As we’ve identified previously, your vote is not only central to whether and how our republic functions, it’s also integral to politicians’ obtaining our permission and authorization carry out their obligations regarding governing, as provided in the Declaration of Independence and laid out in the Constitution.
One of the primary problems our country is currently grappling with is that too many politicians have lost sight of that fundamental concept, and believe that they, in fact, rule us. Of course, they’re choosing to ignore Daniel Webster’s sage observation: “There are men in all ages who mean to govern well, but they mean to govern. They promise to be good masters, but they mean to be masters.” Such people either have forgotten that they seek/sought office in order to represent (not rule) us, or they didn’t mean it in the first place. That said, it’s very possible that they started with the best of intentions, but were corrupted along the way. Regardless, they’re no longer worth keeping in office, and need replacing.
So, how do we judge and evaluate the office seeker? The old-fashioned way: research, homework, interviews, etc. We look at their background, their record, what they’ve actually done – not merely said, who they associate with, who funds them (critical to identifying what actions and positions those funders expect in return). We examine the candidates’ websites, their public actions, statements, etc. (it isn’t always easy, because, frankly, some of them try to hide or obfuscate that information), organizational memberships, alignments, etc. – in short, all we can about these people who are trying to convince us to let them represent us in public office.
Remember, as Benjamin Franklin reminded us, ours is a representative republic, NOT a democracy; this means that successful candidates get to represent us and our views while in office– and possibly stay in office if we approve of how well and accurately they‘ve done their job of representing us and our legitimate interests. If they don’t – or won’t – it’s probably appropriate to reject them or time to replace them with those who will. (That’s the power of the vote.)
No, not everyone will tell us who they really are, what they’re actually about, what they’ve actually done, their true agendas, etc. (That happened in 2008, when internet users tried to learn something about the Democrat Party nominee, only to find that there was unbelievably little information there about that nominee.)
We all know that not all candidates will be honest – they’re politicians, after all, and not all politicians are honest. But some are sneakier than others. For instance, one radio advertisementcurrently playing here in Pennsylvania, while seemingly extolling the capabilities of the candidate,also veers off onto the “my body, my choice” routine, denouncing the dangers of “invasive” ultra sound pregnancy screening – when anyone who knows anything about ultra-sound screening knows that such procedure is neither invasive nor dangerous. Clearly, it behooves us all to listen intently to what the speaker is actually saying, the true message/”pitch” he or she is selling, and what they want us to believe. Also, merely listening isn’t enough; we must also become subject matter savvy. There’s a reason why Satan is called “silver-tongued.” [Or, as Ronald Reagan wisely cautioned, trust, but (first) verify.]
This election is truly critical to our nation’s future. It will go far in determining whether we continue on our present path, or begin to reclaim our heritage of true freedom and liberty. If you like where we’re heading, then keep putting the same people in office that we’ve been putting into office – and we’ll keep getting more of the same. If you don’t, it’s your right and obligation to make the change – not just for yourself, but for your children, and their children. The Constitutionprovides you that right – and an awesome right it is – so much so that corrupt politicians are constantly trying to control, even destroy it. Remember the Constitution’s first three words: “We, the People.” Not only your future, but that of every citizen rests in your hands when you mark your ballot; that’s why it’s so important to inform yourself on every issue and every candidate –and each party — as thoroughly as possible before you vote. We’ve seen what the current controlling party has wrought over the last 2 years; If you want more of the same, don’t change; if you don’t, do. Always ask yourself: What are MY priorities?
It’s been gradual, and it’s seemed slow, but our national government structure, from schools, through market control, even faith issues, has become markedly oppressive, regressive, and restrictive. Gone are the days when individuals were able, even encouraged, to work out their differences; now, it seems, every level of government imposes its will over what the Founders and Framers considered paramount to a free people: self-governance. It’s been slow, but it’s been steady, and now it’s accelerating. If that’s what you want, just sit back and watch. But, if it isn’t, then it’s high time to add your voice to the growing chorus actively engaged in taking back our heritage, our freedoms, and our liberty.
With apologies to Bob Livington: As you prepare to vote, remember these words by John Adams, “Let each citizen remember at the moment he is offering his vote that he is not making a present or a compliment to please an individual — or at least that he ought not so to do; but that he is executing one of the most solemn trusts in human society for which he is accountable to God and his country.” It’s your vote; use it well. As always, we welcome comments and questions. If you have specific questions or areas of the Constitution you’d like addressed, please let us know. Thanks.
I welcome comments and suggestions; if you have a specific question or area of the Constitution, you’d like addressed, please let me know. Bud Nason lives in Littlestown, is a conservative thinker and an Adams County Voter. E-mail him at budnason@aol.com.
