They were in a bad way. There was no use trying to kid themselves, they were weeks away from having to turn off the lights. They’d gone through tough times in the past, but this was different. Half of the board wanted to see this historical society quietly fade away, while the other half was willing to consider almost any means for keeping it going.

A motion earlier in the year that passed the board by a single vote, set some simple terms for the society. It had finished the previous year in the red. Under the terms of the agreement for the current year, their accounts and store inventory had to be 50% or more of their existing debt by year’s end. If they weren’t, the doors would close and close for good on December 31st.

Dr. Mike McGough is a retired York College professor who currently works as a leadership consultant.

