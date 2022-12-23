It was the summer of 1776 in New York when Commander in Chief George Washington readied his troops for an attack by the British. The attack came on August 27th, 1776. British General William Howe won that battle, resulting in heavy losses for Washington’s Continental Army.

Though the situation had seemingly crippled Washington’s Army, on the night of August 29th, George Washington successfully led his troops out of Brooklyn Heights. It was a miracle: not a single life was lost that night. The Continental Army had survived.

Sen. Doug Mastriano is a Republican elected in the 33rd District.

