As we’ve identified previously, your vote is not only central to whether and how our republic functions, it’s also integral to politicians’ obtaining our permission and authorization carry out their obligations regarding governing, as provided in the Declaration of Independence and laid out in the Constitution.

One of the primary problems our country is currently grappling with is that too many politicians have lost sight of that fundamental concept, and believe that they, in fact, rule us. Of course, they’re choosing to ignore Daniel Webster’s sage observation: “There are men in all ages who mean to govern well, but they mean to govern. They promise to be good masters, but they mean to be masters.” Such people either have forgotten that they seek/sought office in order to represent (not rule) us, or they didn’t mean it in the first place. That said, it’s very possible that they started with the best of intentions, but were corrupted along the way. Regardless, they’re no longer worth keeping in office, and need replacing.

I welcome comments and suggestions; if you have a specific question or area of the Constitution, you’d like addressed, please let me know. Bud Nason lives in Littlestown, is a conservative thinker and an Adams County Voter. E-mail him at budnason@aol.com.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.