Pennsylvania’s gas prices have been well above the national average for years because of the state’s gas tax. Now, during a time of high inflation, the Department of Revenue has increased the tax on gas and diesel, taking more money away from hard-working Pennsylvanians when they need it in their wallets most.

On Jan. 1, the Department increased the tax on gas by 3.5 cents per gallon to 61.1 cents per gallon, and the tax on diesel jumped by 4.4 cents per gallon to 78.5 cents per gallon. This increase is a result of Act 89 of 2013, a bill that eliminated the cap on the wholesale tax rate paid by retailers. In response, both the state Senate and House have introduced bills to amend the law to halt the automatic tax increase, which is being initiated because the average gas price in 2022 exceeded $2.99 per gallon.

Pennsylvania State Rep. Kate Klunk, R-169, represents part of York County.

