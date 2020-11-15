Jeff Cook
Its is called the City of Brotherly Love and the Birthplace of Independence. After the results of our recent election, some would argue it is where the nation has been preserved.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Scattered thunderstorms early, then becoming clear after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low near 40F. Winds WSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40%..
Scattered thunderstorms early, then becoming clear after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low near 40F. Winds WSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Updated: November 15, 2020 @ 3:27 pm
Jeff Cook
Its is called the City of Brotherly Love and the Birthplace of Independence. After the results of our recent election, some would argue it is where the nation has been preserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.