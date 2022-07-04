People arched their eyebrows, looked at us quizzically – even accusingly – and asked, “But, why?”
He always chuckled and replied, ”Oh, we had to! You see, we were in luv!”
The question was, “Why would you get married so suddenly. You’re giving folks only two-weeks notice?
“Geez! You, at the very least, need time to plan for some sort of decent wedding event?”
(Note: Ever since I was a kid, I was wary of weddings. In fact, I still am! Yes, we had a tiny wedding and that under my ardent protests.)
Anyway, the assumption – obviously – was, “She’s pregnant. So, gotta get married in a hurry.”
Now that was in 1969. And no! I was not pregnant! He was leaving for boot camp and that was the era of the Vietnam War. We were certain he’d be deployed to Nam. We wanted to seal our mutual commitment before that happened.
Even so – unbeknownst to me, at the time – people, who were certain that “having to get married” meant I was pregnant, watched my belly.
Yep, those folks had three long years to watch. Really, I assume they lost all interest before 1972 when we became the proud parents of a son. We planned it.
In 1974, we were expecting our second child. However, the pregnancy felt off key from the start. Sadly, it only got worse. Yes, the medical community checked and double checked but found nothing wrong. Yet, for over six month, I felt as sick as my granddad’s poor ole’ ancient hound dog became right before he died.
My spouse maintained his regular work schedule, but he started fixing all of our meals. That was a vast improvement as he’s a natural chef and I was a certified kitchen klutz.
I tried to tend to and entertain our 2-year-old son. However, I finally resorted to stretching out on blankets and pillows on the family room floor. That put me right at our toddler’s level, which was a good thing.
Steven took over all household chores. I simply did not have any energy. He also kept going to work but making time to check in on me during the day.
He fretted about me, but what was he to do? It appeared that nothing was wrong.
He also kept painting at an easel in our family room. It helped entertain me, plus he kept an eye on our son and on me.
The pregnancy wore painfully on. Then in the middle of my seventh month, just as Steven was returning from his required two-week stint at the Army Reserve Camp my body finally relinquished its burden.
Steven entered the side door, just as my water broke and I went into the hardest labor I would ever experience.
Steven could hear my cries of pain. He ran up to the bathroom where I sat on the porcelain throne.
He scooped me up in his arms and carted me off to our car. He rounded up our son and dropped him off at our friends – the Pressel’s, Jr. house in the center of New Chester.
I’m certain he broke speed limits as we barreled toward the Annie Warner Hospital in Gettysburg. We were just in the nick of time. Birth or, actually, a naturally-occurring abortion occurred immediately. However, the baby was dead. It likely died a week or two before it was born. Then, I felt as though my body flushed most, if not all, of the remaining toxins.
The attending doctor was very relieved that I seemed to be fine. However, she and the nurses assured me that the poor infant was so malformed that it was best if they just took it away immediately. In fact, the physician could not determine its gender. It’s sexual organs had not even developed.
I have always regretted not looking at the child. I really should have, because my imagination usually proves to be more wildly horrific than reality.
Fortunately, my doctor’s evaluation of my state of health was accurate.
I healed and returned to robust health in no time. Perhaps I should have grieved over our loss, but frankly, it felt so good to feel vibrant, alive and not hoovering at death’s door. I was so relieved. I felt that if Baby-2 had managed to survive it would have endured a lifetime of pain and misery.
Back in the early 1970s, obstetrical medicine did not have all the technological wonders that are now available. Even the specialists at Johns Hopkins had no real way of determining what had caused such a calamitous development. I always suspected that bees – actually wasps – were the cause. The month before I became pregnant, I ran our old push mower smackdab into a yellowjackets’ nest. Boy did that infuriate them. Although I ran inside immediately, the entire cloud of wasps were intent on revenge. I lost count of the number of stings I sustained.
The other theory was that the pregnancy was the result of some bizarre genetic defect that kicked into gear when my spouse and I mated. Or, it was just an inexplicable fluke.
Actually, I clung to my wasp theory. First, we had a perfectly healthy, quizzical little boy. Second, we did not want to have an only child and thus wished to have another child. My theory provided the best prospect for having another healthy baby.
A genetic specialist at Johns Hopkins assured us that the likelihood of having another horrifically flawed pregnancy was slim to nearly nonexistent. He recommended we wait a couple of years and then “...give it another go.” That seemed like reasonable advice, plus it painted brighter prospects for the future.
Actually, the two years whizzed by and we were able to dote on and likely spoil our son. He was a remarkably bright, funny 4 year old who comported himself more like an adult than a toddler.
Of course, uncertainty about the success of a future pregnancy did shadow the wait. When we finally decided it was time to – as the doc had said – “give it a go,” we were immediately successful. It was then that moments of frightful worry haunted me, most. If Steven worried as much as I, he never showed it. He wouldn’t! He was intent on maintaining a positive and supportive attitude. He was successful. Naturally, it helped that I felt the best I had ever – in my life – felt. I was energetic, bouncy, happy. I didn’t have that initial three-month morning sickness which I had with the previous pregnancies. By the way, “morning sickness” is a misnomer. It was 24-hour sickness. Actually, the morning sickness in the second pregnancy lasted the entire seven months.
This third pregnancy could not have gone better. Although, I did develop an Alfred Hitchcock profile. Talk about an enormous belly. I generated panic wherever I went. Folks were certain that I needed to get to the hospital pronto, because I looked like I was ready to deliver. I wasn’t.
Back in the 1970s, I paid little attention to any debates surrounding reproductive issues. During the 1950 and 60s, it did not seem to me that women had many rights. Oh, yes, we had the right to vote. However, a fully-grown, highly-paid professional woman could not open a bank account or purchase a property without a co-signer. A male co-signer! It had to be a male!
So, in 1973, when the Supreme Court decided Roe-v-Wade giving women autonomy over their bodies, I did not get too excited. Being a perpetual cynic, I held to the ”Un-huh! Let’s wait and see!” attitude. It would be the early 1980s before I relaxed. My thought was, ”Well, it’s been long enough now! Roe-v-Wade should be permanent. I thought that, thankfully, our children and our grandchildren would not have state governments mucking around in bodily issues where politicians have no business.
That was a comforting thought. In my young years, I had seen peoples’ – actually women’s – lives butchered by meddlesome old politicians and some self-designated “good Christians.” I did not want any of my offspring – or their offspring – to endure such misdirected fates.
Our daughters – oh right! I didn’t finish that part of the story. In my third pregnancy, we were blessed with identical twin girls.
That accounted for my Hitchcock profile. We welcomed them joking that we had gotten two for the price of one. They more than made up for the one we had lost.
However, I was foolish to believe, as I did in 1984, that Rove v Wade was the law of the land.
Dummy me! I relaxed nearly a half-century too soon.
Now, I fret that our grandkids – we have 10 of them, seven of them girls – will suffer the same restraints that were inflicted on women when I was growing up.
Today’s medical technology offers a myriad of reproductive exams and tests that can help guide pregnant women through the best of pregnancies, but, more importantly, through the worst of pregnancies.
Had the physicians who attended my pregnancies had access to today’s technology, they could have made solid, positive recommendations. For example, my second pregnancy with the severely deformed fetus could have been detected and aborted – yes, aborted – early in the first trimester. It could have saved my spouse and me severe pain and much anguish. However, I worry that our granddaughters, will be told – especially if they reside in one of those hardcore Red states – that they must endure and bear the burden of a disastrous pregnancy. No exceptions permitted. “No, we do not care if your baby will die before it’s born.”
They also do not care if you are a victim of incest or rape.
There is no good reason to impose such restrictions on anyone! Nor should we! There is the danger that such draconian restrictions imposed in some states will spread until we are a non-reproductive healthcare nation. No! We must ban these bans on women’s reproductive rights!
So, vote! It matters who we send to Congress and to the state houses.
