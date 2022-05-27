Gettysburg Pride Inc. is an official nonprofit 501c3 organization registered with the IRS, the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania and its Bureau of Charitable Organizations, as well as Guide Star. Health, happiness, and all things of love, inclusion, diversity, and peace is our cause.
We will achieve our goals through organizing community events, which will include education, advocacy, awareness, and networking. More information can be found at www.GettysburgPride.org.
In the summer of 2017, when a few friends were sitting around wondering why Gettysburg didn’t have a Gay Pride Event yet like much of the country does, they decided to organize a bar crawl, in less than two weeks, of course. They thought maybe a dozen people would show up. Over 80 people filled the bar at Gettysburg Hotel’s One Lincoln.
Pride flags, glow in the dark necklaces, and LOTS of smiles with friends old and new filled bars as we walked around historic Lincoln Square with Pride. It was wonderful to see so many of our LGBTQ+ and straight allies come together to celebrate love and appreciate our differences.
In 2018, even more people showed up as we built on to a full weekend of events of all kinds including: education/outreach and free rapid HIV testing and counseling, shopping discounts, NYC-style piano bar cabaret and more. Many businesses in town sponsored Gettysburg Pride and covered downtown in pride rainbow flags.
In 2019, not only did we do all of the above, but we also added the first ever Pride March on Lincoln Square, and we stopped counting at 400. That is not bad at all for a small town with a population of less than 8,000 residents and for only the third year of Pride. HBO came and filmed here the following month for its pilot episode of their now award-winning series “We’re Here.”
Then, 2020 forced us to go virtual, but we did have a full day of educational presentations about health, religion, counseling, equal rights, and the history of the LGBTQ+ movement.
Last year in 2021, in an effort to be safer during the pandemic, Gettysburg Pride Fest moved outdoors almost completely for events. We had vendors, live entertainment, and more outside on Lincoln Square. We stopped counting at 700 people who visited Gettysburg’s restaurants, shops, and hotels, and Mayor Ted Streeter proclaimed June to be Gettysburg Pride Month!
Gettysburg Pride Fest will be held June 3-5, and will feature unique specials around the downtown shops, 45 vendors around Lincoln Square, live entertainment on Carlisle Street which will be blocked off all day June 4, Drag Brunch at Mela Kitchen At Jack’s Hard Cider, educational presentations, health and counseling resources, and much more!
The full schedule and vendor list is available on our website, www.GettysburgPride.org. We are also excited to help raise funds this year to bring back the New Year’s Eve Fireworks Celebration to downtown Gettysburg! We are honored to have Gettysburg Borough Mayor Rita Frealing as the Honorary Grand Marshal for Gettysburg Pride Fest 2022. As the first female and first African American elected as mayor in Gettysburg, we feel history in the making again in Gettysburg and together we can continue to grow more inclusive, diverse, and loving!
We encourage all local businesses and residents to get involved and show everyone where they can go to be loved and accepted for who they are. While Gettysburg Pride is always the weekend after Memorial Day Monday, we want everyone to know that June is also National Pride Month every year so feel free to fly those rainbows any time. We think they truly help make the downtown beautiful in June, and after all, what’s wrong with just letting people love who they want to love? We hope to see you at Gettysburg Pride Fest, where all are welcome, and all are created equal!
Mission Statement: To inspire diversity, equality, and acceptance in our community by providing opportunities for education and awareness of LGBTQ+ and Allies.
