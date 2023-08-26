There are plenty of reasons for Gettysburg Area School District taxpayers to have issues with the elected school board members and the full-time leadership within the district.
This whole debacle regarding the re-hiring of the tennis coach goes back to weak leadership on the part of elected officials (school board members) allowing those under them to make poor decisions, with the great likelihood of those decisions potentially leading to lawsuits that will end up costing taxpayers’ money.
By the way, the taxpayers have very little say on how this plays out. Even if the taxpayers do what they should and vote out every incumbent member in November, the mess will still be there, and any legal fees or settlements paid out will come from the taxpayer funds.
Like the great Yogi Berra said: “It is like déjà vu all over again.”
The Gettysburg Area School District Board of Directors seems to be following the lead set by past Gettysburg Borough councils, allowing an unqualified individual who is paid a six-figure salary to oversee other employees also making six figure salaries to make decisions and hide information from elected officials until the taxpayers are dragged into it to pay the legal settlements and the attorney fees. It has happened many times since Charles Gable took over operations of the borough and now the GASD superintendent along with a hand-picked horde of administrators is employing the same strategy.
In the real world, hiding necessary information from your boss or lying to your boss would result in termination. What are the chances the superintendent, Jason Perrin, or high school principal, Jeremy Lusk, are fired for potentially doing one or both things in relation to the school board?
If anyone believes there are not lawsuits coming out of this disaster at our local school district, I know some people in Brooklyn that have a great deal on a bridge to offer you.
With the numerous missteps by many, beginning with the cover-up of reporting by the administration to the board, to not putting interactions between administration, parents, students, and coaches in writing, to doing a very good ostrich imitation regarding the release of personnel information, there are many attorneys licking their chops at the prospects for a financial settlement.
These issues do not even address the current embarrassment regarding the school board not having the gumption to even give the coach a yea or nay vote.
People supposedly run for office to make a difference in the community. Part of making a difference is standing up and not being afraid to put your name behind a vote on a controversial issue. If this board is not ready to vote on an issue or motion, it should never have made its way onto the agenda, another misstep by whoever compiles the agendas.
This is unfortunately a case of the tail wagging the dog. Those who are supposed to be overseeing the school district are allowing underlings to make costly decisions. These errors are made even worse when you have an elected board member who has been a school superintendent in the past and should have been consulted for the good of all involved, particularly the student athletes.
This district has staff members making decisions on what to put into writing and what not to put in writing and what to share with the school board and what not to share with the school board; it is a disgrace on many levels and proves that the inmates are running the asylum.
Another form of lunacy that was exposed through all of this is that we have elected officials being forced to make a decision while being told they can’t have information that may help them make a decision. With this type of practice taking place, it is no wonder that all levels of our government consistently make bad decisions.
I have to wonder what members of the school board think when they are being held up to public criticism due to the actions or lack of protocol being followed by others.
These mistakes will ultimately be paid for by the taxpayers and unlike what has been allowed to transpire for years within the Borough of Gettysburg, it is time those responsible for the school district cover-up be told to resign, retire, or be fired.
Last point, this one is very ironic: Many comments and a lot of time was spent discussing a less-than-$3,000 personnel issue, albeit with extenuating circumstances, at the school board meeting this week while the board approved up to a $32 million expenditure without anyone commenting on this item.
Harry Hartman is the publisher of the Gettysburg Times.
