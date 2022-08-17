For some, a truth stated once is simply not sufficient, and therefore must be repeated. For others, it involves something they won’t accept, and needs confirmation. For still others, it may contain something they may never have heard, and needs reinforcing. And for yet others, it may conflict with what they think they know, and need clarification. Whatever, all these realities can come into play when we’re dealing with historical fact. Thus, it’s always recommended to do the proper research, and, wherever possible, go to the source, where the highest degree of accuracy usually resides. And sometimes it’s necessary to keep things as simple, clear, and unequivocal as possible, to minimize fallacy and/or error, whether real or feigned.

So it is with the concept of “the wall of separation” (between Church and State in America). In 1801, the Danbury (Connecticut) Baptists Association wrote to Thomas Jefferson, the primary author of the Declaration of Independence and then-sitting president, as to whether the newly-adopted Constitution said what it said, i.e., the “Congress shall make no law respecting an (i.e., the) establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free expression thereof…” or whether the newly-formed states would continue the pre-existing policy of declaring and imposing a state-approved religion on its citizens In their plain words, was religious freedom a right, or merely a “granted favor”? Remember that, previous to the Constitution, in many of the colonies, the government (state, crown) determined which religion its governed must or would be allowed to follow. And, no, that doesn’t begin to appear consistent with the concept of true religious freedom. So they asked.

I welcome comments and suggestions; if you have a specific question or area of the Constitution, you’d like addressed, please let me know. Bud Nason lives in Littlestown, is a conservative thinker and an Adams County Voter. E-mail him at budnason@aol.com

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.