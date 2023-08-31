When it opened in 1924, it was a marvel. The Westside Airfield was the first in that region. It was situated on a small plateau on the west side of town, thus its name. Previously, it had been part of a potato farm operated by the Yoder family. Their grandfather had started the farm when he returned from the Civil War in 1865. The site was selected because it was a high elevation above the town, as a farm field there were no trees to remove, and it was flat. It also sat along a main road leading out of town.
A barn near the one end of what would be the runway, was quickly converted into a hanger. In the spirit of taking to the air, Lowell Yoder bought a surplus DH-4 Liberty plane flown in World War I. This plane offered aerial support for the American Expeditionary Forces in the fall of 1918, during the Meuse-Argonne Campaign. Lowell quickly became an active participant in the barnstorming era of aviation.
Like other barnstormers, he put on shows, gave rides, and was one of many aviation daredevils of the late 20s and 30s. When Charles Lindberg made his famous Atlantic crossing in 1927, Lowell shared in that accomplishment, since Lindy had started out as a barnstormer himself. In 1936, Lindberg flew into Westside Airfield to show his support for those who lost their lives in a recent flood.
The airfield served private pilots, provided mail service, and, weather permitting, hosted air carnivals and stunt shows. Lowell’s wife, Linda, opened a small snack stand in the hanger. Over time it developed into a lunch counter and a hangout for those caught up in the aviation craze. They named it Lindy’s Lunch in honor of Lindberg. Shortly before World War II, the name was changed to Lowell’s Lunch. Although the Yoders never said why, news stories of the day linked to Lindberg’s political leanings left no doubt.
In the very early years of airline passenger service, small planes used the field from time to time. However, as the air passenger industry grew, Westside Airfield’s days were numbered. A much larger airport on a higher plateau across the valley opened in 1951.
Lowell kept his airfield in operation until 1969, catering to private pilots, who wanted to avoid the busier municipal airport. Lowell’s Lunch expanded into a restaurant. The food was good, but it was Lowell who made the place so comfortable and popular.
He was perpetually in good spirits. Like everyone, he had good days and not so good days. Somehow, he seemed to get quickly past bad days, focusing instead on the next good day coming his way. Whether that same attitude came naturally to his wife, or if she adopted it over the years they were together, she was pretty much the same. They were a good pair.
The day the airfield and the restaurant closed in June of 1969, their faithful patrons hosted a retirement party for them at Lowell Lunch. They did the cooking, the serving, and the cleanup. At the end of the dinner, all Lowell and Linda had to do was turn off the lights.
During the dinner, someone asked Lowell how he was so happy all the time. He explained it was the result of a basic flying reality shared with him by the first pilot he ever flew with. That pilot told Lowell that one of the most dangerous situations in flying is when the plane goes into a tailspin. He said, “It’s pilots who put planes into tailspins, so it only follows that it’s pilots who can prevent them or recover when they feel their planes slipping near or into one.” Lowell shared that was a lesson he applied to his life in general, not just when he was in the cockpit. He said he always likened an unhappy disposition to being on the verge of a tailspin.
“When I feel myself growing angry, out-of-sorts, or unhappy I start looking for something to be happy about, and most times I can find something. It’s not always easy, but more often than not it works. Even finding something seemingly small and inconsequential that makes you happy can be your best defense against the negative forces of unhappiness. And besides, when I have a choice between being happy or being unhappy, I pick happy every time!”
The room was quiet; no one knew what to say. Lowell smiled, stood up, and put everything in perspective. “You know, Linda and I could be unhappy that the era of Westside Airfield is now over. Instead, we’re gonna be happy for all the years we had it, all the good it did, and the great friends we’ve made. Thank you all very much!”
Dr. Mike McGough is a retired York College professor who currently works as a leadership consultant.
