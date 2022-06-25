Jeff Cook
Greed is considered one of “the seven deadly sins.” Nowhere does this human flaw manifest itself more plainly than in the world of sports.
I have never played one hole of regulation golf, yet alone 18 (Par 3 and Putt-Putt don’t count). I don’t have the attention span for it and agree with Mark Twain that it represents a “good walk spoiled.” I somehow knew I would have difficulty dealing with the frustrations of the obsessive pastime. Maybe I should have given the game a try.
The professionals make it look it so easy. And now the PGA tour is being torn in two. Greg Norman, armed with Saudi Arabian blood money, has formed a rival tour, and it has attracted some big names so far. Like Vito Corleone said, “I made him an offer he couldn’t refuse.” A nine-figure sum (that’s $100 million plus) is hard to decline. It will be interesting to watch professional golf evolve. It’s apparent it will have to do so to survive.
It’s not just golfers who are motivated by greed. The latest issue of “Sports Illustrated” features a piece on pickleball and the power struggle that threatens to derail the nascent sporting sensation just as it begins to capture the American imagination. What’s next?
The focus should be on athletic competition. Unfortunately, it will always be about the money.
Vanessa Pellechio Sanders
Not many people can say this: I went to a tattoo parlor with my mom. I got a tattoo in memory of my brother Vinny.
When I was trying to find something to connect us, I thought it would be neat to symbolize how he will forever be a part of me and my life.
In Greek, “Vanessa” means butterfly, which has always been something I’ve identified with.
I remember standing on a stool in my elementary school library looking at the dictionary on a special podium and flipping through the pages. I stumbled upon my name, and all it said next to it was “butterfly.”
I’m left-handed, and my brother was right-handed, so I thought each respective side of the butterfly would represent and connect us.
On my side, it’s just a traditional butterfly wing, but his side is filled with vibrant yellow sunflowers.
The sunflowers are special to me because he wore a band T-shirt all the time with a giant sunflower on it. I started calling him sunflower to joke around with him, but he always wore that shirt, even when it started fading and getting holes in it.
His name, in his handwriting, is at the bottom of the butterfly and music notes are floating above it, since he loved to sing and play guitar.
My brother’s favorite World Wrestling Entertainment wrestler was the Undertaker. It was really tough to watch the Hall of Fame ceremony this year and see the Undertaker get inducted without Vinny here.
In his acceptance speech, he mentions his son, whose middle name is Vincent, and I felt like it was a weird sign. I reach out to him through Instagram after learning he is an artist, and he helped design my tattoo.
My brother would have been so excited to know that because of how much he loved that wrestler.
I am so happy with how it all turned out, and the tattoo artist added such beautiful dimensions to the butterfly to make it pop.
The tattoo was not too painful, and I probably only squeezed my mom’s hand a few times.
Getting the tattoo did make me realize that my brother really is gone. He isn’t coming back. It has been more than three months without him.
I know Vinny would be proud of me for returning to the newspaper and doing what I love.
The newspaper has helped me immensely as much as it assists others with getting the word out in the community. I’m truly grateful for those who share their stories with me.
Josh Martin
I really enjoy painting. Not the late Bob Ross kind of painting where you make happy little trees, scenic mountains and flowing streams, but the kind where you tackle an entire room – or rooms – as part of a home improvement project.
And what’s not to like? I mean, if you don’t enjoy spending a good hour fighting with tape as you line off every piece of baseboard, trim, electrical outlets and light switches, are you really living your best life? And that precious painter’s tape is a gift that gives twice; the first time as you try in vain to cover only the areas you don’t care to have painted, and then again after you’ve finished when the stuff somehow multiples its stickiness by a power of ten and is impossible to peel off without bringing the new paint along with it.
Right along with the tape terror is the fight I have with a roll of plastic, put down to catch the drips that inevitably occur. Like flypaper, you’re stuck for life the instant you put a foot onto that plastic. Made of magic materials, it adheres to bare feet, flip-flops and sneakers just the same.
With the preparations out of the way, we move on to pouring the paint. I really shouldn’t harp on this, seeing as of Wednesday I was officially barred from ever doing that again. My wife witnessed one of my patented pours – paint all down the side of the can and onto that blessed plastic – and instantly removed that from my list of duties.
Took her long enough; I’ve been spilling stuff all over the place for years.
I’ll admit to not entirely hating the actual process of painting, especially with a roller. A brush isn’t bad either, although as soon as I have a brush in my hand I have flashbacks of that scene in Karate Kid where Ralph Macchio paints a fence. Makes me want to bust out a crane kick, which would mean yanking the plastic under me and upturning everything, adding to the mess that was created even before the first drop of paint hit a wall.
Showing great restraint, I almost always fight the urge to go full-on Karate Kid and get down to business. And by business, I mean that I get roughly three swipes into the process before being summoned by Jill. A bit of a taskmaster during these projects, my better half is to painting what fiery chef Gordon Ramsay is to reality cooking shows, minus the swearing.
I have that department covered.
Somehow, she’s always in need of more paint, more tape or more plastic. And if by some miracle those bases are covered, there’s a stepstool that needs moved a half inch to the right or a fleck of misplaced paint behind a door that must be removed immediately, or any number of other truly pressing matters.
By hook or by crook, however, the jobs get done and usually look terrific. Not like we’re getting our own show on the HGTV channel, but pretty spiffy all the same. And despite my almost-constant grumblings, it’s almost always a good time as well. Even when Morgan has to send us to our respective corners as we’re about to duel to the death with paint rollers.
Liz Caples
Last week, on a whim, my fiancé and I went camping deep in the mountains of West Virginia. Before this trip, I did not know much about the Mountain State besides well-established stereotypes that have been perpetuated long before I existed: it’s full of “hillbillies,” there’s no culture, laws are mere suggestions, etc. Those myths don’t paint the most flattering picture of our neighbor to the south.
I learned that stereotypes are false and not to believe stereotypes. Also, there are a lot of Biscuit Worlds! I regret not stopping at one. At least we visited a Kroger; I think Gettysburg needs one.
In all seriousness, West Virginia is a beautiful state. Being a resident of Adams County my whole life, I was awestruck to see so many trees and mountains (and the $25,000 fine for littering!). We fear deer on the road here, but they freely roamed the highways and backroads there.
One can never be bored in West Virginia. There’s simply too much to do: white water rafting, paddle boarding, rock climbing, mountain biking, kayaking, hiking; the possibilities are endless! We walked across the New River Gorge Bridge 851 feet above the ground. The real excitement came from white water rafting in the Lower Gauley with a group. It’s my fiancé’s new favorite thing to do. He’d probably do it every day if he could get away with it!
I’m the type of person who will try anything once. I’m glad I tried camping in rural West Virginia for four days.
Michael Cooper-White
Five years after I said farewell to the local seminary where I had worked for 17, I was back on campus this week for a course on parish leadership. It’s very kind of the current president and his colleagues to invite me back for such occasions.
The 15 folks in my class were seasoned veteran church members, and leaders in many arenas. Their professional experiences range from health care to public school teaching and university administration, the military to local government, business executives to international artistic innovations.
At a point in life when many of these “students” are poised for a well-deserved retirement lifestyle and slower pace, they have committed themselves to serving congregations in a variety of capacities. Most will be the pastoral leaders in Pennsylvania or Maryland faith communities that, if they didn’t step up, would be left without a guiding shepherd. A multi-year process of theological education and spiritual formation will find some becoming ordained, others more well-equipped lay leaders in local churches.
Already having made their mark in other fields, these folks having nothing to prove, no one to impress, no aspirations of becoming ecclesiastical superstars. They simply want to serve other people, heal some hurts, offer a word of encouragement, spread light in a time when there are many purveyors of darkness.
At the end of the week, I’m left with a sense of humble gratitude and confidence in the future. If servant-leaders like these keep stepping up, the future of the church and the world looks promising indeed.
D.K. Thomas
While likely not a popular opinion shared amongst my Red or religious compatriots, I am disheartened by the action of the US Supreme Court Friday, the striking down of Roe v. Wade.
Apparently, it’s OK for women to die as a result of SCOTUS’s action, just not fetuses. Apparently, it’s right to force a woman to bring a baby into the world with no means of supporting it.
First, let me say, I have never had an abortion, but I can imagine situations in which I might have chosen that option. I also do not believe in late-term abortions, nor do I feel abortion should be the birth control of choice for a woman.
When I became pregnant with my oldest son, Adam, the doctor offered to “arrange” for me to abort – I was still young, at least by today’s measure when maturity isn’t yet expected of college graduates. Roe v. Wade was still new at the time. Abortion services were not readily available. Even today, should I need such a service (which would be nothing short of miraculous), I wouldn’t know how to go about having one. (A co-worker said Google it. He was right. Answer was there at the ends of my typing fingertips.)
I remember when abortions were illegal. There wasn’t a safe option for women to terminate a pregnancy.
I’ve seen friends and family on both sides of the issue face unintended, not-necessarily-wanted pregnancies – a cousin who had an abortion, a friend forced by her parents to carry her baby to term then give it up for adoption, a friend who quietly had an abortion, many friends who carried unplanned pregnancies to term and reared the children, a sister-in-law I was fated to never meet because she died of a botched abortion.
I want my daughters, granddaughters, all women, to have the choice of whether they want to bring a child into the world. I don’t want that decision left up to people in a statehouse or in Washington, D.C.
It should be an individual choice, one a woman makes depending upon her conscience, her faith, a choice protected by all that is legal.
I’ve seen having an abortion or not having an abortion rip apart women, scarring them for the rest of their lives. It’s a difficult enough decision to make without some clueless politician putting in his two cents. A politician such as Doug Mastriano.
Mastriano has said if elected governor he will enact measures to totally ban abortions in the commonwealth, regardless of the reason. He would force a woman to carry a rapist’s child; he would force a pregnancy to continue even if it meant certain death for the mother; he would demand damaged, ill, seriously deformed, unviable babies be brought into the world to suffer, and likely ultimately die a horrible death, probably at the cost of millions of dollars to taxpayers.
At one time I supported Mastriano the underdog, no longer.
I actually understand the Pro-life folks, usually people of faith, who view abortion as murder. They are voicing what they consider to be right.
So are the people on the other side of the fence. They, too, are just saying what they feel is right.
The thing I’ve noticed though, the Pro-life people rarely give a hoot what happens to the baby after it’s born. They aren’t there to financially or emotionally support the new mother, or the infant.
“She can get welfare,” or “She can get a job and work like everyone else,” is usually the retort.
I have to wonder how many of those anti-abortion advocates have ever had to actually live on welfare, or try to manage on a minimum wage job while also paying daycare. One can scarcely survive on the limits, and definitely cannot thrive. They force children to grow up in poverty, then they wonder what went wrong.
No, the court’s action was a sad day in America. I have to wonder how history will treat this action, and what damage they had wreaked on women, and children.
