When it opened in 1924, it was a marvel. The Westside Airfield was the first in that region. It was situated on a small plateau on the west side of town, thus its name. Previously, it had been part of a potato farm operated by the Yoder family. Their grandfather had started the farm when he returned from the Civil War in 1865. The site was selected because it was a high elevation above the town, as a farm field there were no trees to remove, and it was flat. It also sat along a main road leading out of town.

A barn near the one end of what would be the runway, was quickly converted into a hanger. In the spirit of taking to the air, Lowell Yoder bought a surplus DH-4 Liberty plane flown in World War I. This plane offered aerial support for the American Expeditionary Forces in the fall of 1918, during the Meuse-Argonne Campaign. Lowell quickly became an active participant in the barnstorming era of aviation.

Dr. Mike McGough is a retired York College professor who currently works as a leadership consultant.

