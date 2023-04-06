They were in a bad way. There was no use trying to kid themselves, they were weeks away from having to turn off the lights. They’d gone through tough times in the past, but this was different. Half of the board wanted to see this historical society quietly fade away, while the other half was willing to consider almost any means for keeping it going.
A motion earlier in the year that passed the board by a single vote, set some simple terms for the society. It had finished the previous year in the red. Under the terms of the agreement for the current year, their accounts and store inventory had to be 50% or more of their existing debt by year’s end. If they weren’t, the doors would close and close for good on December 31st.
The society’s focus was a singular event in American history. On benchmark anniversaries, they had good years. Most years, they scraped by. Economic downturns hit them hard. Waning emphasis on social studies in public education took a heavy toll, but year after year they kept chugging along. That was until this particular year. The society’s pulse was slow and weak, and the staff and board had all but resigned themselves to the reality that this would be the society’s final year.
The executive director hadn’t birthed the society, but he most certainly raised it. He was the force behind it and the power inside it. At 65, he had given it 43 years, and deserved to retire. But he and anyone else who knew how central he was to it, realized that if he left its demise was all but certain. As a result, he stayed. At age 80, he was still the force that kept it going.
During this particular year, a long winter and a rainy spring stunted visitation. Charitable contributions were down due to changes in personal and corporate tax allowances, and a generally sluggish economy. Summer and fall visitation was less than expected. A shortfall was certain. The executive director, ever an optimist, knew more people in town than he didn’t. He respected this town and its people, and they respected him in return. Based on that mutual respect, he had an idea to pitch during a Thursday afternoon meeting in mid-November.
Their Thursday afternoon staff meetings had been increasingly grim for the past several months. When he opened this meeting, he moved right to new business. He explained that their focus for support needed an adjustment. He told the group that heretofore, they had always looked to those with the means to provide the charitable support they needed, hoping that they had the desire to do so. He said that as long as those with the wherewithal had the will, their support was sustaining. But when their desire waned, their wherewithal was irrelevant. He suggested that they start looking toward those with the will to help, even though their wherewithal may not be obvious. He said, “If people have the will, they’ll determine their wherewithal and what they’ll share.”
The local TV and radio stations agreed to provide spot announcements at cost. The newspaper did a feature story to announce the campaign, with a weekly update on the campaign’s progress. The society’s website offered a contribution link. After the first week, donations were less than encouraging. The treasurer said, “It looked like a good idea, but it’s not panning out.”
The executive director saw it differently. “We’re not panning for gold here. That’s what we’ve done for years, and clearly that’s not now working. Maybe it will again down the road, but right now, that’s not the answer to our present woes. Getting a lot from a few may be easier, but we currently need a little from many. We need to invite support from those with the will, in the hope that they’ll find the means, regardless of the amount.”
The second week was better, and by the third, those with the will were making it happen. An elementary school offered a coffee can full of coins. A local mechanic agreed to forgive the society’s outstanding bill for service on their two vehicles. Monetary donations received through website contributions, checks sent to the society, and direct cash donations averaged less than $25. There were lots of them, with many pledging modest, yet ongoing, support. By year’s end, they’d made it with a nice cushion for the next year.
The lesson was simple, and it became the society’s operating model. Never overestimate the will of those with the wherewithal to share. And conversely, never underestimate the collective wherewithal of those with the will to share.
If you have the will, tap your wherewithal, and do what you can!
Dr. Mike McGough is a retired York College professor who currently works as a leadership consultant.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.