Much has been written recently about the scarcity of affordable housing and the mushrooming cost of housing generally, two nationwide trends that are indeed self-fulfilling. Just look around Adams County and you will see an incredible amount of housing being built.

Apartment complexes are springing up after years with almost none being built, and single-family houses are growing like weeds. What do they all have in common? They are not affordable to many people who live here. And, we all know only too well that homeless people abound in downtown Gettysburg, at local shelters, on friends and family sofas, and, most sadly, in parked cars overnight throughout the county.

Steve Niebler and Bill Gilmartin are members of Gettysburg DFA. Gilmartin is chairman of the Adams County Housing Authority Board of Commissioners. Niebler is the immediate past chairman. The views expressed here are strictly their own.

