasing them.

For example, Social Security provides retirement, disability, and survivor benefits to eligible individuals. It is widely popular and supported by both Democrats and Republicans, and any proposed cuts to this program are likely to face strong opposition from voters. Medicare is a federal health insurance program that primarily serves senior citizens. It is another program that has broad public support and any cuts in it are likely to be unpopular. Pew Research found that 48 percent of people surveyed want to increase spending on Social Security, 55 percent want to spend more on Medicare, and 53 percent want to spend more on health care. Veterans’ benefits, including healthcare, disability compensation, and pensions are generally supported by voters, so cuts to these programs are likely to be met with strong opposition. More than seventy percent want to increase spending for veterans’ benefits.

Mark Berg is a community activist in Adams County and a proud liberal. His email address is MABerg175@Comcast.net.

