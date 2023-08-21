As the sex trafficking crisis via the Southwest border worsens, and the related crimes overwhelm even the largest communities, women’s rights groups like the National Organization for Women remain inexplicably silent.

NOW’s website describes the organization as a grassroots activist group focused on promoting feminist ideals. Vocal on a woman’s right to choose and affirmative action, NOW stands passively by and mum as females of all ages and ethnicities are trafficked across the Southwest border and put to work as prostitutes.

Joe Guzzardi is a Project for Immigration Reform analyst who has written about immigration for more than 30 years. Contact him at jguzzardi@ifspp.org.

