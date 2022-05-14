Liz Caples
“Be a good boy, come here … I love you!” I must have woken him up again. After all, he takes after me; he is a light sleeper.
It’s 3 a.m., and I’m making my nightly trip to the bathroom, trying to be as quiet as possible, when I hear, “Gimme kiss! Muah!”
If you thought I was talking about my son, take another guess. That gravely little voice, sounding somewhat like E.T., is coming from my 6-year-old green-cheek conure, Skittles.
Skittles might as well be my child. Having a conure, or any parrot, is like having a permanent toddler for the next 15-60 years. You have to be a little off your rocker to share your life with these weird creatures — it’s a requirement.
Early in the fall of 2021, when the leaves on the trees were still green and the air reminiscent of summer, I came across an elderly man looking to rehome his conure on a pet adoption website. We exchanged messages, and within days my fiancé and I drove two hours to get Skittles. “This is Skittles,” the man told us. “He’s spoiled and likes to be out of his cage with you. Sometimes he gets an attitude.” As we made our way back to the car, he choked up. “Please take good care of him.”
During our first few days together, I quickly realized I’d be rearranging my whole life for the little green guy. He’d let out ear-piercing screams any time I left his sight. I was an awful owner if I didn’t let him try to pull the keys off my laptop. My water glass became our water glass. Oh, and how dare I not let him eat the door!
Nowadays, life is a bit different. Sleeping in is a distant memory. Most people have an alarm clock; I have a parrot that insists on letting us know he’s awake by 7 a.m., followed by, “right now!”, his command to uncover his cage and fetch him a fresh strawberry or apple slice. “Hi doggie!” he says to greet our two ankle-biters, who were also woken up by his incessant chatter.
Classic rock blares from his radio (yes, he is that spoiled, he has his own radio) all day long. Rock music is his favorite thing, next to being the center of attention. AC/DC, Queen, and Van Halen are his favorite bands. He creates interpretative dances to the songs he really likes, often shaking his plastic cat toy balls with his foot or swinging from his toy disco ball. I’ll admit he has rhythm.
Like parents of toddlers, I have to hide when I’m eating junk food. Otherwise, he will fight to steal whatever I’m eating. This doesn’t apply to healthy stuff, though. Since I clearly don’t offer him a variety of food, he has to resort to making his own meals by throwing his pellets into his water bowl. We call it his “soup.” His water needs to be changed at least 10 times a day.
Whatever I’m doing, we’re doing. Drawing? He helps by chewing the pencils and paper. Writing a paper? He’s sitting on my laptop. Washing my hands? He’s trying to bathe under the faucet.
Some days Skittles makes me want to pull my hair out, but I don’t because he likes to make nests out of it. After all, I forgive him for everything as soon as he cuddles into my hand in the evening before his bedtime. He’s always a good boy, even when he’s not. To quote my fiancé: “I’d financially ruin myself for that bird.”
Jim Hale
The disorder of my desk is legendary, but sometimes a point comes when even I can’t stand it.
There is some method to the madness. My approach is geological. Over time, mountain ranges accumulate, built of papers I think I might need sometime. As the peaks grow, I basically remember which stratum contains a given document, and I’m generally able to mine down to it pretty quickly.
But, all along, the danger of avalanche grows until further procrastination becomes dangerous. Besides, at that point there’s no longer any usable space on my desk.
Still, I often continue to procrastinate. The job is so big, I can’t even bear to begin.
But recently, I had an epiphany. I don’t have to do the whole job at once! I can sort through just a few piled-up papers every day and watch the Himalayas slowly erode.
Of course, I’m finding I haven’t ended up needing very many of the things I kept. In fact, the further down I go, the closer the percentage gets to zero. I’m throwing almost everything away. It’s glorious.
However, this new approach will not be spreading to my digital desktop or my email accounts.
The electronic clutter of thousands of undeleted items is exactly the same as emptiness. The thousands of emails and word-processing documents do not inconvenience me at all. If I need something, all I have to do is hit “find.” Why would I bother to sort things when the computer can locate whatever I need with a few keystrokes? I let the computer do the work. Isn’t that what it’s for?
Physical clutter is bad. Electronic clutter just means I’ve moved into the 21st century and have come to trust the machine.
Vanessa Pellechio Sanders
My husband, Ben Sanders, will be celebrating his 35th birthday on Tuesday. I don’t know how I got so lucky to find a man like him. He’s my best friend and knows how to make me laugh.
This has been the hardest year of my life. I lost my grandmother in January, my younger brother in March, and my uncle in April. He’s had to take time to be there for me and attend three funerals this year alone. He did it without question. My younger brother’s funeral was the most overwhelming with two hours of a constant receiving line, and the shy person he is still stood by my side through it all.
I’m not an overly emotional person, but this year has put my family through the ringer. My older brother recently was in the intensive care unit with COVID, and my parents also got COVID. Ben has been my rock through so many uncertainties.
When I found out about my brother Vinny, I was working from home alone. My dad called and told me. It was supposed to be Vinny’s 29th birthday, and he was gone. Ben instantly came home from work to be with me. Again, it wasn’t even a question. He was there.
Throughout the week of my brother’s funeral, he did little things to try to make my parents smile or laugh. I bought Ben these pajama pants with red hearts on them for Valentine’s Day. He wore them at my parents’ house, and my dad laughed when he saw the pants.
He has such a big heart, and I am so blessed to have him as my husband. I love him very much. Happy Birthday, Benjamin!
D.K. Thomas
My youngest daughter is a maverick. She has the most wonderful adventures. Some days I’m envious.
Last year she went with a gaggle of girls to the Southwest for many days. Just a few weeks ago she went to Costa Rica. Days ago, young kangaroos visited her workplace. There’s a photo of Rebekah holding a kangaroo. Awesome.
No, I’m not sure why kangaroos were there, possibly as therapy critters since Rebekah works in the mental health field. I’m working on getting Harry to let kangaroos visit the newsroom – we could use some creatures to pet some evenings.
Rebekah has always been like this. We have a photo of her at 5 or 6 years old holding a tiger cub. She’s never backed down from expressing her opinions, or meeting a challenge head on.
When she was a mere kindergarten lass, she staged a playground protest.
The young teacher took the children outside for some fresh air and free play. Rebekah was having a delightful time running and playing and didn’t want to go back inside for afternoon lessons.
She gathered the other students around the swings and explained to them the things she had learned around the dinner table one recent evening.
We’d been discussing Kent State, protests, Vietnam, that era, with the older children, not realizing Rebekah was absorbing every drop of information like a dry sponge questing for saturation.
She convinced the other youngsters not to go in when the teacher rang the bell – yes, rang a bell just like the olden days – and if they stood their ground they would be treated to an afternoon of playtime.
So, teacher rings the bell, only to be faced with a band of pint-size protestors. Did I mention this was near the start of school that autumn, and this was the teacher’s first job?
With Rebekah leading the charge, shouting “Hell no, we won’t go,” the kiddies followed her lead, except most of them refused to say the ‘bad word.’
Part of me felt sorry for the teacher; the greater part of me was a proud mama.
The teacher knew she couldn’t lose control and kind of wrapped Rebekah in her long skirt and inched her into the building, while the other kids followed.
I got a call later that afternoon. No, Rebekah did not get in trouble at home, but lost a recess at school. Personally, I thought she should have gotten extra credit. While Rebekah began her ‘school years’ at the public elementary school, very soon I brought both girls home to school. Rebekah and Sarah were multi-faceted gems; I did not want their unique facades to be chipped at and ground away, pounding them into the one-size-fits-all round hole into which youngsters are driven in the education system.
The girls still march to their own drums, thankfully, although Sarah is a bit more reserved because of her profession.
I worry about youngsters today, so many being too fearful to step outside the prescribed parameters, too many following the bellwether.
So, when I saw the free-thinking Gettysburg Area High School students take to the pavement Thursday afternoon I was over the moon, thrilled, hopeful. These students’ facets were not honed away by the system.
Here are students who took a lesson from their history books and applied it to their modern-day lives. They are learning from the past, paying attention in the present, and planning for the future.
The school district offered canned rhetoric when asked for a quote. I sincerely pray they do not punish these students who put into practice what they had been taught.
Kudos to these bright, intelligent thoughtful young adults — the students of today, the leaders of tomorrow.
Jeff Cook
Last Sunday I had the privilege of meeting Frank, Loni and Adam Buck and getting a private tour of their World War II American Experience on Mummasburg Road northwest of Gettysburg. It is a most impressive edifice.
If you think Gettysburg has enough museums, you are wrong. The many exhibits preserving the memory of our famous battle are important. After all, it was here that the union was arguably saved. But even more critical than the preservation of our nation was the defeat of fascism during World War II, which left an indelible and permanent imprint on our whole planet.
The Buck family looks forward to telling the story of the Great War and how it impacted our local citizenry. Can’t wait to hear the next chapter.
Josh Martin
Spring has sprung, which usually doesn’t move the needle much for me. Easily my least favorite of the seasons, I’m just not into rain, wind and temperatures that range daily between ‘it’s time to bust out the flip-flops’ to ‘guess I’m not putting my flannels and boots away just yet.’
Spring does have its moments, one of those being playoffs for scholastic sports. The District 3 spring championships are just around the corner, and while the postseason always keeps us hopping, the 2022 edition could be historic in a sense.
I have been at the Gettysburg Times for just shy of a quarter of a century (if you do the dog years conversion, that’s about 182 years for a journalist) and I can’t recall having so many area teams on the cusp of qualifying.
As it currently stands, all seven of our Times Area baseball teams would punch their playoff tickets while six of our seven softball teams are about to do the same. Granted, the respective fields won’t be set until next week, but we potentially have 13 of 14 Times Area stick-and-ball squads reaching the playoffs, which is tremendous.
Factor in a surplus of talented Times Area track & field athletes sure to make an impact in the postseason, as well as a couple of playoff-bound lacrosse teams, and business is about to pick up. With the expansive District 3 stretching from basically the Maryland border to Reading, to York, to Juniata, to Lancaster and all parts in between, my team and I are about to be busier than a one-legged man at a butt-kicking contest.
With that in mind, I’m going to fashion myself one of those drinking helmets that used to pop up at baseball stadiums back in the day. You know, the kind with a cup holder attached to each side and a tube running from the beverage right down to the wearer’s mouth.
I figured I would dig up my old Pittsburgh Pirates batting helmet, two cup holders, some duct tape and a pair of tubes. . . and bingo! Coffee on one side, an energy drink on the other. Bring on the playoffs!
Michael Cooper-White
For the past several months, I’ve enjoyed serving as compiler of the Out of the Past series that runs on the comics page every day except Monday. Each week, I’ve reviewed 30 papers from the Times archives and gleaned what I considered the most important local stories from 100, 75, 50, 25, and 10 years ago.
Given that I first came to Gettysburg as a seminarian in 1972, came back as seminary president in 2000, and have lived here ever since, many of the historical events in the last three categories intersect with my own history in “these sections,” as the local area was one called.
Spending about an hour daily in the “first draft of history” represented by past papers, I have been reminded again and again of that adage, “what goes around comes around.” So many of today’s issues we regard as “unprecedented” revisit ones faced by earlier generations. That’s why studying and learning from history is so important.
Beyond learning more about our local history, reviewing Gettysburg Times over the course of 100 years reveals a lot about the evolution of the newspaper. It’s hard for us today to imagine papers without pictures, editorials, and op-ed columns. Some younger readers may not recall an era in which the paper wasn’t available online.
Up until the latter part of the 20th century, front pages were dominated by obituaries, summaries of sermons and speeches at local events, as well as the news of the day. Identifying sources wasn’t a big priority in decades during which many articles simply asserted “It is said that . . .”
The balance between local and national news has varied considerably across the years. From what I’ve seen, we currently cover local beats as heavily as in eras when the Times had an editorial staff three or four times as large as today’s.
As I now hand this task off to another, I wonder what some future gleaners will think when it’s our turn to appear in stories from 50, 75 or 100 years ago.
