My dog is 8 years old and still can’t speak English.
We’re not a brilliant family, but we thought that at this point, Watson would at least be able to tell us what he wants for breakfast instead of licking the floor.
Or tell us if he wants to go outside, instead of licking the floor.
Or tell us when he wants to play fetch, instead of... you get the idea.
Perhaps it’s because he is a gently used dog. You can’t return that sort. Even if we wanted to, we lost the receipt. Or he ate it.
For him, there’s only a slight distinction between something edible and something inedible. If he could speak English, he’d say, “Why limit yourself?”
As dogs go, he’s not completely useless. He serves as a bad example. In fairness to him, it’s probably not his fault.
My neighbor George hypothesizes that a dog’s brain is like an Etch-A-Sketch. When you pat your dog on the head or tousle his ears for 30 seconds, poof! Back to a blank slate.
George is pursuing a doctorate. He’s a smart guy. If he says that’s how dogs work, I believe him.
I also believe that if you pet George on the head and tousle his ears, he would remember every detail. Then he would call law enforcement.
You read about Barry, the Saint Bernard dog who rescued people in the Alps, or Balto, who rescued people in Alaska.
If Watson ever tried to rescue anyone, I think they’d die. But not of hypothermia. They’d die of laughter.
At least he’s cuter than I am. Some are born with big noses, some achieve big noses, and some have big noses thrust upon them by my overactive Golden Retriever.
In considering my own schnozzola, I’m reminded of the play “Cyrano de Bergerac.” If it wasn’t obvious, I’m like Roxane.
I can hear some of you snickering as you read this. How can I hear you? With these elephantine ears, of course. When I walk through Manhattan, people wave and yell “Taxi!”
Watson’s ears are long enough that I can cover his eyes with them. See no evil, hear no evil, I suppose, and he can speak no evil, because he doesn’t know English.
But he does know some things. Somewhere along the line, my family taught him the words sit, paw and lie down.
Unfortunately, we neglected to clarify which was what.
Now when one of us holds something in a fist, a bite of chicken, some toast, or a piece of cardboard, Watson proceeds to demonstrate all three tricks. On a few occasions, he has tried them all at the same time.
We also have two words to refer to going outside: walk and peramble, a corruption of perambulator.
As in, “Watson, do you want to go for a peramble? A walk? A jaunt, hike, or a stroll? Buddy, are you asleep?”
We’ve wasted one-eighth of his entire brain capacity to store two words that express the same thing. Not only that, but one of those words isn’t even in the dictionary.
Now we’re trying to teach him “banana” so he knows the name of his favorite treat. Either we’ll have to give up an old word or give up teaching.
Regardless of what we’ve taught him, I believe that dogs are supposed to have instincts.
Australian Cattle Dogs are supposed to be able to round up… drumroll… sheep. Just kidding. You ask them, “Do I see 37 cows?” And those dogs will round you up to 40, no problem.
Collies just have the urge to save people trapped under tractors.
But Watson, a Golden Retriever, is incapable of retrieving the ball when we play fetch. He’ll shoot across the yard at lightning speed, only to investigate the cherry tree at the back.
I think this foolishness is instinctual. It has to be. Watson couldn’t have learned all those silly behaviors from us.
Now if you’ll excuse me, I’m going to play fetch with myself.
