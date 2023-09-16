Harry Hartman
I have always been fascinated by historical items and all forms of memorabilia, which may explain my collection of three million baseball cards I have been working on since I was 5 years old.
I have also always been curious as to what people hold onto and save and why they choose to save certain items. Earlier this week my eyes were opened to history and one of the best things the State of Pennsylvania does.
On Tuesday in Harrisburg, I was given a private tour of the Pennsylvania State Vault by Pennsylvania Treasurer Stacy Garrity. While the $4.5 billion of money and merchandise seems extremely impressive, the vault itself and the trip down to the vault were just as impressive.
The vault is literally four very thick walls of steel several floors below ground level of a very large building. To get to the vault you take a very old and very slow elevator that makes you think back to the 1930s. If the end of the world ever comes, we should all be heading to the vault as it could likely protect us from either a nuclear bomb or a zombie apocalypse, whichever comes first.
I hope you take time to read the story on page A1 of the Gettysburg Times today. If you have not read it yet, it is one of the longest stories I have ever written, 1,600 words and from everything I saw and experienced I could have written another 1,600 words. I will also say Garrity, and her team, were so helpful, and this state has a rock star for a treasurer.
From her very impressive military background which includes three deployments to Iraq, to her people skills to her organizational skills and dedication to her job as the state treasurer, I could easily see Garrity occupying the Pennsylvania Governor’s Mansion someday.
Part of Garrity’s duty as treasurer is overseeing the state’s unclaimed property. Some of the items stored in that impressive vault that I was able to see included very old American flags, a $1,000 bill, a $500 bill, many solid gold and silver bars, some very old and rare dueling pistols, many, many military medals and decorations and several musical instruments.
It is simply amazing the items that people hold onto and for whatever reason forget about.
While I was in the vault, the staff looked up two old insurance policy accounts in my late father’s name and actually found me a little bit of money.
I would suggest everyone take some time to check the Pennsylvania unclaimed property website, maybe some of you are millionaires and do not know it.
Jeff Cook
I don’t spend an inordinate amount of time in public houses, but when I do I often meet some interesting people.
Will Rogers, an early 20th century humorist, is credited with the line, “There aren’t any strangers, just friends I haven’t met.” That is often the case in a bar (though there are occasions when patrons can become unruly).
Last week, I patronized a local establishment. While enjoying a beverage, I overheard two gentlemen next to me chatting. Their English was heavily accented. I began to converse with them and quickly learned that they are from Poland (at least that’s what they said — the thought crossed my mind that perhaps they were Russian spies).
I dismissed this product of my overactive imagination and spoke with them for several minutes.
From Gettysburg, they planned to travel to Chicago, where they would rent a car (or was it a motorcycle? Accuracy really isn’t essential for the purposes of this Notebook piece). From the Windy City, they would trace the legendary Route 66 to its other terminus in Santa Monica, California. Maybe you recall the TV show of the same name (if you are old enough you will remember the cast, including Edd — yes with two d’s — Burns as Kookie).
I’m not a name-dropper but I usually try to make a connection with others, often by inquiring whether we might know someone in common. I told them the only person I could name from Poland was Lech Walesa. They weren’t that impressed. They didn’t actually know him either.
Happy Trails lads. May your searching lead you to find the soul of America.
John Spangler
September brings two dates to remember with some reverence and solemnity. One is September 15th, the day that four young black girls were killed by a white supremacist bomber at the 16th Street Baptist Church in Birmingham, Ala. This tragic story is making its rounds in the news because this is the 60th anniversary of the bombing, and it signals a galvanizing moment in the civil rights movement that propelled us closer to a more just society for African Americans. According to Samford University historian S. Jonathan Bass, it was a time when the movement was losing some of its steam and it preceded the incident when public safety commissioner Bull Connor turned his dogs loose on Birmingham citizens. Those photos seemed to break into the conscience of a wide swath of fellow citizens.
The other date is September 18th, the day United Nations (U.N.) General Secretary Dag Hammarskjold died in a plane crash on his way to the Congo to deal with violence on the African continent. Hammarskjold was a Swedish diplomat with an unknown deeply spiritual life reflected in a journal called Markings, published after his death. The U.N. begins its annual cycle with a solemn observation of this date, marking it especially important to never forget what happened in airspace over the Congo.
Both dates seem to juxtapose violence with the desire for a just peace. Both of these stories are important parts of our history to understand so that we know what is at stake when we allow injustice, prejudice, and exploitation to overtake our better instincts. Both should cause us discomfort and be motivation to make the future better. Will these incidents and will these sacrificed lives be taught to future young people in future American classrooms?
Jim Hale
For some reason, I’ve always been a sky watcher, but not in any organized, careful way.
I can only identify a couple of constellations.
I don’t keep track of the phases of the moon, but I really like it when the dark part of a crescent moon glows faintly with light reflected back from the Earth.
I can’t remember the names of the various types of clouds, though I enjoy all their ever-changing shapes and colors.
Even though I’m originally from the Midwest, I’ve never seen a tornado, but I have seen the weird green darkness that fills the sky when one is near.
I pay a lot of attention to birds, but I only recognize a few species. I’m always thrilled when I see a great blue heron. I’m always inspired when a bunch of little birds bravely attack a hawk and drive it away.
Friday afternoon, I saw something strikingly unusual.
As I walked from my car into the Gettysburg Times building, which is in a flat area with few trees nearby, I looked up and there wasn’t a cloud in the sky.
I don’t mean it was a nice, sunny day, though it was. I mean I spent a minute or two looking carefully and could not find even a small cloud anywhere.
Not one.
I bet that doesn’t happen very often, but I’ll be on the lookout for the next time it does.
Vanessa Pellechio Sanders
As a teen, I remember how it was so cool to be able to go to the mall with your friends unaccompanied by parents.
In my hometown, our local mall wasn’t much to get excited about. It has a handful of stores and a movie theater across the street at the time.
I think back to that time, and how malls hardly exist anymore. While outlets have taken over, I am sure a lot of teens most likely order items online instead of having that special time with friends without devices.
I remember shopping at Limited Too and taking photos at the store’s old-school photo booth with friends. We were easily entertained, and I miss that simple part of life at times.
These memories popped up when visiting the King of Prussia Mall with my parents last weekend.
I remembered hunting down my mom in department stores and shouting for her since cell phones signals were not the best in stores. My brothers and I enjoyed the freedom and adventure in a way, especially at that age.
