If you ask Americans about federal government spending, most say they want to reduce the budget and make the government smaller. But when questioned about individual programs, they oppose cutting back on almost everything; in fact, they favor increasing them.
For example, Social Security provides retirement, disability, and survivor benefits to eligible individuals. It is widely popular and supported by both Democrats and Republicans, and any proposed cuts to this program are likely to face strong opposition from voters. Medicare is a federal health insurance program that primarily serves senior citizens. It is another program that has broad public support and any cuts in it are likely to be unpopular. Pew Research found that 48 percent of people surveyed want to increase spending on Social Security, 55 percent want to spend more on Medicare, and 53 percent want to spend more on health care. Veterans’ benefits, including healthcare, disability compensation, and pensions are generally supported by voters, so cuts to these programs are likely to be met with strong opposition. More than seventy percent want to increase spending for veterans’ benefits.
Social safety net programs such as Medicaid, SNAP (food stamps), and housing assistance help low-income individuals and families make ends meet. While there may be debate over the effectiveness of these programs, they help vulnerable populations, so any proposed cuts to them are likely to be controversial. Pew found 46 percent want to increase spending on such assistance, and 31 percent also want to increase payments for the unemployed. Education funding is an important issue for many voters because it affects the quality of their children’s education. Cuts to education funding are seen as detrimental to future generations and may face resistance from parents and teachers alike. More than seventy percent want to increase spending.
Infrastructure spending, including funding for roads, bridges, and public transportation, is another area where voters generally support increased government investment. President Biden’s infrastructure bill, the American Jobs Plan, has received positive public support, most Americans indicating their approval for its main provisions. Such projects are seen as essential for economic growth and job creation, and any cuts to infrastructure funding may be viewed as shortsighted; 62 percent want to increase funding.
Environmental protection is an area on which public opinion is divided, but many voters are concerned about climate change and specific issues such as air and water quality. Cuts to environmental protection programs may be seen as damaging to public health and the environment and are likely to face resistance from environmental groups and concerned citizens. Pew found that 55 percent want to spend more on environmental protection, and 52 percent want to spend more on scientific research.
Surprisingly, only 40 percent want to spend more on military defense.
Foreign aid is the only program voters consistently want to reduce, perhaps because of grossly overestimating its share of the budget; actually, it accounts for less than one percent of the federal budget. Moreover, about two-thirds of those funds are spent on U.S.-based entities. For instance, food aid must be purchased in the United States and by law must be shipped on U.S.
carriers. With the exception of some aid given to Israel, all military aid must be used to purchase U.S. military equipment and training, meaning foreign military aid is a jobs program in the United States.
Still. many Republicans in the U.S. House of Representatives say they want to balance the federal budget in 10 years by cutting spending. That’s impossible, especially given the findings above. If all the non-defense spending in the 2023-2024 appropriations were reduced to the 2022 level, the average cut across the board would be seven percent. If only veterans’ health care was fully funded, the average cut in all the remaining programs would be 11 percent. If both veterans’ health care and military defense were fully funded, the average cut in every other program would be 23 percent.
And yet, the Republicans in the House are demanding that non-defense spending be rolled back to at least 2022 levels in exchange for their votes on raising the national debt limit. The United States owes $31 trillion.
Keep in mind that the debt is the result of past budgets. For example, the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan led to a surge in spending on the Pentagon and veterans, adding between $4 trillion and $6 trillion. The Bush and Obama administrations together enacted about $2 trillion in emergency measures to respond to the Great Recession. With the Bush tax cuts set to expire amid a sluggish recovery, Obama agreed to make almost all of them permanent, costing roughly $4 trillion. Trump signed into law three major relief packages in response to the coronavirus pandemic, costing $5.3 trillion. In other words, both Democratic and Republican administrations have played a part in increasing the national debt.
Failure to raise debt limit would have significant consequences for the country’s economy and financial stability: a government shutdown, a default on the debt, and a contracting economy.
Mark Berg is a community activist in Adams County and a proud liberal. His email address is MABerg175@Comcast.net.
