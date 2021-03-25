Many of us remember our high school civics class where we learned about our democratic institutions. We learned about our three branches of government – Legislative, Executive & Judicial – with each branch separate and co-equal, and with each providing checks and balances on the others. That is certainly the ideal, but the reality is quite different. Historically, there is an ebb and flow as each branch competes with the others in a constant struggle for power and dominance. Power shifts constantly from one branch to the other depending on the era and the individuals involved. The danger for our democracy is that if one branch dominates permanently, it can create authoritarian rule.
The Trump administration ran roughshod over Congress in ways that were unprecedented in scope and levels of abuse. They abused our Constitution and governing norms by implementing a strong authoritarian governing style. Yet Congress stood by as Trump and his associates ignored subpoenas, punished whistleblowers, ignored conflicts of interest, refused to release required records, and redirected appropriated funds. Even when former President Trump solicited and encouraged the January 6th insurrection against our government, Congress would not convict him after he was impeached.
Tom DeLoe is a retired public health officer in the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. Tom lives in Gettysburg and is a member of the Gettysburg Democracy for America Government Accountability Task Force.
