Take a drive around Cumberland Township right now and you will see signs asking you to oppose some new apartments being proposed. A while back, Highland Township featured signs in folks’ yards asking that you keep Highland Township rural. Solar farm projects are being argued about in Straban and Mt. Joy Townships among others. School boards around the county, and indeed the country, are fighting over what are appropriate books for kids to read and have access to. The local prison and different human service agencies occasionally make the news.

What do these issues all have in common? They will ultimately be decided by locally elected officials in elections happening this year. And these officials are the politicians closest to us.

Steve Niebler is a member of Gettysburg DFA Government Accountability Task Force and the immediate past chairman of the Adams County Housing Authority Board.

