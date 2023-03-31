What do you want to be when you grow up? This is a question we ask our children occasionally to see what’s churning in their minds. However, deciding on a career path is often not an easy decision, especially for an 18-year-old just graduating high school. It is no wonder an estimated 20% to 50% of young adults enter college without declaring a major and roughly 75% of college students change their major at least once.

For some, a four-year college turns out to not to be the right path and, unfortunately, that can be an expensive life lesson. In the United States, the average student graduates from college with about $37,000 in student loans. Across the board, 45 million borrowers owe $1.7 trillion. Imagine you are a young adult who decided to attend college for two years but realized it was not the correct fit and dropped out to pursue a different path. You gained thousands of dollars in debt without the benefit of a degree.

State Rep. Torren Ecker, R-193, represents Adams and Cumberland counties.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.