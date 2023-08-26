There are plenty of reasons for Gettysburg Area School District taxpayers to have issues with the elected school board members and the full-time leadership within the district.

This whole debacle regarding the re-hiring of the tennis coach goes back to weak leadership on the part of elected officials (school board members) allowing those under them to make poor decisions, with the great likelihood of those decisions potentially leading to lawsuits that will end up costing taxpayers’ money.

Harry Hartman is the publisher of the Gettysburg Times.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.