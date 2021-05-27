From 2016 through 2020, and then with ever increasing momentum since the election, we have learned how fragile our democracy is. We have come to understand that many of our democratic processes simply depend on people doing the right thing. Whether it’s our Department of Justice, the Centers for Disease Control, or our elections process, we depend on the service of professionals who are committed to the functioning of our democracy, even if their candidate loses this particular election. A system where the president demands personal loyalty from civil servants or refuses to accept election results isn’t a democracy – it’s more like a banana republic.
After four years of our president claiming that no election he lost could possibly be honest, his supporters were primed to believe anything. The absurdity started election night. Anyone who didn’t sleep through 2020 knew that Republicans told their people to vote in person on election day; Democrats told their people to vote by mail. Simple physics dictated that the Democrats’ votes would come in more slowly. But sure enough, the polls in California had barely closed when people who knew better started screaming “now we can see the Democrats stealing the election,” based on nothing but the fact that Democrat votes were – inevitably – coming in later.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.