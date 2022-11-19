Judi Seniura
After spending the past 30 years in Maryland, where counties rule supreme, I am perplexed by the commonwealth government in Pennsylvania. It is a reporter’s nightmare. There are 34 boroughs and townships, collectively known as municipalities. I didn’t even know what a borough was.
I did what we all do when we have questions – I went to the great Wizard of Oz or, in contemporary terms – Google. I found, after some time, a beautiful colored map showing the boundaries of Adams County with all the municipalities highlighted. The printed copy is taped to my info board and gets frequent visits.
Sometimes I try to produce a mnemonic to memorize all of them. The boroughs are challenging enough, but the townships are mind-bending. In short order, we have the boroughs: Abbottstown, Arendtsville, Bendersville, Biglerville, Bonneauville, Carrol Valley, East Berlin, Fairfield, Gettysburg, Littlestown, McSherrystown, New Oxford, and York Springs. I can’t even pronounce them all.
Then, the townships: Berwick, Butler, Conewago, Cumberland, Franklin, Freedom, Germany, Hamiltonban, Hamilton, Highland, Huntington, Latimore, Liberty, Menallen, Mt. Joy, Mt. Pleasant, Oxford, Reading, Straban, Tyrone, and Union. And a partridge in a pear tree.
And I must mention the six school districts: Bermudian Springs, Conewago Valley, Fairfield, Gettysburg, Littlestown, and Upper Adams. That’s a whole lot of K-12.
So, I have to say I really appreciate what the Adams County Council of Governments tries to do in uniting all these entities under one roof for one meeting every month. Roll call alone can take some time.
I would be remiss in not giving a shout-out to the county commissioners as well, who try to weave all this information into one website and then try to keep everyone happy. Not to mention the news outlets, fire departments, police, and emergency services.
Somehow it all works. People who have been born and raised to it don’t even blink. But those new to the county and this particular type of government could use a blueprint or a good mnemonic.
Harry Hartman
If you do not succeed at first, try, try again. Easy premise to follow when you are looking to spend someone else’s money.
This is the motto Director of Facilities Manager Josh Reynolds of Gettysburg Area School District has adopted on his $34 million HVAC project for the district.
This project was voted down less than two months ago by the school board, so I am assuming Reynolds has nothing better to do with his work time than to scheme to find a way to spend $34 million of taxpayer money since he has brought his project back to life less than 60 days after it was voted down. The bigger concern is the project is once again gaining traction with the school board.
The majority of the board voted against this project, and nothing changed in those 60 days, yet Reynolds continues to push the project; why? This board should have told Reynolds to move on and get back to whatever his job is and not to work against the board’s wishes. Reynolds’ actions with continuing to go against the school board’s votes seems like actions that could get Reynolds terminated. If your boss says no, like it or not listen to them and move on or simply move on to another job. Why is the district allowing an employee to continue to go against their decision and promote his own agenda?
The one thing that has changed is Reynolds has gotten over his temper tantrum after being denied the project two months ago and is back again with the same $34 million unnecessary project.
The other thing that changed is the district abruptly cancelled a subcommittee meeting on Thursday regarding this project. I believe the district got word that several taxpayers were going to come to the public meeting and voice opposition to this boondoggle of a project and demand information on the project be released to the public and the last thing certain elements of this board want is public comments on a project that is not needed.
Just the fact the Reynolds is classifying this project as a HVAC project is the first lie that is being put out there. This project is a roof replacement project on two buildings that Reynolds has publicly stated have no roof issues, this fact alone should stop this project in its tracks. Both Reynolds and board member Tim Seigman said the life expectancy for that roof is 20 years, yet the Roofer’s Guild indicates the average to be 30 years, neither roof is 30 years old. One of the HVAC systems was upgraded in 2014, just eight years ago, so it certainly does not make sense to replace it.
If local taxpayers want more information on this project, do not go to the school website, even though they would be spending our $34 million, there is nothing on their website regarding the project and this board has been very secretive on maintenance on the current roofs and HVAC systems along with the potential bidding processes on this project.
Every economist in the world is stating that if we are not already in a recession there is one coming in 2023, thank you Joe Biden. A recession means job cuts and layoffs, this is not the time to burden school district taxpayers with future debt. Just because you can spend the money, does not mean you should.
The statement nothing has changed includes Josh Reynolds $100,000-plus salary and benefits package at the Gettysburg Area School District and the fact that Reynolds is not a resident of the school district which means he is not pushing to spend his future tax dollars, he is pushing to spend mine and yours.
What this basically comes down to is this board potentially giving the district’s facilities manager a $34 million check and letting him spend it freely.
John Spangler
I just arrived home after an eight day, 2,430 mile loop into the Midwest to visit family and friends. Last week I reported in about the fact that charging stations were thin as we drove through Wisconsin, Minnesota and down to Iowa.
This kind of vehicle requires more flight planning than normal internal combustion cars. But I must confess that as we charged the car approximately 18 times, we only waited for a full charging station one time for 15 minutes. Our charging speed was slower than it should have been, taking roughly 40 minutes when it could have been half that according to the capacity for charging speed in my little Volkswagen ID.4
One perk that came with the ID.4 is three years of free charging on one of the fast charge networks, and that meant that I paid only about $25 for electrical charges at three or four of the stations that were in other networks. So despite several hotel charges, the fuel cost for this trip was negligible. Costs for electrical charging ranged from free to 43 cents per kilowatt, quite the range if you ask me.
This is, I believe, the future of automobile travel. I can see the increases in electric vehicle sales are starting to put pressure on the existing network of charging stations, and so lots of infrastructure investment is required for this transition.
And some regulation to prevent gouging will be necessary. One site charged me upwards of 30 cents or more per kilowatt, but the host site, which was a convenience store with gas and diesel pumps, also charged me 20 cents per minute for parking. That was an unreasonable gouge, because there was no charge for parking any other vehicle in sight, whether they purchase any item or fuel.
I noticed the commonwealth is going to be looking at regulation for this new retail industry, and given the strikingly varied pricing, rightly so.
This trip had been postponed twice due to our inability to clear calendars. Family and friends seem to be doing pretty well, one starting college, one recovering from surgery, cousins thriving, siblings leaning into retirement. Now its their turn to visit us. We thoroughly scratched the itch for taking a long road trip. Maybe one more before my three-year free charging deal runs out.
Jim Hale
I don’t know why, but winter surprises me every time.
I don’t mean that it sneaks up on me. This is my 64th winter. I know the drill.
What surprises me is what cold actually feels like.
I know that sounds dumb, but the other day when it was in the 40s and a strong wind was knifing straight through me, I shivered and thought “Oh, right, I remember this. Nature is trying to kill me.”
It’s also worth remembering that cold is relative. A few weeks from now, after some temps in the teens or single digits, 40s and windy will feel pretty good.
In the mid-1980s, some foolish friends and I took the train into Chicago from home in Northwest Indiana. There was an art exhibit we wanted to see. The day turned out to be one of the coldest in Windy City history. It was 27 below zero, and the wind-chill approached 100 below. Antarctica, basically.
As we dashed from doorway to doorway en route to the museum, the idea of nature murdering us did not feel like a joke at all. We all felt actual fear in the pits of our stomachs. We saw the exhibit, but I don’t remember anything about it.
We went back to the station and learned our train home was not coming. The cold had caused the overhead electric wires that powered it to contract and break. Miles of wires lay on the tracks.
Finally, about 2 a.m., a train came for us and the other sad souls waiting in a station so cold that our breath steamed. The train proved to be the usual electric cars towed by a diesel freight engine. The cars were barely lit and barely heated by battery power.
About halfway into the 90-minute ride, I realized my friend’s ancient Buick had been sitting out in the weather for nearly 24 hours. There was no way it would start. The problem was, our “station” was nothing but a gravel lot more or less in the middle of Indiana Dunes National Park. There were no buildings within at least a mile. If the car didn’t start, we would quite literally freeze to death.
I explained the situation to the conductor. He called ahead. A cop met us at the parking lot. Surprisingly, the old Buick started right up.
The cop said he was glad we called ahead. Half a dozen dead idiots would have generated a lot of paperwork.
Jeff Cook
It was a treat to read Tom Sixeas’ coverage of Tuesday’s Mount St. Mary’s game against McDaniel in Wednesday’s Gettysburg Times. The Mount is close to us and many readers are fans who crave more than “staff reports.”
Serendipity brought back some special memories.
The Mountaineers’ head coach was ill, so his assistant spoke to the media. Freshman Will Holland was a shooting guard from Texas during the 2006-2007 season when I served a stint as the radio voice of The Mount. He could bury the long ball. Now he is an assistant at his alma mater.
His, and my, first game was at West Virginia, the hallowed home of basketball icon Jerry West (if you never heard of him he is depicted on the official logo of the NBA). The Mountaineers lost, but I later learned that Will’s sister was living in Moscow and had been able to listen to the broadcast thanks to something called the internet.
Pretty cool, my voice was heard in Moscow. If they could hear me now I would say, “Stop the war!”
Vanessa Pellechio Sanders
We will soon be in the season of giving. I have always loved the holidays because I enjoy finding creative and fun gifts for family and friends.
For some friends, I have done 30 gifts for their 30th birthdays. The idea is they open one gift per day throughout the month of their birthday. Some items can be simple, like a photography voucher or a baked meal, if you cook.
Last year, I was particularly proud of a gift I got for my dad. My dad loves blueberry Pop-Tarts, and my mom ate his last Pop-Tart when they went away without his permission. I went onto Kellogg’s website and found they make custom boxes for the flavor of Pop-Tarts. I put a picture of him on the cover of the box, too.
I just want to share a friendly reminder to be nice to those who work in customer service and retail. That goes for package dilemmas and in-store shopping. It’s important to be respectful and think of others this time of year.
I worked at Target when I was in college and had the double shift of opening and then later closing on Black Friday.
Target was a fun place to work, but Black Friday was always an adventure. My best friend Vicky and I worked at the registers in electronics for the first time ever one year. Those iPod nanos had the absolute worst barcodes to scan. I think I aged myself with mentioning iPod nano.
