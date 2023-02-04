Vanessa Pellechio Sanders
As some readers may know, I’m a big wrestling fan from growing up watching the pay-per-views and television shows, especially World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE).
My husband, Ben, and I watched the Royal Rumble on Saturday night. The Royal Rumble is my favorite pay-per-view because it showcases many wrestlers at once.
The pay-per-view is named after the Royal Rumble match, which is like a battle royal for 30 participants who come out at timed intervals. The wrestlers must go over the top rope and land on both feet on the ground outside the ring to be eliminated.
The men and female wrestlers had separate battle royals, but both were amazing to watch this year. There are moments when wrestlers all team up to eliminate a heavier wrestler and lift them out of the ring.
The winners of each go on to WrestleMania, which is similar to the Super Bowl, to compete against their respective opponent in a championship match.
While they did not have a ton of surprises this year for the event, it still was fun to watch. I won’t give away any spoilers on who won.
From WWE bringing back former wrestlers to seeing new faces do well against legends, it’s definitely one of the most entertaining pay-per-views to check out.
Amanda Hollabaugh
Just like that, I am coming up on my third month as a freelance writer for the Gettysburg Times, and what a wild ride it’s been.
Ever since I was little and barely old enough to read, I thought of the Gettysburg Times as a pillar of accomplishments. It showcased the best of the best. If your face, your name, or your story made it to the Times, then you’ve made it in life.
And honestly, I still feel that way. After having my stories, my face, and my name in the paper several times, I still get excited every single time. It’s a feeling of pride, joy, and accomplishment. It’s a feeling that can’t be replaced.
I am so honored to have this opportunity and to tell the stories of our community. From me to you; THANK YOU to the Gettysburg Times, THANK YOU to the Readers, and THANK YOU to the community.
Jim Hale
Spreading the word about local organizations’ events and accomplishments is one of our main jobs, and we’re delighted to do it.
But, if I may, I’d like to offer some friendly hints about how to write an effective news release.
Direct, concise language does the best job of grabbing and holding the reader’s attention.
Here’s a made-up but only slightly exaggerated “bad” example: “With the beauty of the fall season spreading across the county, it’s time once again for an annual tradition that has brought the community together for nearly 50 years since 1974. On March the 14th at 6:00 o’clock P.M. in the evening, our yearly Autumn Harvest Dinner will be held. As always, we will use the proceeds to support local charities. So bring the family and come on out and join us!”
Please do something like this instead, ideally with the time and date in Associated Press style: “To raise funds for local charities, the Random Example Organization’s 49th Autumn Harvest Dinner is set for 6 p.m. March 14.”
Often, I have to look up something important that’s been left out, such as the address where an event will take place. Too often, news release writers assume everyone knows what they know. I’ve even seen releases that don’t give the name of the organization or business, but just say “we.”
In my “good” example above, I removed “we” and “our.” Good news writing virtually never addresses the audience directly. Except on the opinion page, a newspaper shouldn’t sound as if it is speaking with the voice of a particular person or group.
Also, too often, news release writers try to pump up enthusiasm with puffy language.
Here’s another made-up example: “The world-renowned Visiting Artist has been showcased at countless Major Venues all around the Globe including Europe and North America and has won many Prestigious Awards in addition to having a Master’s Degree from one of the Leading Institutions in the Nation.”
First, “prestigious” is a meaningless word. If you feel you have to use it, it’s probably not true outside of a very narrow niche audience. Nobody feels the need to say “prestigious Harvard University” or “a prestigious Oscar award.”
And please don’t make me remove a bunch of unneeded capital letters. Capitalizing things simply doesn’t impress anybody. And job titles should only be capitalized when they’re in front of someone’s name: “President Mary Doe” or “Mary Doe, president.”
Corporate language is even worse than plain old puffery. Here’s another invented but all-too-representative example. “Our Mission Statement — ‘Committed to serving the Community with cutting-edge products right-sized for a wide range of Initiatives’ — means we prioritize customer-centric next-generation solutions.” Stuff like that literally means nothing.
In short, please don’t waste words. And please think about your audience, who may know absolutely nothing about your organization or its plans. Please include everything that person needs to know in simple straightforward terms.
The easier you make it for us to transform your info into newspaper language, the quicker it will make it into print.
D.K. Thomas
At last, I have a new car. It’s been a long journey to finally securing a ride I can call my own. It all began in October.
One nice autumn day as I was minding my own business, enjoying the drive to work on the open road, no traffic signal or stop sign along my lane of travel, a woman, who did have a stop sign, was busy yakking on her phone and pulled out right in front of me when I was within about 20 feet of her. I had neither the time or space to take evasive action.
Crash! Bang! Pow!
My SUV’s front end smashed into her vehicle, mostly her car’s front quarter panel.
When I close my eyes at night, I still see the hood of my SUV folding like an accordion and the angry look on her face as she continues to natter away on her phone.
The very nice ambulance people came and hauled me away. Read very nice with extra emphasis; they were incredibly kind and caring. I’d never had a wreck before, I was traumatized, and their care was exceptional. (Thanks EMS!)
When I got to the hospital, I got to sit in a hallway for quite a while before they gave me a chair in the emergency room area where the doctors and nurses have desks. I’ll just say the people were nice enough, and I understand busy. Still, the care left a lot to be desired that day.
Eventually my husband came to take me home. My SUV wasn’t drivable and had been towed away. The insurance company was called. It seemed everything necessary was falling into place.
I talked to the insurance company a couple times over the ensuing few days. I was assured my vehicle would be taken to the insurance company-approved body shop, estimates would be done, and they would get back to me.
In the meantime, I picked up a rental nightmare from the local vehicle rental company.
I got an estimate from the insurance company while the vehicle was still at the impound lot. They assured me they would get it fixed, soon.
Then I waited. And waited. And waited even more. I finally called the body shop. They told me it would be another month. I stopped by the body shop. They couldn’t find my wrecked SUV. They looked, they called people. They didn’t have my SUV. Nowhere. It was not there, never had been. Seems my SUV had been MIA for an entire month and no one knew why, or where it was.
Being the person I am, I set out to determine what happened. I mean, if I can sift through US Marshall data and locate a prison they were building on the downlow, I could surely find my wrecked car.
I found it. Didn’t even take me long. Sorting through the web of untruths and half-truths was another matter. While the people who originally towed it offered to take it to the body shop, those people wanted another company to haul it the couple miles to them. I was actually at the impound place to hear at least one half that conversation. I know those people were being totally truthful. However, shortly after that call, the person at the body shop apparently got busy (my opinion) and forgot to follow through. And, a month later my car was still sitting at the impound lot; nothing had been done.
So, just over a month after the wreck, my SUV was finally towed to the body shop. They said it would be weeks before they could even look at it. Weeks as in at least another month, as if they were not in the least responsible for this ongoing delay.
This back and forth and nothing happening lasted two-and-a-half months. All the while I was driving not-very-nice rentals – rentals as in plural.
The first one had a tire problem. I drove it about three weeks. My husband put air in the tires regularly, as in every single day. I complained, a lot, and finally that nasty beast was swapped for another that was equally vile, just in different ways.
In the meantime, the rental company tagged my credit card for many hundreds of dollars ( just less than a thousand), in addition to the $40 a day they were charging the insurance company. I’m still dealing with those charges.
Finally, after 2.5 months, the insurance company calls to tell me the vehicle they promised to fix was not fixable, they were declaring it a total loss. They would pay for a rental for another 10 days, then it was my problem. They sent a check which fell woefully short of meeting my needs for another vehicle. I don’t understand when used cars are so pricey how they arrived at the paltry sum they paid on mine, especially since the other person’s insurance was supposed to be coughing up the payment. My insurance company sure didn’t look out for me.
So, I was forced into a situation where I had to buy another vehicle in just a few days, with not a lot to put down on it.
Normally, I take about six months to buy a vehicle. I spend time checking out various makes and models, mull over the variables and eventually make a decision with which I am comfortable.
Not this time. I was forced to compress all that thinking into a short timeframe and make a decision I am hoping was the right one. I had a headache for days.
At least the smaller SUV I finally decided on is a lovely blue color, gets good mileage, and has some nice features. I’m still not happy with the insurance company that wasn’t on my side, the rental place, or the woman gabbing on her phone.
And, did I mention, my hands and back have not stopped hurting since the day of the wreck? The one hand was never even checked, and on the other hand the site at the base of my thumb where a chunk was cut out during the wreck was never cleaned or looked at other than the kind EMS folks wrapping some gauze around it to prevent the blood from dripping all over me, the gurney, them, the floors.
I hope that woman’s phone call was incredibly important given the havoc its wreaked upon my life.
At least my new car is blue.
