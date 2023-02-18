I recently celebrated my 10th anniversary as the publisher of the Gettysburg Times and while I have not loved every day as publisher there have been many more great days than not so great days.
One of the best parts of my job has been the opportunity to work with so many Adams County nonprofit organizations and in turn their incredible executive directors.
For many years Vickie Corbett, the retired executive director at the United Way of Adams County, was one of my closest friends and someone who gave me great counsel and what she described as “a kick in the pants” when I needed it, which by the way was often. Another retired executive director I always looked up to and tried to model myself after in the community was Deb Geesey from the YWCA Gettysburg & Adams County. No matter what was happening in her life, she always put the good of the YW, her employees at the YW and the community ahead of all else. I have heard numerous times from many people that Deb was always available for the YW or community. As time goes by, I grow to admire Vickie and Deb more and more based upon their dedication to make our community a better place.
Sadly, I began getting phone calls in the last four weeks from current YW employees that something was amiss as their paychecks were wrong and they were not getting answers from the organization’s leadership. These complaints came on top of the numerous former employees who had asked me to look into alleged poor treatment while employed and what they described as a “hostile work environment” after the then-new YWCA executive director, Tymia Green, had taken over.
Just for the record, once I started asking board members and Greene questions about former employees, the YW lawyered up on me and I was told not to contact anyone at the YWCA other than the organization’s lawyer. For these reasons and others, it came as little surprise to me that Green resigned as the executive director at the YWCA Gettysburg & Adams County last week.
Here is what needs to happen immediately, if it has not already been started, the many good people and longtime employees and community members who were pushed out or quit at the YW due to the views of the previous leadership need to be spoken to and asked to return to their positions at the YW. Those former employees can help fix what is wrong with this organization and from reports from current employees and members there is plenty wrong. The YW board of directors and the interim executive director need to fix those past wrongs and admit they made a bad executive director hire and rectify these personnel and employment mistakes.
The other issue that was shared with me last week is the YW had to borrow money to cover its past two payrolls. While all businesses do have cashflow shortfalls at times, it should also be noted that the YW received over $100,000 of community donated funding recently through the Adams County Community Foundation Giving Spree which makes you wonder how secure are or were YW finances?
I have also been told by both a current and former employee there has been hundreds of thousands of dollars of Pre-K grant funding allegedly used in an improper manner that may have to be repaid.
I proudly served on the YWCA Finance Committee for three years. I am pretty sure I was the dumbest person on that committee but as a group we made good solid recommendations that left the YW on solid financial ground. During my tenure on that committee, it was easy to see where the YWCA generated its positive cash flow —childcare. For this reason, I found it very troubling that Green allegedly wanted to shutdown childcare at the Fairfield location. By the way, Green was supposedly making this monumental change without board approval. I may not agree with the YW board on many things, but they do know much better than most what the needs of this community are and how those needs align with the YW’s mission.
Those who pay attention and have children in the community know Adams County needs more childcare for working parents, not less.
Maybe it was the fault of the YWCA or its board that their choice for a new executive director did not work out or maybe it was Tymia’s fault that she did not succeed as the director.
The fact that she refused to take phone calls from community members without having them screened really defined why she was a bad choice for Adams County; around this community, the more people you speak to, the more friends and supporters you have. Tymia missed this message during her orientation. Calls from most of the public to Tymia had to be screened by the YW’s Human Resources Department and that does not fly in Adams County.
What we do know is Green was not a good fit for this position. She was not out in the public getting to know the community and its supportive people, she also did not allow employees at the YW to speak directly to her, they had to speak to their department heads and then that person would speak to Green’s assistant and her assistant would then deliver the message to Green.
This community needs a strong and active YWCA with the childcare opportunities it brings along with the other important programs and missions it supports. Let us hope the board of directors makes a better decision for this community with their next hire. Their initial decision to name Nancy Lilley as the interim executive director is a good start at cleaning up what according to many employees had become a hostile work environment.
It is now up to the YWCA board to assure the public their next choice to lead what is a critically important organization in our community is the correct one as the YW cannot survive another poor choice as its leader.
As a nonprofit organization, YW board meetings do not have to be open to the public and as a result board members as a group do not have to hear comment from members or the public. With some of the things that have transpired in the last several months involving personnel and finances, perhaps it is time for the YW board to provide some transparency regarding operations and finance and allow the public to attend and fully participate in YWCA board meetings.
