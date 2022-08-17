For some, a truth stated once is simply not sufficient, and therefore must be repeated. For others, it involves something they won’t accept, and needs confirmation. For still others, it may contain something they may never have heard, and needs reinforcing. And for yet others, it may conflict with what they think they know, and need clarification. Whatever, all these realities can come into play when we’re dealing with historical fact. Thus, it’s always recommended to do the proper research, and, wherever possible, go to the source, where the highest degree of accuracy usually resides. And sometimes it’s necessary to keep things as simple, clear, and unequivocal as possible, to minimize fallacy and/or error, whether real or feigned.
So it is with the concept of “the wall of separation” (between Church and State in America). In 1801, the Danbury (Connecticut) Baptists Association wrote to Thomas Jefferson, the primary author of the Declaration of Independence and then-sitting president, as to whether the newly-adopted Constitution said what it said, i.e., the “Congress shall make no law respecting an (i.e., the) establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free expression thereof…” or whether the newly-formed states would continue the pre-existing policy of declaring and imposing a state-approved religion on its citizens In their plain words, was religious freedom a right, or merely a “granted favor”? Remember that, previous to the Constitution, in many of the colonies, the government (state, crown) determined which religion its governed must or would be allowed to follow. And, no, that doesn’t begin to appear consistent with the concept of true religious freedom. So they asked.
For a people that (unlike too many today) still firmly believed “in the Laws of Nature and of Nature’s God,” religious freedom mattered, big time. The Danbury Baptists had no desire to return to the days of the government dictating whether, how, where, or even if they would be allowed to worship God. The Danbury Baptists clearly and unequivocally stated, “Our sentiments are uniformly on the side of religious liberty – that religion is at all times and places a matter between God and individuals – that no man ought to suffer in name, person or effects on account of his religious opinions – that the legitimate power of civilian government extends no further than to punish the man who works ill to his neighbors.” They knew, often from bitter experience, the reality of religious discrimination, which, laws aside, remains alive and well today.
For his part, Jefferson responded, “Believing with you that religion is a matter which lies solely between Man and his God, that he owes account to none other for his faith or his worship, that the legitimate powers of government reach actions only (note Jefferson’s agreeing with the Danbury Baptists position vis-à-vis “punish the man who works ill to his neighbor”) and not opinions, I contemplate with sovereign reverence, that act of the whole American people which declared that their legislature should “make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof,” thus building a wall of separation between church and state. His clincher reads, “Adhering to this expression of the supreme will of the nation in behalf of the rights of conscience, I shall see with sincere satisfaction the progress of those sentiments which tend to restore to man all his natural rights, convinced he has no natural right in opposition to his social duties.”
Notice, Jefferson did not equivocate; he firmly averred that government does not rule church. Or, as a certain Jewish carpenter put it around 2,000 years ago, “Render unto Caesar….” ~ Matthew 22:21
Those words and that philosophy rang true then, and still do today.
Bud Nason lives in Littlestown, is a conservative thinker and an Adams County Voter.
