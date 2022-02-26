Jeff Cook
One day last week I traveled to Freedom Valley Worship Center to visit the indoor horse arena it operates in partnership with Shining Stars Ministry. I interviewed Rachel Stoner, program director for the ministry, which utilizes the therapeutic value of riding and caring for horses to improve the lives of children. As I spoke with Rachel, the Gettysburg Times staff photographer, Darryl Wheeler, stood nearby, waiting for an opportunity to get some shots. He was obviously hanging on my every word as I asked several questions while the equine animals studied us from across the ring.
Rachel explained that they hold classes for students of all ages five or six days a week.
Concerned that I might think the horses were over-extended, she added, “They work only two or three days a week.”
“Sounds like Jeff,” chimed in Darryl without missing a beat.
That isn’t really true, but it was hilarious. Rachel and I both cackled.
Good one, Darryl!
Josh Martin
After spending nine hours at the Class 3A sectional wrestling tournament last Saturday at South Western High School, fueled only by a Twix and a Kit Kat, I was ready to devour some food. Any food, so long as it was fast.
My idea was to motor over to Chik-Fil-A on the other side of Hanover and wolf down a sandwich and some hot fries on the way home. Unfortunately, my wonderful plan was shared by a host of other folks who had both drive-through lines filled. No worries, I thought, it’ll be just a minute.
Not so much, but I understand and have patience to spare. What I also have is a new name, apparently.
After placing my order, the polite employee, as is policy, asked for my name. “Josh” I said.
When pulling up to the booth, the girl taking payment asked if I was Jeff. Nope, but the order was mine. No problem, it was crazy cold and windy, and the poor kid looked half frozen.
Later when I got to the window, the lady asked, “Order for Jeff?” Again, I said my name is Josh but I figured Jeff was listed on the order, no biggee. Plus, I was ready to chew off my own fingers at that point, and might have had I a little Chik-Fil-A sauce to dip them in.
The lady laughed and said it can be hard to hear through the headsets in the drive-thru line. Again, not a big deal.
After giving me my food, she forgot about the drink. She quickly apologized and handed me the soda, saying ‘Have a good night, Mr. Jeff.”
Alrighty then, Jeff it was.
Michael Cooper-White
Rather than counting sheep while I lay awake in the wee hours a few nights ago, I tallied up all the places I’ve lived since moving out of a college dorm 50 years ago. The total comes to 24 apartments and houses in seven states and one foreign country.
It wasn’t that I moved so often to stay ahead of bill collectors. Since my spouse and I have worked in different cities the majority of our marriage, we’ve almost always lived at least two places at a time. Throw in a couple of get-away places of our own while we lived in campus housing, and the number of abodes add up.
Picturing all those residences, I can still see the basic layouts and some details about how we furnished them. While I no longer recall all the street addresses, I could probably still find my way to the bathroom in darkness in any of those locales. Human memory is an amazing thing, unlikely to be outdone by artificial intelligence any time soon.
As I peered in the rearview mirror of memory, faces encountered in each place appeared too. I recalled friends, neighbors, guests who crossed those two dozen thresholds. Ever increasing in size, each abode had a television or two on which we watched world events unfold. Now we watch the Russian invasion of Ukraine, as the Bible says, “with sighs too deep for words.”
D.K. Thomas
Driving home from work Thursday night it was late, as usual, and I was tired, also as usual. When I left the office, it was raining. Although my car was iced over, the sidewalk and parking lot were just wet.
With the forecast for icy conditions, I was tense. I don’t mind driving in snow, but ice is another matter. As I drove into town and out the other end, the roads were still only wet, so I sat back in the seat; I hadn’t realized I was leaning forward with a death-grip on the steering wheel until I relaxed.
I also don’t like the radio, preferring silence, time alone with my thoughts, whether to reflect on times’ past, matters at hand, or the future, or consider my to-do list. Thursday night I listened to the rain on the car’s roof. Being a gentle, slow shower, it was a pleasant, rhythmic tapping on the windows and metal roof. I found myself actually driving the speed limit so not to blur the sound or cause it to pound rather than drip gently. It was quite enjoyable.
Relishing the pitter-pat, I regretted there is an attic separating my bedroom from the tin roof on my house, making it impossible to hear the rain sounds.
I thought back to other homes I’ve lived in, and fondly recalled the second house in Vermont, with its metal roof and limited insulation. The house was built before this was the United States. The rooms were rather small, but I liked that old place. I purposefully took the smallest bedroom — giving the children the larger, better insulated, warmer bedrooms — so I could hear the rain on the tin roof overtop that slumber chamber where there was no attic to cloud nature’s music.
I seriously, briefly, thought about sleeping in the motorhome Thursday night. While its roof is fiberglass, the rainfall is almost as pleasant as if it were metal. But, with the chill in the air, I thought again about how cold it would be without heat and gave up that idea nearly as quickly as it developed.
Deep in thought, I was motoring home on autopilot. I’d noticed the appearance of the wet road had changed, but didn’t give it serious thought, until I arrived at the stop sign at Table Rock and Shrivers Corner roads, hit the brakes to slow, and nearly slid through the intersection. Fortunately, no vehicles were coming.
I got stopped, so no harm, no foul. The rest of the way home I drove significantly under the speed limit, once again leaning forward in the seat with a white-knuckle grip on the steering wheel until I slid into home base, the driveway at my house..
By the time I unpacked my lunchbox, fed the goldfish, changed clothes, loved on the hounds, prepared my bowl of cereal for “supper” and sat down at the school room table to enjoy my repast and read a while, the ice on the road out front had given way to simple wetness.
With the temperatures climbing, I would have been better off working another hour rather than trying to get home by midnight. Live and learn, or not.
Jim Hale
“Writing is the Latin of the 21st century.”
Someone I respect said that to me recently. It froze my heart. I haven’t recovered yet.
I’m afraid it might be true.
Attention-spans are shrinking to the scale of tweets and texts. Few things arouse more scorn on social media than insisting on correct grammar. Texts composed of full, punctuated sentences make eyes roll. “Big words” turn people off, but, as Orwell’s “1984” teaches us, when words for concepts are absent or corrupted, the concepts themselves disappear.
My heart froze not simply because the craft to which I’ve devoted my life may soon be one with the dinosaurs, if it isn’t a fossil already. Rather, I fear the habits of mind concomitant with good writing are disappearing, and potentially democracy with them.
Good writing encourages, even enables, clear thinking. Grammar is a technology for precise expression of intricate ideas. Prose can anatomize and dissect complex issues – and reveal deception and manipulation – with a power no mere fragment, image, or emoji can even approximate.
Voters need such analysis. Without it, ballots are too often cast ignorantly on the basis of prejudice, presupposition, and group-think, as if one were supporting a football team rather than giving life to a government of the people fit to thrive in a world of competing interests and values. Worse yet, a citizen unaware of issues’ implications or unconvinced that voting matters may cast no ballot at all, or even decide a single strong leader is more efficient and satisfying than democracy’s endless talk.
I’m not saying everyone has to write and talk like a 19th-century poet, but we have to remember Orwell’s terrifying warning. If we the people lose the means to examine our desires and beliefs, express our dreams, uncover and refute deception, and achieve consensus through informed deliberation, then our future is “a boot stamping on a human face — forever.”
Darryl Wheeler
On Sunday I ventured out to several stores and bought a few things at each one of them. When I was at the last store, I went down the cookie aisle and spotted the normal Oreo cookies on the shelf. I looked around and in the corner of my eye, on the top shelf, I noticed the new Oreo Cakesters. It is a soft version of the Oreo cookie. I bought a box of them and took them home to try. It was very soft and sweet, just like a small whoopie pie. They were very tasty, but I am trying to limit the amount of sweet treats that I consume.
On Monday, I attended the viewing, service, and funeral for Marlin Shorb at Peters Funeral Home in Gettysburg. In the casket, there were several copies of the Gettysburg Times that had his photo and the story of his passing on the front page. Several retired employees of the Gettysburg Times attended the viewing and paid their respects to Marlin. It was nice to see them and talk to them. After the service, Harry Hartman and I were two of eight pallbearers who carried the casket to the hearse. When everyone arrived at Oak Lawn Memorial Gardens, we also helped to carry the casket to the gravesite. The service was short, but deserving for all the years that he gave to the Gettysburg Times.
