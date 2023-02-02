If someone is willing to do your work for you, let them. That is unless you’re really committed and what to be responsible for that work. One common inducement for letting others do your job or a portion of it, would be if letting them could save you time and money. And if there were no serious repercussions for passing your responsibility off on someone else, you’d almost be a fool not to do so. Could that be part of the 21st century thinking of many major companies where products are rushed to market, without adequate research and development, thus putting the burden on consumers to work out the bugs in their products, all the while assuming as little responsibility for the process as possible? Consider the following three examples, then think about your own recent experiences dealing with BIG business.

It started with a home computer with run-of-the-mill programs and a basic operating system. Everything started off well; it was great. Then there was a system upgrade that was at first optional, but over the next month or so, it became necessary if the various programs were to remain operational. That’s when the problems started. Error messages, unexpected shut downs, programs that failed time and again, lost data (some irretrievable), were but a few of the problems. Numerous calls to someone in the country of God-only-knows-where that always ended up being an on-line assistant with programmed digital responses to only a limited number of questions were a joke. Nothing changed, the problem persisted. Finally, a standard-issue email message suggested taking the computer to a regional store a 90-minute drive away. Three trips back and forth, 12 driving hours and at least that many more waiting, accomplished nothing.

Dr. Mike McGough is a retired York College professor who currently works as a leadership consultant.

