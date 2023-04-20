It all started with a long overdue office cleaning. Like most offices, particularly home offices, it had become the repository for a little bit of everything. During the cleaning, it became obvious that a fresh coat of paint was in order. And with everything cleaned and moved, why not put down a new floor that would let his roller desk chair glide a bit smoother.
The number of floor coverings available is hard to believe. After a good bit of research, it became clear that his roller chair could pose a problem for most of them. Its hard plastic wheels would likely either mark up or otherwise damage most any of the floors. The solution was rubber wheels.
He was unable to find a local supplier of rubber wheels, so he went online. The first company had an answering system that was so complicated, that he was prompted five different time to push a button based on the reason for his call. When he finally got a response, it was an invitation to engage in a digital chat, but only after he stated his question in a manner that the digital assistant could understand. After three attempts, he hung up; enough was enough!
The second call, was easier to get through, but when he did, the call was answered by someone who was having a bad day, or someone who should not be in customer service. If rudeness ever becomes a recognized art form, this guy will be a veritable Rembrandt. Now a bit frustrated himself, he responded, “Hey, you may be having a bad day, but there’s no reason to take it out on me.” With that he hung up.
The third call started out differently. Someone actually answered the phone, and with one transfer he was speaking with a sales representative. Her voice was pleasant, and her tone was purposeful. When she said, “What can I help you with?” it was clear that she meant it. He quickly explained what he needed. The sales rep., Amber, directed him to their website and talked him through colors, sizes, and styles, offering the advantages of each model. He knew the size of the wheels on his chair, but he was unsure about the dimensions of the mounting shaft. She quickly explained how he could most accurately determine the correct size. In no time at all, his order was placed!
He thanked her, then shared, “It was a pleasure to chat with you Amber, thanks for all of your help!”
She responded with, “My pleasure, that’s why I’m here.”
A little later in the day, he had a question regarding the order. He called back in, asked for Amber, and within a minute, she had it corrected. Again, he thanked her, and then they chatted for a little. He told her how much he appreciated her manner on the phone. He shared that hers was the third company he had contacted, and that it was she who made the difference. He told her that the wheels he was looking for were pretty much universal, but that her manner and courtesy were special. They talked briefly about how attitude impacts human interactions. They agreed that some people, even some people in customer service, seem to be unhappy, dismal, even miserable. That’s when Amber added, “I’ve often heard that misery loves company. That may be true, but I also believe that misery is contagious.” They closed their conversation agreeing that kindness and courtesy are also contagious, and that we can always use more of both.
Few people enjoy confrontation; it’s neither pleasant nor comfortable. As a result, poor customer service, whether in-person, over the phone, or online, is often tolerated simply to avoid confrontation. When it is, such interactions can easily be viewed as the contemporary norm in the marketplace. When customer service fails or offends, let someone know. You need not be confrontational, aggressive, or abrasive. As your grandmother probably told you, two wrongs never make a right!
If that’s not your style, you could also consider sending a powerful message by positively reinforcing courtesy and helpful customer service. Let those who offer it know that their efforts are appreciated. It could be a kind word to a call center representative who takes the time to listen then provide the assistance you need. It may be a tip to a sales associate who lends a little muscle when you’re trying to load numerous or cumbersome items, or returning a kind comment to the person at a drive-up window who gets your order correct and greets you with a smile and a kind word.
If poor customer service goes ignored, it’s being legitimized. If good customer service goes ignored, it’s being devalued.
Dr. Mike McGough is a retired York College professor who currently works as a leadership consultant.
