In a country that sees over 187 million people use natural gas in their homes each and every day, it’s safe to say the vital role our energy industry plays within our communities is something that has been misunderstood for far too long.
The Keystone State and our natural resources for decades have played an integral piece in making up the fabric of our American energy industry. This industry has helped build our roadways, power our cities and employ hardworking Pennsylvanians along the way.
However, with all the benefits the natural gas industry brings our state, we still have those who are calling for the complete eradication of American energy as we know it, making it extremely difficult for the industry to operate over the past couple of years.
Little do people realize that common household items including clothing, toothpaste and pharmaceuticals are all made possible by energy resources like natural gas. Can you imagine what a world without these everyday essentials would look like?
The industry also provides our state’s economy and local communities a financial ‘shot in the arm’ in the form of jobs and tax revenues that can help drive positive change in towns and cities of all sizes.
In fact, across Pennsylvania, we’ve seen nearly $2 billion of taxes paid out across our 67 counties since 2011 and close to 339,000 jobs supported on behalf of our natural gas industry. Now that is real money going into local communities to help put a roof overhead and food on the table for families while also providing public funding for things such as bike paths, fire and police departments and environmental conservation efforts.
Something I find truly puzzling is people are so quick to discount the work our energy companies are doing on the environmental front and the positive benefits from utilizing domestically produced natural gas.
Not only has natural gas become a cleaner alternative to energy sources like coal, but the techniques used while drilling for natural gas have also seen advancements. These technological advancements have led to emissions related to the production of natural gas and oil to fall by nearly 60% over the recent years.
In a world that is only expecting the demand for natural gas and oil to continue to make up a significant portion of our energy mix into 2050, these are real tangible benefits for our environment.
Our Pennsylvania-produced natural gas not only has positive impacts here at home but also abroad.
American natural gas in its liquefied form often referred to as liquefied natural gas or LNG, has served as a valuable fuel source for foreign countries like Germany, China, and India to generate electricity in an environmentally sustainable manner as it can help reduce emissions associated with electricity generation by up to 50%.
That means decisions we make regarding our state’s natural gas industry don’t only impact us, but they can also impact the entire world.
Next time you’re driving by your local Sheetz and see the price of gas on the sign go up a few cents or the cost of your electricity bill increase, let’s remember that affordable and reliable energy isn’t going to happen on its own. It’s our actions and decisions that will help to make this possible.
Jim Martin has been an Adams County commissioner since 2012.
